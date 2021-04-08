It's Time to Find Your Bagel's Everything with Tillamook® Cream Cheese Spreads

Doubling down on their commitment to "Do Right by Every Bite," TCCA launched the hotline to show cream cheese lovers they can – and should – expect more from cream cheese brands and that they have a choice of something better. Tillamook® Farmstyle Cream Cheese Spreads , which include the newest flavor Chive & Onion, are made with real ingredients, without gums, fillers or preservatives, making it the only cream cheese product on the market that you'll want to bring home to mom.

"As the fastest growing soft cream cheese brand in the country,1 we're already seeing consumers break up with their old brands and say yes to Tillamook Cream Cheese Spreads," said Sue Kapllani, VP of Marketing, TCCA. "The break-up hotline is our unique way of calling attention to consumers having a choice and that they deserve and can have better thanks to our commitment to bold flavors, high quality ingredients and our 'do right' make process."

With a simple call to the hotline, 844-SAY-GBYE (844-729-4293), unsatisfied cream cheese consumers can air their grievances with their current brand and move on to better once and for all. For those that need encouragement before making their break-up official, the hotline also comes equipped with expert advice and break-up confessionals to help callers realize that there are options when selecting the right cream cheese.

Sex and relationship editor Iman Hariri-Kia of Bustle partnered with the brand and shares her best break-up tips on the hotline, helping callers realize it's time to call it quits with their current brand so they can fall in love with something better. "Residing in New York City, I fancy myself an expert in selecting the perfect cream cheese for your bagel," Hariri-Kia said. "Tillamook Cream Cheese Spreads are not just a cream cheese dream, they're bolder, creamier and undeniably more flavorful, and when you find the right cream cheese spread, you want to put a (bread) ring on it right away. That's where I come in."

Want to meet the most eligible Tillamook Cream Cheese Spreads? Visit Tillamook.com and start swiping right when you see your ideal bite. Once you find "the one," you'll feel good about taking the cream cheese spread of your dreams home to meet your bagel, cracker or even recipe. Here's a taste of what you'll find…

"Nothing beats an original." Original: Some would call me traditional, or old-fashioned, and that's fine. I prefer to call myself a classic. Sure, I don't rock the boat, but I believe if you're going to do something, do it right.

Some would call me traditional, or old-fashioned, and that's fine. I prefer to call myself a classic. Sure, I don't rock the boat, but I believe if you're going to do something, do it right. "AKA America's Sweet-tart." Seriously Strawberry: I'm an unexpected delight and fully aware of my contagious upbeat energy.

I'm an unexpected delight and fully aware of my contagious upbeat energy. "New around here." Chive & Onion: People tell me I'm free-spirited. I don't like drama; I am who I am. I may not be for everyone, but if you love me, you LOVE me.

People tell me I'm free-spirited. I don't like drama; I am who I am. I may not be for everyone, but if you love me, you LOVE me. "I'd rather be outside." Very Veggie: You'll find me gardening or chilling outdoors. Yoga session in the mornings, followed by a well-rounded breakfast and as much sun as possible.

You'll find me gardening or chilling outdoors. Yoga session in the mornings, followed by a well-rounded breakfast and as much sun as possible. "Rich, bold and out of this world." Aged Cheddar: I come in strong but leave you wanting more with my unexpected boldness.

Tillamook Farmstyle Cream Cheese Spreads are available now at grocery retailers. Visit www.Tillamook.com for a coupon for your next purchase, and www.Tillamaps.com to find a retailer near you.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) recently achieved the distinction as a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) and prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products made in the most natural way possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, Tillamook® produces internationally recognized, award-winning cheese as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt and sour cream, made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by almost 80 farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs more than 900 people throughout the state. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook, visit Tillamook.com.

1 % sales increase, Soft Cream Cheese, Brands >$10K in sales, Total US, Latest 52 Weeks ending 2-21-21, IRI POS

