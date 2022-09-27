It's Skinny, Alternative Pasta Innovator, Lands Growth Funding from Decathlon Capital Partners

Transaction will fund new products and expanded distribution through a dilution-free, revenue-based funding agreement

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's Skinny, the Austin-based company whose innovative low-calorie and gluten-free pasta products are winning rapid consumer acceptance, has landed a significant investment from Decathlon Capital Partners. Bryan Guadagno, Founder and Chief Executive officer of It's Skinny, said the funding will support the Texas company's introduction of new product lines as well as expanded distribution. Details of the revenue-based transaction were not disclosed.

It's Skinny will repay the investment through its future revenues. No equity or ownership was exchanged for the growth capital, and It's Skinny was not required to give up any control of the company. "This funding provides important support for It's Skinny as our company meets the growing demand from consumers for our delicious and convenient low-calorie pasta products," Guadagno said. "The company-friendly funding package from Decathlon Capital Partners allows us to move forward with expanding our distribution and introducing new products in a range of 'healthy' pasta categories."

John Borchers, Managing Director of Decathlon Capital Partners, said It's Skinny has established a solid position in the better-for-you food sector since its launch in 2020. "The energetic management team at It's Skinny continues its successful development of innovative products, and the team supports its growing product lines through strong marketing in both digital and traditional retail channels," Borchers said. "Decathlon Capital Partners is pleased to play a role in the growth of It's Skinny."

About It's Skinny©

It's Skinny© is changing how people think about pasta with alternative pasta products created from konjac, a naturally low-calorie vegetable enjoyed around the world for centuries. It's Skinny©, with only 9 gluten-free calories per package, is available in four flavorful varieties. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, It's Skinny© has been helping fresh thinkers reimagine pasta since 2020. Learn more at www.itsskinny.com.

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at www.decathloncapital.com.

