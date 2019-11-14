It's Time To Have Some 'Fun With Cooking'! First-In-Fleet Culinary Studio, 'Carnival Kitchen,' To Debut On Carnival Panorama

"We're committed to providing our guests with memorable onboard experiences, and now, they'll have the opportunity to explore the art of cooking alongside our incredible culinary team in a fun, informative and interactive atmosphere," said Cyrus Marfatia, vice president of culinary and dining for Carnival Cruise Line. "We've created a diverse selection of experiences that cater to every type of palate, so whether our guests want to learn how to master their favorite foods or want to try something new, Carnival Kitchen has it all."

Sample Carnival Kitchen offerings include:

Carnival Classics Workshop Class with Dinner: discover the secrets behind Carnival's most beloved dishes including tuna tartare from Fahrenheit 555 steakhouse, saffron risotto from the Cucina del Capitano family-style Italian restaurant, and of course, the cruise industry's most popular dessert, Carnival's warm chocolate melting cake.

The Orient Unknown Class with Dinner: master the flavors of the Far East by exploring the world of savory noodle dishes, silky soups, succulent satays and divine desserts that take participants on a journey through the cuisines of Thailand , Indonesia , The Philippines and more.

Cake Workshop: follow step-by-step instructions to create a confectionary masterpiece from layering and filling to using hand-made fondant, ornate and edible decorations and more.

follow step-by-step instructions to create a confectionary masterpiece from layering and filling to using hand-made fondant, ornate and edible decorations and more. Pasta Master Class: explore the art of Italian cooking and preparing homemade pasta by mixing, rolling and molding fresh dough into creative and unique shapes and pair them with delicious sauces from scratch.

Additional classes include sushi rolling, pizza making and pie baking, among many others, and participants have the opportunity to indulge in tastings and sample their creations. One-hour and two-hour morning, afternoon and early evening sessions are available primarily on sea days and can accommodate up to 18 guests at a time. Reservations can be made on Carnival.com pre-cruise or at any restaurant once on board.

Located on Deck 4 aft, Carnival Kitchen boasts nine marbled-granite cooking and prep stations with individual sinks, refrigerators and stove tops as well as all tools, utensils and ingredients necessary to create a memorable meal. The space is accented with white and grey pattern-tiled floors and steel ceilings and walls as well as a dedicated dining area within the Carnival Kitchen for guests in the evening classes to enjoy a themed sit-down dinner included in the price once the classes commence. Class prices range between $30 and $59, and Carnival Kitchen-branded items are available for purchase onboard.

A look at Carnival Kitchen can be viewed in the virtual video here: https://youtu.be/Bb9YRYU2hOA

Carnival Panorama features a number of innovations including the first Sky Zone trampoline park at sea, a massive WaterWorks aqua park, the popular bike in the sky SkyRide and dining venues like Bonsai Teppanyaki and Guy's Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse with barbecue favorites from Food Network star and longtime partner Guy Fieri along with craft beers brewed on board.

A wide range of staterooms and suites are available as well, including spa staterooms with exclusive privileges at the luxurious Cloud 9 Spa, extra-spacious staterooms in Family Harbor and tropical-inspired Havana staterooms with access to a Cuban-themed bar and pool.

Carnival Panorama debuts with a special three-day voyage on Dec. 11, 2019, followed by year-round Mexican Riviera cruises beginning Dec. 14, 2019. Voyages depart from the newly renovated Long Beach Cruise Terminal and feature stunning destinations including Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan and Puerto Vallarta.

To learn more about Carnival Cruise Line, visit Carnival.com. For reservations, contact any travel agent or call 1-800-CARNIVAL. Carnival can also be found on: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Journalists also can visit Carnival's media site, carnival-news.com or follow the line's PR department on Twitter at twitter.com/CarnivalPR.

