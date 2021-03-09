It's O-FISH-AL! 7-Eleven Launches New Fish Bites

Created for customers who are looking for a meat alternative during the Lenten season, the Fish Bites will be available at participating U.S. stores while supplies last. Better yet, customers can take advantage of the Fish Fridays deal , where five Fish Bites are just $3 through the 7Rewards ® loyalty program in the 7-Eleven app.

Last year, 7-Eleven worked with the Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) to introduce a top-quality fish sandwich made with wild caught Alaskan pollock. The sandwiches proved to be one of the most popular hot foods introduced by the retailer last year. Building on that success, 7-Eleven and GAPP created a product that has the same great flavor but come in differentiated, bite-sized portions.

"We got such great reviews on the Alaskan Pollock sandwich last year, we knew we had to bring back a seasonal fish option for our customers in 2021" said Anjuli Wilkie, 7-Eleven senior category manager of hot food, "Because we're all about convenience and offering delicious, easy-to-eat food, Fish Bites is the perfect grab-and-go option."

And to make Fridays even sweeter, for every large Big Gulp® fountain drink, Slurpee® drink or cup of coffee purchased at participating stores each Friday through April 27, 7–Eleven will help provide a meal* to Feeding America member food banks. Customers can also round up their purchases every day of the week to the nearest dollar, and the difference in change will be donated to local Feeding America member food banks. All the raised funds will help the community in which the respective store operates.

7–Eleven customers can also earn 7Rewards points on almost every purchase in-store at participating locations to redeem free stuff. To sign up and earn points, customers can download the 7–Eleven app from the App Store or Google Play or visit 7Rewards.com. For a contactless checkout experience, customers at participating stores can pay using 7–Eleven Wallet found in the 7–Eleven app.** To use, load funds into a 7Rewards account with cash at the register, or in-app with a credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay or a prepaid 7–Eleven gift card, and simply scan the 7Rewards barcode upon checkout.

As the world continues to respond to the shifting pandemic, 7–Eleven has enhanced its standards and procedures for hygiene, handwashing, sanitation, food handling and preparation in stores, including increased frequency of cleaning high-touch surfaces and self-serve food and beverage areas. All store associates are required to wear masks and gloves when serving customers. Acrylic shields have been installed at checkout registers as added protection for customers and employees. Customers are asked to practice physical distancing in stores by standing 6 feet away from each other in line, and also have access to disposable gloves, tissues and sanitizer stations while shopping.

* 7–Eleven, Inc. will help provide 1 meal to Feeding America® for every large coffee, Slurpee® and Big Gulp® drinks purchased at participating 7–Eleven locations each Friday from 2/26/21 through 4/24/21 (max. 275,000 meals per Friday and 2.5 million meals during promotion) to benefit member food banks. 1 bev purchased helps provide 1 meal; $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of member food banks. See 7–Eleven.com for more information.

** 7–Eleven Wallet is available at participating locations. To find out if Wallet is accepted at a 7–Eleven near you, tap on the map icon on the top right corner of your 7–Eleven app home screen and filter for "7–Eleven Wallet" stores.

