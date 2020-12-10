'IT'S TIME for UTU' Says Legendary Sports & Entertainment Announcer - Bruce Buffer

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UTU Technology Inc. is excited to announce the company has advanced discussions on attaching Bruce Buffer to their social media platform. The legendary fight announcer, known best as the "Voice of the Octagon" with his catchphrase IT'S TIME©, embraced the opportunity to become part of the UTU team as a key presenter in preparation for UTU's official 2021 launch.

American Announcer, Bruce Buffer

"It's Time for UTU's global launch," roared Bruce over a video conferencing call with UTU's executive team. "It just sounded so official when Bruce made the announcement; everyone on the call just knew immediately he was the perfect choice and voice to represent the upcoming launch of the UTU App," says Director of Marketing and Operations - Marilyn Tian.

The announcement comes in line with the company's ongoing strategy to attract and register influential personalities onto the UTU social platform that will redefine the social value of its users. The platform will give influencers secure and direct access to their fan base, and, in return, fans will be able to interact with their favorite influencers in a way that has never been done before.

The UTU social platform is on track to launch in 2021 and is currently completing its Beta Test Stage. To be one of the first to try the platform users can begin preregistering through the following portal:

UTU beta sign-up link: https://www.utu.one/get-started

About UTU Technology Inc. – The company was originated in Australia with a group of experts in Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence and IoT, with business executives from IBM, Alibaba, Apple, and Deakin University's Blockchain Innovation Lab. The company developed the world's first DAC (Decentralized Autonomous Community) App for iOS and Android on EOSIO, in addition to many other blockchain business solutions and decentralized applications. In 2020, UTU Technology Inc. made the strategic decision to establish its HQ in Toronto, Canada to further the company's business expansions worldwide.

Information on the company can be found at: https://www.utu.one/

The company has made a total commitment to privacy, security and transparency by making a significant investment in blockchain technology to develop a platform that is scalable, reliable and most of all, secure. This is the UTU commitment that our User To User community (UTU) can expect from us. We would like to remind everyone the value of privacy and real connections. Together we will create amazing user experiences designed to redefine social values for the benefit of everyone. We look forward to welcoming you to "UTU" - Gordon Weiske, VP of PR and Marketing.

For all media inquiries, contact: [email protected]

Related Images

its-time-for-utu.jpeg

It's TIME for UTU

American Announcer, Bruce Buffer

SOURCE UTU Technology Inc.