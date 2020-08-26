It's Game On! as BLU Announces Its First Gaming Device, The G90 PRO
The BLU G90 PRO is the latest addition to the G Series, the newest budget smartphone designed to up your game, packed with advanced processing and graphics to perform beyond limits, a gamer's dream come true without breaking the bank.
Aug 26, 2020, 08:58 ET
MIAMI, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BLU Products, the market leader in unlocked devices in the United States, announced today the launch of the BLU G90 PRO. The successor to the popular and best-selling BLU G9 PRO which has constantly been among Amazon's best-selling unlocked devices for the past year. As BLU continues its year of firsts, the G90 PRO is the first ever gaming device for the company powered by Mediatek helio G90T chipset which includes a powerful GPU to provide compatibility with some of the most popular online games, such as Fortnite and PUBG. The G90 PRO also brings a stunningly vivid 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity display, a Quad A.I 48MP main camera, and the latest Android 10 operating system.
The BLU G90 PRO with 128GB of internal memory and 4GB of RAM is now exclusively available on Amazon.com for $249.99, including a free Gaming Protective Case inside the box. As part of BLU's launch promotion customers who are first in line will be able to snag the sought-after device $50 off for a limited time at $199.99.
Design & Display
The G90 PRO delivers premium design at its finest, featuring graceful lines while showcasing its energizing color with all glass back panel and captivating deep purple hues called Purple Haze. The G90 PRO's ultra-slim bezel infinity display projects 91% screen-to-body ratio, and a 1080x2340 screen resolution providing remarkable images while maintaining a smooth handheld experience.
Performance & Storage
The BLU G90 PRO's blazing power comes from MediaTek's G90T Gaming Processor with Cortex-A76 architecture that ranks an Antutu Score of over 280,000. It doesn't stop there though, the G90 PRO includes liquid cooling technology offering maximum playtime with heat dissipation for SoC and charging IC, lowering temperature as much as 6 degrees Celsius. With its powerful ARM Mali-G76 GPU clocked at 800MHz and MediaTeks HyperEngine Game Technology, you can play the most popular games, like Fortnite, smoothly and without interruption.
Cameras
If the G90 PRO could not get any better, it brings a quad camera set up with a 48 Megapixel SonyIMX582 camera sensor, 2 Megapixel Depth Sensor for portrait mode, an 8 Megapixel 120-degree Wide Angle Camera, and a 2 Megapixel Macro Shot Camera for close ups. On the front, you will find a 32MP selfie camera with soft & natural background blur, yet still bringing clear and well-defined details. Additionally, the G90 PRO includes a myriad of advanced A.I. Camera Features.
Quick Charge + Supersize Battery
The BLU G90 PRO is fine-tuned with incredible power consumption management to produce incredible long-life battery results. Packed with a 5,100mAh mega battery with an 18W fast charging capability that will charge your phone to 50% in just 45 minutes. In addition, the G90 PRO has built-in 10W wireless charging compatible with any Qi Wireless charging pad so you can easily get rid of cables!
Full Specifications:
Network: (GSM/GPRS/EDGE) 850/900/1800/1900 MHz, (4G HSPA+ 42Mbps) 850/900/1700/1900/2100MHz, (4G LTE Cat 7 Up to 300Mbps) FDD 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/28
Display: Curved 6.5-inch Incell Full HD+ 2340 x 1080, 19:9 aspect ratio, 396ppi
Processor: MediaTek Helio G90T, 2.0GHz Octa-Core, 8 ARM Cortex-A53 up 1.8GHz
OS: Android 10
Quad Cameras: 48MP + 2MP Depth Sensor + 8MP Wide Angle 120 degree, 2MP Macro, [email protected] video recording
Front Cameras: 32MP, HD [email protected] video recording
Connectivity: Wi-Fi a/b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth v5.0, Hotspot
Security: Encrypted Fingerprint Sensor, Face Unlock
Memory: 4GB RAM, 128GB Internal Memory, MicroSD Slot (up to 128GB)
Dimensions: 162.9 x 77 x 10.1mm I 215g
Battery: Non-Removable Li-Polymer 5,100mAh
18W Quick Charger + 10W Wireless Charging
Dual SIM
Available Color: Purple Haze
About BLU Products
BLU Products is an American company is headquartered in Miami, FL which designs and manufacturers affordable, attractive, and innovative mobile devices focusing on fulfilling the needs of the everyday person. BLU is a pioneer in the advancement of the no-contract revolution, giving consumers a choice between network providers. With distribution centers in both Miami and Hong Kong, BLU offers a vast portfolio of unlocked mobile phones to thousands of dealer agents, distributors, MVNO's, and retailers globally. With an emphasis on giving what today's mobile users need, and always launching new models, BLU successfully gives consumers what they are looking for in a mobile device at an affordable price without sacrificing fashion, design, and quality. BLU continues growing at a rapid pace fueling passionate followers and fans throughout the world.
