It's Time to Recognize the Invisible Heroes Who Keep Our Buildings Clean

"Their work is crucial to the big picture success of most businesses," says Javier Gonzalez, CEO Region North America. "We owe it to these dedicated cleaners to recognize their efforts, contributions and tenacity with which they maintain our buildings."

Millions of cleaners have only one goal every day with their work - they ensure we can feel comfortable and safe in our living and work environments. The Thank Your Cleaner Day campaign focuses on cleaners in 2019 for the fifth year, and reminds us not only of the importance cleanliness and hygiene have in our society, but equally important, appreciating the ones who make it so. Over 20 countries all over the world are now on board, from Australia to the Dominican Republic, from Singapore to the USA. On October 16, 2019, Kärcher will power the global cleaning industry to once again create an increased awareness for the hard work of cleaners and their teams.

"It is time to shine more light on our cleaners; they deserve the recognition," says Kris Cannon-Schmitt, VP Marketing.

In order to establish the Thank Your Cleaner Day more widely, Kärcher, partnered with industry leading organizations like Building Services Contractor Association International (BSCAI), which assists building service contractors with engaging many of their customers for the campaign. It is always about taking time to say thank you and at the same time creating more visibility for the work of the cleaning staff. There is virtually no limit to the creativity of the companies that take part in Thank Your Cleaner Day. The measures include colorful events such as a joint breakfast, a barbecue or lunch events, cards, or special cakes and cookies. The feedback from building service contractors, their employees and customers is extremely positive, which is also reflected in the ever-increasing participation rate all over the world.

Thank Your Cleaner Day powered by Kärcher started in 2015. The cleaning industry is one of the most important industries worldwide but is often underappreciated by those who benefit from it. To address the topic internationally and show more appreciation for cleaners, Kärcher has been supporting this initiative right from the start.

Information about the planned global and local activities can be obtained from Kärcher locally or online at www.thankyourcleanerday.com.

Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG

Kärcher is the world's leading provider of cleaning technology. The family owned enterprise employs more than 13,000 people in 70 countries and more than 120 subsidiaries. More than 50,000 service centers in all countries ensure continuous and comprehensive supplies to customers all over the world.

Kärcher Region North America is one of the largest subsidiaries of the Kärcher Group with over 1,000 employees. In the United States, Kärcher produces and distributes products and services under the brands Kärcher, Windsor Kärcher Group, Landa, Hotsy, Water Maze, Spraymart, and Cuda Kärcher Group. The company's solutions serve customers' cleaning needs in an economical and environmentally-friendly manner.

www.karcher.com/us

Press Contact

Kris Cannon-Schmitt

Vice President Marketing Professional

Kärcher North America

4555 Airport Way

Denver, CO 80239

+1 (303) 783-7967

Kris.Cannon@karcherna.com

SOURCE Kärcher

Related Links

https://www.kaercher.com

