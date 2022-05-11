It's Hip to Be Square

GoodPop Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Plant-Based, Gluten Free Oatmilk Frozen Fudge n' Vanilla Squares

Cleans up another classic frozen treat, available now across the country at Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, and via the GoodPop shop

AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodPop®, the leading better-for-you frozen treat brand that exists to do good in the world, launches Fudge n' Vanilla Squares, the first plant-based and gluten-free frozen dessert square. A tasty combination of a creamy vanilla oatmilk ice cream square, coated in a delicious chocolate fudge shell, the squares are the latest in GoodPop's "cleaned up classics" lineup.

GoodPop's Fudge n' Vanilla Squares are the first gluten-free, oatmilk frozen dessert square on the market that is 100% plant-based and gluten-free. They are 130 calories each and have only 10 grams of sugar. The squares are also kosher, and made with only fair trade, non-GMO ingredients. They come with four in a box and the suggested retail price is $4.99 - $5.99. Shoppers can find them in stores now at Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmer's Market and online at the GoodPop shop.

"We love reinventing classic nostalgic favorites with better-for-you ingredients, which means they have a much shorter ingredient list and are allergen-friendly, but without sacrificing taste," said Daniel Goetz, CEO and founder, GoodPop. "We wanted to recreate a treat similar to a certain foil wrapped iconic frozen square, but with cleaner ingredients that still tastes delicious. We're proud of the result with our Fudge n' Vanilla squares as we continue our mission of using frozen treats as a vehicle to do social and environmental good through our Pledge Good Foundation ."

Consumers are seeking more dairy free options, and according to SPINS data, plant-based novelties (any treat on a stick, cone or sandwich) grew market share of the total frozen desserts category by 35 percent in 2021.

"With plant-based novelties being the fastest growing segment in the ice cream category and consumer feedback showing demand for better-for-you frozen desserts, the time was right to take our philosophy and elevated sourcing standards to expand beyond the pop and create our version of classic ice cream squares as we continue to redefine the frozen novelties category," said Rahul Shah, President and COO, GoodPop.

All GoodPop products are USDA certified organic or Non-GMO Project Verified, dairy and gluten- free and made without HFCs, GMOs, refined sugars or sugar alcohol sweeteners. GoodPop treats can be found in natural and conventional retailers in 40+ states. For a full list of retailers, more information and to shop these new items, visit: www.goodpops.com/store-locator.

