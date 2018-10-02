It's Time to Fall in Love

"With 17 well-designed floorplans to choose from, living your Trademark has never been easier!" said Mo Rahim, Sacramento division sales and marketing vice president for Taylor Morrison. "Visit during the event this weekend and take advantage of special Grand Opening pricing and offers starting from the mid $400s."

Ideally located less than nine miles from Davis, Taylor Morrison offers three unique neighborhoods in Spring Lake to choose from: Olive, Laurel and Ivy. Residents will enjoy community parks, walking and biking trails, and green belts. The community's extensive trail system and sidewalks help promote an active lifestyle and easily link friends and neighbors. Spring Lake residents can also experience some of the area's best locally grown produce every Saturday at the Woodland Farmers Market and the annual Tomato Festival. Historic downtown Woodland is just minutes away and is home to the Opera House, library and a variety of locally owned boutiques and restaurants.

Olive offers an efficiently designed collection of expertly designed one and two-story floorplans ranging in size from 1,677 to 2,568 square feet. The homes feature three to five bedrooms, two to three and-one-half baths and open layouts of the main living areas. Nine-foot ceilings create a sense of spacious and maximize usable space, while optional outdoor covered patios and first floor bedrooms are available to enhance livability.

Highlighted by spacious, comfortable living spaces that are both perfect for entertaining and everyday living, Laurel boasts five home designs ranging from 1,900 to 2,882 square feet with three to five beds, two to three and-one-half baths, and either a two or three-car garage. The homes boast modern, gourmet kitchens with center islands and eat-in dining areas, owner's entries with plenty of storage and spacious gathering rooms. Additionally, a variety of flexible room options and opportunities for personalization are available to help homebuyers create their ideal new home.

Featuring the community's largest homes on pool-sized homesites, Ivy ranges in size from 2,249 to 3,184 square feet with four to five bedrooms, two-and-one-half to four baths and a three-car garage. The generously appointed kitchens feature modern finishes, a center island with built in bar seating and spacious walk-in pantry. Optional covered outdoor patios, fireplaces and flexible room selections are available. Additional highlights include first floor bedrooms, hand-set 18"x18" tile flooring, and stunning owner's baths with dual vanities, free standing tubs, hot mopped showers and expansive walk-in closets.

For more information on these new communities or to learn more about the Grand Opening event, please contact an Olive, Laurel and Ivy community sales manager at (916) 686-7470 or visit FindYourTM.com. To visit the community from Davis, take County Road 102; turn left on Heritage Pkwy; turn right on Sanders St and continue straight to the sales center. The Spring Lake sales center is located at 2209 Galvin Way, Woodland, CA 95776. To receive the latest news about Spring Lake or any Taylor Morrison Sacramento community, visit TaylorMorrison.com or Facebook.com/TaylorMorrisonSacramento/.

