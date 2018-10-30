It's the Best Time of the Year for Cyber Weekend Deals at Vacation Myrtle Beach

"In addition to 2018-2019 winter, spring, summer, and fall deals at unheard of discounts of up to 55%, many activities and services will also be available at significantly discounted rates," stated Matt Klugman, director of sales and marketing for Vacation Myrtle Beach.

Beyond the deeply discounted Vacation Myrtle Beach accommodation options, properties will also offer deals on popular reservation choices that include food credits and game credits, with savings up to 75% off and will also provide even more savings for guests with exclusive buy one, get one free ticket offers, which may vary by season, and include:

Ripley's Aquarium

Legends In Concert

Rockin' Jump

WonderWorks

Wild Water and Wheels

These special Cyber Weekend deals are available at all 14 Vacation Myrtle Beach resorts and include a variety of room types, from rooms to spacious multi-bedroom oceanfront condos.

For even more savings, join us for our Facebook Live Cyber Monday event on November 26, 2018 from 10:30 a.m. to noon EST. This live video event will include over $3,500 worth of prizes, as well as a Facebook meet-up with many Myrtle Beach area attractions, restaurants and shows.

Cyber Weekend pricing will be available for booking online at VacationMyrtleBeach.com beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, November 23, 2018 and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, November 26, 2018. Exclusive VIP access to the sale will begin on Wednesday, November 21. Customers looking to get initial access to the sale may sign up for the email newsletter here.

About VacationMyrtleBeach.com Resorts

VacationMyrtleBeach.com is the official vacation site of Myrtle Beach, S.C., offering the guaranteed lowest rate on nearly 4,000 accommodations units. VacationMyrtleBeach.com resorts also offer a wide range of award-winning properties and Myrtle Beach's best on-site amenities.

