It's Time To Create Your Webestate

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Suite Konnections, along with Magik Digital, announces the launch of Suite Konnections, Webestates, everyone's new online home. Suite Konnections allows them to put everything they do online, every file they use and all their social contacts and accounts in one place. Simplify their online and digital world with a home for all they do, designed by them.

Available on iTunes and in the Google Play Store. Suite Konnections is easy to use, uniquely customizable, and offers several tools in one place to simplify and konnect their online world to the everyday.

The official launch party will be held October 28th. This event is a by invitation only, black tie, red carpet affair. Please join Suite Konnections in welcoming the newest innovation to online communities, productivity tools and merging their online and busy life. It's being created in Fort Worth, Texas. Finally, a place to share and be productive with none of the political or marketing bias that distracts from their goals. The Beta release includes Konnect With Me social platform, file storage and several new tools to keep at their fingertips for a simplified, streamlined, productive life.

About Suite Konnections:

Suite Konnections is founded by Errick Ford and located in Fort Worth, Texas. The creator of the Konnect With Me social platform and Suite Konnections Webestates bringing a fresh idea to social media and community. Creating a platform that will be their online home. One place for all they do online, customizable to be uniquely theirs.

