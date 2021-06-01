It's Not Your Daddy's Closet Anymore

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To keep up with the latest trends, more than 1,000 professionals dedicated to the growing closets and organized storage industry will meet at the Palm Beach County Convention Center June 8-10 for the co-located Closets Conference & Expo and Wood Pro Expo Florida, part of the Woodworking Network and owned by CCI Media. "Our theme, 'Where design meets manufacturing' explains the synergy between the two events," said Laurel Didier, publisher of Closets & Organized Storage magazine. The three-day event (open to the trade only) kicks off June 8 with a full day of education and plant tours. Conference sessions are dedicated to marketing, design, pricing, CNC solutions and how to prosper in the post-pandemic world. Conference attendees will also tour three South Florida businesses: Ultrapan Modern Finishes; The Closet Company; and Doormark.



Hundreds of products, equipment and supplies on display, plus a Running Machine Pavilion to witness large machinery under power. Daily keynotes presented by industry leaders. Each keynote address is included in the Expo Floor pass admission.

A trade show featuring more than 75 exhibitors and complimentary keynotes and seminars are slated for June 9-10.



Attendees will gather on the lawn of the Palm Beach Hilton the evening of June 9 to find out the winner of the Top Shelf Design Awards, recognizing the best in closets and home organization projects. This year's competition had a total of 76 entries. "As a judge of this high-profile contest, I was delighted at the level of quality and solution driven designs submitted this year," said Didier.



Register to attend Closets Conference & Expo and Wood Pro Expo Florida, taking place June 8-10 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, West Palm Beach, FL.



For more information contact Laurel Didier, (847) 334-3038

