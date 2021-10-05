It's Time to Stop Taking Car Batteries for Granted: Why It's More Critical Now

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Now, more than ever, car owners want to experience the freedom driving can bring, and what better way to celebrate that than to honor the car battery? Oct. 5th is Charge Your Car Day, a day to remember the importance of battery charging and reflect on ways to support the well-being of the humble-yet-hardworking car battery.

Fact is, since the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, we have experienced seismic shifts in traffic conditions and driving habits. Lockdown restrictions have resulted in a sharp increase in car battery failures.

Charging and maintaining your car battery can extend a battery's lifespan, give you peace of mind, save you money and protect all those riding in your vehicle. To celebrate the importance of battery charging, CTEK is celebrating Charge Your Car Day on Oct. 5. Charge Your Car Day is Oct. 5. Use a reliable car battery charger, such as the CTEK MXS 5.0, to ensure your battery is charged and ready to go.

As restrictions are easing, consumers are driving more, but often for short jaunts. The frequent stopping and starting of the engine puts immense pressure on the car battery which is forced to work harder to maintain the necessary power supply. As a result, dead batteries are common. The solution? Regular battery charging.

Bobbie DuMelle, Executive Vice President of CTEK North America, said "A dead battery is more than just an inconvenience, it hinders our mobility and deprives us of our ability to travel."

As the leader in battery management solutions, CTEK strives to shed light on the often-overlooked car battery. A recent survey conducted by CTEK showed nearly half the batteries on the road today are in need of some kind of attention – either recharging or replacing.

When it comes to car batteries, drivers can't afford to have an "out of sight, out of mind" attitude. Follow CTEK's Top 5 tips to ensure better battery health.

Use a reliable battery charger

A dead battery can damage or compromise a vehicle's electronic systems, potentially leading to costly repairs. Regular charging provides invaluable peace of mind and helps drivers to save money in the long run. Have a charging routine

Studies show that charging at least once a month helps get the best out of a car battery and extends its life up to three times. It's simple to connect the charger to the battery and let it do its work quickly, safely, and efficiently, while the car is parked in the garage. Simple, regular care

It's as vital to maintain the health of a battery as it is to charge it in the first place. Invest in a charger with built-in functionality for both maintenance and troubleshooting. Be mindful of the weather

A battery can lose as much as 35% in performance when temperatures hit freezing, and up to 50% as temperatures sink even lower. Conversely, heat can destroy a battery by evaporating its fluids. Drivers should look out for any signs of change – like the way the car starts or the operation of the electrical system in general. Correct charging

Jumper cables, push-starting a manual car, or going for a drive are all common - but not necessarily correct - ways to recharge a dead car battery. These methods not only won't fully recharge a battery, but could also create long-term damage. Try to be proactive and regularly charge to protect against breakdowns but if you do get stuck with a dead battery, use an adaptive booster like the CTEK CS FREE – a much safer way to get your car going within 15 minutes.

On October 5th, CTEK is urging car owners all over the world to make this Charge Your Car Day the start of a new charging routine. So grab that charger and show your battery just how much you care - so that your car is always charged and READY TO GO!

For more information, or to purchase CTEK chargers and accessories, visit www.smartercharger.com.

ABOUT CTEK, INC.

Established in Dalarna Sweden, CTEK is the leading global brand in battery charging solutions, most specifically vehicle charging.

CTEK offers products ranging from 12V & 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles.

Products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers, as original equipment, supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers and through charge point operators, property owners as well as other organizations and individuals providing EV charging infrastructure.

CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to greener mobility, by adhering to industry-leading ESG standards.

Media contact:

Bobbie DuMelle

[email protected]

312-967-1430

SOURCE CTEK

