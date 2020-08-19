It's Showtime, Folks! Preview the New Cinema Experience for Audiences and Brands

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What will the new cinema experience be like for audiences and brands as movie theaters open to the public? What does the future of the movie industry look like? What are the great innovations to look forward to in movie theaters and cinema advertising? These questions and more will be addressed by MediaVillage founder Jack Myers during his "Leadership Conversation" with Ken Thewes, Chief Marketing Officer of Regal, and Cliff Marks, President of National CineMedia (NCM). For the link to attend the live event at MediaVillage.com at 1:00pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, September 15, go to Preview the New Cinema Experience for Audiences and Brands.

"As we continue to navigate the new business realities of this historic time, we are grateful Regal and NCM will be giving us a behind-the-scenes look into Hollywood and what audiences and brands can expect in the coming months and well into 2021," said Myers, whose Leadership Conversations have been showcasing insights of thought leaders from the media, marketing, advertising and entertainment communities. "MediaVillage hosts 90 distinct content platforms dedicated to amplifying voices of leadership and bringing the media and advertising community together through shared experiences, human connectivity, online education, market intelligence and advancing diversity."

"Advertisers recognize that cinema delivers a unique experience and unequaled value," commented Marks. "There are several blockbusters ready for release and our research shows consumers are eager for a return of their favorite film viewing environment. Ken and I are excited to share the many innovations that our audiences – and advertisers – will discover as we welcome them back later this month."

Jack Myers Leadership Conversations support the MediaVillage Media Industry Advancing Diversity Education Fund efforts. Ten organizations were selected as recipients of the Advancing Diversity Fund by the Advancing Diversity Council, an organization of 45 industry diversity and inclusion leaders focused on advancing diversity from advocacy to activism. The 10 beneficiaries are: 4A's Foundation, ADCOLOR, Advancing Diversity/Mentor's Playlist, American Education Foundation (AEF), AAF AdCamp for High School Students, Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University, International Radio & TV Society Foundation (IRTS), Jacaronda Foundation College Loan Relief, John A. Reisenbach Foundation, and TD Foundation for Children of Wounded Warriors and Fallen Heroes.

Additional Leadership Conversations scheduled include on September 17: Myers / Nathanson Economic Update and 2021 Forecast with Senior Research Analyst Michael Nathanson of MoffettNathanson and on September 22: Why Boomers are Booming as Media's Next Big Ad Spending Surge with Susan Feldman, founder of In the Grove; Keith Reinhard, Chairman Emeritus at DDB Worldwide; Ken Dychtwald, CEO at Age Wave; and Peter Hubbell, CEO of BoomAgers. Past Leadership Conversations can be found by visiting MediaVillage.com and clicking on View All Conversations On-Demand & Register for Future Events.

About MediaVillage:

MediaVillage is the media and advertising community's leading education and diversity activist. Through our collective impact approach, we implement effective and cost efficient B2B growth solutions. For the past decade, MediaVillage, in collaboration with partners across the marketing ecosystem, has been developing innovative strategies for generating growth through education and diversity programs. Today, more than 150 companies, organizations and industry leaders are members of the MediaVillage Knowledge Exchange, a B2B Solutions Marketplace and Center of Excellence for Advancing Marketing Solutions, Diversity and Education. Follow @mediavillagecom @advdiversity

About Jack Myers:

For more than 40 years, MediaVillage founder Jack Myers has been singularly dedicated to identifying, developing, and introducing solutions to the challenges confronting media companies. As the world's leading media ecologist, he's a noted expert on generational and gender shifts, the impact of technological advances on business economics, and the dynamics of business growth and decline. His background includes executive roles at CBS Television, ABC Radio, Metromedia Outdoor, Television Production Partners, and UTV Cable Network. Follow @jackmyersbiz

