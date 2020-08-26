It's Game On! as BLU Announces Its First Gaming Device, The G90 PRO

The BLU G90 PRO with 128GB of internal memory and 4GB of RAM is now exclusively available on Amazon.com for $249.99, including a free Gaming Protective Case inside the box. As part of BLU's launch promotion customers who are first in line will be able to snag the sought-after device $50 off for a limited time at $199.99 .

To purchase the BLU G90 PRO, visit the following link:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08C6XBCRT/

Design & Display

The G90 PRO delivers premium design at its finest, featuring graceful lines while showcasing its energizing color with all glass back panel and captivating deep purple hues called Purple Haze. The G90 PRO's ultra-slim bezel infinity display projects 91% screen-to-body ratio, and a 1080x2340 screen resolution providing remarkable images while maintaining a smooth handheld experience.

Performance & Storage

The BLU G90 PRO's blazing power comes from MediaTek's G90T Gaming Processor with Cortex-A76 architecture that ranks an Antutu Score of over 280,000. It doesn't stop there though, the G90 PRO includes liquid cooling technology offering maximum playtime with heat dissipation for SoC and charging IC, lowering temperature as much as 6 degrees Celsius. With its powerful ARM Mali-G76 GPU clocked at 800MHz and MediaTeks HyperEngine Game Technology, you can play the most popular games, like Fortnite, smoothly and without interruption.

Cameras

If the G90 PRO could not get any better, it brings a quad camera set up with a 48 Megapixel SonyIMX582 camera sensor, 2 Megapixel Depth Sensor for portrait mode, an 8 Megapixel 120-degree Wide Angle Camera, and a 2 Megapixel Macro Shot Camera for close ups. On the front, you will find a 32MP selfie camera with soft & natural background blur, yet still bringing clear and well-defined details. Additionally, the G90 PRO includes a myriad of advanced A.I. Camera Features.

Quick Charge + Supersize Battery

The BLU G90 PRO is fine-tuned with incredible power consumption management to produce incredible long-life battery results. Packed with a 5,100mAh mega battery with an 18W fast charging capability that will charge your phone to 50% in just 45 minutes. In addition, the G90 PRO has built-in 10W wireless charging compatible with any Qi Wireless charging pad so you can easily get rid of cables!

Learn more: https://bluproducts.com/devices/g90-pro/

Full Specifications:

Network: (GSM/GPRS/EDGE) 850/900/1800/1900 MHz, (4G HSPA+ 42Mbps) 850/900/1700/1900/2100MHz, (4G LTE Cat 7 Up to 300Mbps) FDD 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/28

Display: Curved 6.5-inch Incell Full HD+ 2340 x 1080, 19:9 aspect ratio, 396ppi

Processor: MediaTek Helio G90T, 2.0GHz Octa-Core, 8 ARM Cortex-A53 up 1.8GHz

OS: Android 10

Quad Cameras: 48MP + 2MP Depth Sensor + 8MP Wide Angle 120 degree, 2MP Macro, [email protected] video recording

Front Cameras: 32MP, HD [email protected] video recording

Connectivity: Wi-Fi a/b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth v5.0, Hotspot

Security: Encrypted Fingerprint Sensor, Face Unlock

Memory: 4GB RAM, 128GB Internal Memory, MicroSD Slot (up to 128GB)

Dimensions: 162.9 x 77 x 10.1mm I 215g

Battery: Non-Removable Li-Polymer 5,100mAh

18W Quick Charger + 10W Wireless Charging

Dual SIM

Available Color: Purple Haze

About BLU Products

BLU Products is an American company is headquartered in Miami, FL which designs and manufacturers affordable, attractive, and innovative mobile devices focusing on fulfilling the needs of the everyday person. BLU is a pioneer in the advancement of the no-contract revolution, giving consumers a choice between network providers. With distribution centers in both Miami and Hong Kong, BLU offers a vast portfolio of unlocked mobile phones to thousands of dealer agents, distributors, MVNO's, and retailers globally. With an emphasis on giving what today's mobile users need, and always launching new models, BLU successfully gives consumers what they are looking for in a mobile device at an affordable price without sacrificing fashion, design, and quality. BLU continues growing at a rapid pace fueling passionate followers and fans throughout the world.

BLU Products

