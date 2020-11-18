It's Time To Decide: Who Has The 'Most Talented Beard In America'?

STERLING, Ill., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the presidential election over, it's now time for the next big showdown. Bearded men from across the nation threw their hat in the ring for the first-ever 'Most Talented Beard in America' contest. Video entries included talents ranging from fire eating to Frisbee throwing, and while men's grooming leader Wahl chose the top 10 candidates, the popular vote will decide the winners. The first place victor takes home a cool $20,000 and becomes the newly elected 'Wahl Man of the Year.'

Ten talented men were chosen as fuzzy-faced finalists, and public votes will determine the top 3 winners.

"We created this contest to spread positivity and celebrate all of the bearded guys out there — many of whom are newly whiskered since quarantine earlier this year," said Steven Yde, division vice president for Wahl. "We were blown away by the talent, and it was incredibly hard narrowing down the finalists. So, we're calling on the American people to help us name the winners."

Vote for the 'Most Talented Beard in America' at http://bit.ly/WahlMostTalentedBeard.

Presenting, the Top 10 'Most Talented Beards in America' (in no particular order):

1. Devin Bryant from Kennesaw, Ga., uses video editing and musical magic to create a one-man-band foot tapper.

2. Matt Thomas from Elmhurst, N.Y., proves if figure skating while performing a saxophone solo was an Olympic sport, he'd win the gold medal.

3. Cliff Prowse from Little Rock, Ark., is a multi-instrument musician who brings it all together in one smooth compilation.

4. Benjamin Taylor from Glenwood, Md., explains his talents through sign-language, showcasing his fire baton twirling skills, close-up magic and more.

5. Zach Rosten from Glendale, Calif., convinces us that a rapping, bearded pirate is what the world needs right now.

6. Christopher McCooey from York, Pa., has got the strength, stamina and balance to dominate most any obstacle course.

7. Corbin Musso from Parksville, Ky., is a country crooner whose smoky voice is accompanied by his acoustic guitar.

8. Braulio Giovannetti from Miami, takes multi-tasking to a new level by simultaneously performing one-handed origami, balancing hot coffee and painting.

9. Jonathan Brannan from Ocean Springs, Miss., is a do-it-all dad who literally balances fatherhood and his many talents.

10. Nathan Rathjen from Leesburg, Va., uses his wood-working talent to turn scraps into heartfelt furniture.

About the 'Most Talented Beard in America' Contest

Wahl's quest to find furry phenoms started in September when it put out the call for men with beards to submit a video of themselves performing a talent. Hundreds of hairy hopefuls entered, and 10 fuzzy-faced finalists were chosen. The next step: from now until Dec. 9, 2020, the public can vote for their favorite bearded performer at http://bit.ly/WahlMostTalentedBeard, they can also get to the voting page by visiting @WahlGrooming on Facebook or Instagram.

The stakes? First place wins $20,000 and the coveted title of 'Wahl Man of the Year.' The 2nd place winner takes home $10,000 and 3rd place scores $5,000. The winners will be announced on or around Dec. 15, 2020.

For more information about the 'Most Talented Beard in America' contest, including official rules, visit WahlUSA.com.

About Wahl Grooming

Celebrating its 101ST anniversary, Wahl continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. Wahl crosses its centennial milestone by introducing a complete line of personal care products including a beard oil, shampoo, and body wash. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.



