It's Official, Perrotti's Pizza is Trademarked!...

Since 1986 Perrotti's Pizza has been making legendary pizza. With a national expansion in view, Perrotti's Pizza is now officially Trademarked!

FORT WORTH, Texas and DALLAS, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrotti's Pizza announces the official trademark ownership registration of the name "Perrotti's Pizza," which was approved August 16th, 2022, registration #6817556. Perrotti's Pizza has been a staple pizzeria serving the Fort Worth, Texas area since 1986.

Perrotti's Pizza and ALG Holdings Family CEO, Jeremy "JB" Yowell, plans to continue to grow and expand the pizza brand. Now with this trademark, they can expand with confidence. The current two Fort Worth, Texas locations are only the beginning of his vision. Mr. Yowell has his sights set on more locations throughout D/FW as well as nationally expanding. It's possible within the next 5-10 years, you'll see Perrotti's in most major cities!

To deliver the official trademark certificate is attorney Warren Norred of Norred law, based in Arlington, Texas.

"Norred Law is always pleased to assist local entrepreneurs as they expand. Helping Perrotti's Pizza to obtain its trademark registration is especially enjoyable because we know their pizza is top-notch!" - Warren Norred

"Perrotti's is an exceptional product that should be shared in many communities. We look forward to the expansion and thank attorney Warren Norred at Norred Law, for his superior ability to navigate the seas of trademark challenges. Warren truly delivers!" – Jeremy JB Yowell

About Perrotti's Pizza

The original Perrotti's Pizza is located in Fort Worth, TX near the Texas Christian University campus off Greene Ave. The 2nd location is off Chisholm Trail and Sycamore School Road. In business since 1986, Perrotti's has been a Fort Worth favorite for years. They offer pizza, pasta, subs, and more! www.perrottis.pizza

About ALG Holdings

ALG Holdings Family, LLC is a holdings company headquartered in Fort Worth, TX with offices in New York, Georgia, and Ohio that consists of different companies in several industries including commercial and residential real estate, oil and gas, food and beverage, and entertainment. They are actively acquiring businesses and fine tuning their operations and marketing ensuring the businesses grow. ALG Holdings was founded by entrepreneur and CEO Jeremy JB Yowell.

About Norred Law

Norred Law is a full-service law firm for business law, intellectual property, bankruptcy, and litigation needs. Some of their services are available to clients all over the world. https://www.norredlaw.com/

Media Contact:

Olivia Thomas

***@largerthanlikes.com

468-983-9700

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12932901

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Perrotti's Pizza