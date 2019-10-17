It's Medicare Open Enrollment Season, Are You Covered? Insurance Branch Can Help

MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As Open Enrollment begins for those receiving Medicare there are several recipients in the dark regarding what their insurance benefits cover. Medicare isn't just available to people turning 65, it is also awarded to those who have been deemed disabled for 24 months. Those who are over 65 often have their Medicare benefits coordinated for them, while those who are disabled and under 65 do not receive the same help navigating their choices. One common mistake is declining the Medicare part B premium which can result in denying ALL other Medicare benefits, as well as affecting other private health insurance benefits.

Fortunately, Insurance Branch is here to assist those struggling to understand their Medicare benefits, and to help their clients find the right answers. Paula Muschler, the Vice President for Insurance Branch explains, "We make Medicare easy by taking the time to explain the options to each client based on their individual needs." Insurance Branch has educated nearly half a million clients across the United States. They provide basic Medicare education, discuss options available, and help clients find strategies to best coordinate Medicare benefits with existing coverage. Medicare is not a one size fits all program; having someone that can verify and optimize Medicare benefits is critical.

When a client calls Insurance Branch they will thoroughly review all available Medicare benefits. They can discuss how Medicare works in each client's individual situation and identify what additional coverage is available. Once the optimal plan has been identified, they partner with trusted insurance agencies to assist their clients with enrollment into the plan that best matches their needs. To top it all off, all of this is done at no cost to the client. If you are looking for some guidance this open enrollment season, then don't hesitate to give Insurance Branch a call.

