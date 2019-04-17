It's Game On in Las Vegas at CompTIA ChannelCon 2019

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is open for ChannelCon 2019, the technology industry's premier annual conference for education, networking and partnering hosted annually by CompTIA, the leading trade association for the global technology industry.

ChannelCon 2019 is scheduled for August 5 through 7 at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas.

"Each year the tech industry's best business minds, innovators and thought-leaders come to ChannelCon for vendor-neutral collaboration, learning and partnership, resulting in new ideas and actionable advice that they can use to grow their business," said Kelly Ricker, executive vice president for events and education at CompTIA. "Our 2019 conference will be no exception."

ChannelCon 2019 will feature:

A specialized mix of education and collaborative sessions from leading technology companies and experts, offering insight into key trends, business challenges and growth opportunities in today's market.

A Biz Tech track focused on leading edge technology solutions and go-to-market strategies.

The IT Pro Track powered by CompTIA Pro, where technical professionals can participate in IT-specific educational sessions in sales, customer service and essential soft skills. CompTIA certification holders can also earn CEU credits.

Presentation of the CompTIA Awards, honoring individuals who are making a difference in the tech industry, from rising stars building careers to well-established leaders with legacies.

"The success of ChannelCon comes from the strong participation and support we receive from the industry, and from the positive outcomes that attendees say they benefit from," Ricker noted.

A survey of ChannelCon 2018 attendees found that 92 percent had a positive experience; 87 percent would recommend ChannelCon to co-workers and peers; 75 percent gained insight into a new technology or business model; and 70 percent formed at least five new business contacts.

For complete details on ChannelCon 2019, and to register and plan your attendance at the conference, visit https://www.comptia.org/channelcon/home.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the more than 50 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. www.comptia.org.

