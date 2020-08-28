It's Official: Americas Cardroom is Going Public

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- No, not that kind of public. But poker players will have serious visibility into the US-facing online site. Americas Cardroom has launched a Public Trello Board, offering players the chance to get an inside virtual look at the company's development cycle and stay informed of what's happening.

"We're a poker site, built by players for players. So, naturally, inviting players into our world makes perfect sense," states Michael Harris, spokesperson for Americas Cardroom. "Our public Trello board lets anyone see what we're up to, where we've been, and where we're going. We designed it in house, complete with graphics to make things visually interesting. Check it out."

Trello is a collaboration tool used by organizations of all stripes to organize projects into visually appealing and user-friendly boards. With a single glance, anyone can see the status of a project. Americas Cardroom uses Trello internally to track projects, along with other tools.

The Americas Cardroom public Trello board is accessible through any web browser and does not require viewers to have a Trello account. By launching the board, poker players can:

Check out current promotions

View the company roadmap and see future plans

See what's coming next in the pipeline

Stay informed of scheduled downtime

See what's in store for the next update

Review what was added in previous updates

Share ideas for improvements

While the open Trello board is an innovative concept, transparency isn't exactly foreign to them. Phil Nagy, the Winning Poker Network's CEO, is famous for being the only CEO of a poker network to regularly interact with players, oftentimes through Twitch streams. For more details, check out the Winning Poker Network road map here.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

