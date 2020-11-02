It's Open Enrollment Season: Know Your Options

RICHARDSON, Texas, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's open enrollment season, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) will be actively working to help Texans learn more about health insurance and enrollment opportunities.

In the coming weeks, BCBSTX will be hosting virtual open enrollment seminars in the Houston and Dallas regions. Representatives will be available to provide enrollment guidance in English and Spanish to help individuals and families learn what health insurance options are available.

For seniors and those enrolled in Medicare, the enrollment period is now open and goes until December 7. For the health insurance marketplace or exchange, the enrollment period is now until December 15. For most people, changes made to coverage during open enrollment takes effect Jan. 1, 2021.

"Having access to affordable, quality health care coverage provides security and peace of mind," said Dr. Paul Hain, Chief Medical Officer, BCBSTX. "One of the biggest benefits of health insurance is knowing that you can get access to affordable health care when you need it. That's why we are committed to expanding access to quality, cost-effective coverage in every county in Texas."

Even under normal circumstances, selecting a health care plan that meets the needs of you and your family can be challenging. But trying to navigate health insurance options during the COVID-19 pandemic can compound that anxiety.

"Understanding that, we will be holding virtual seminars throughout the open enrollment period," Hain continued. "I encourage everyone to participate in a virtual seminar to understand what health insurance plan options are available. Our representatives will be there every step of their enrollment process to answer any questions in English and Spanish so people can make the right decision for them and their families."

After you get your health insurance, it's important to identify a primary care physician to help navigate your health journey as they are key to maintaining optimal health for you and your family. Towards that goal, BCBSTX is collaborating with the Sanitas Medical Centers in the Houston and Dallas to help coordinate care, improve access, while also enhancing the quality of care. The medical centers feature an advanced primary care model that takes an integrated, holistic approach to patients' health by providing multiple healthcare services – under one roof.

