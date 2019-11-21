It's Toy Season! See What Kids Are Asking For!
The Toy Guy
Nov 21, 2019, 09:17 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There are several key trends shaping the toy industry in 2019. Whether delivered in traditional toys or products driven by advanced technology, child-centered play and inspiring imagination are the key determinants of a toy's success and value. Finding toys that deliver both play and financial value is the secret to successful gift-giving for the holidays. Chris Byrne unveils some of the hottest toys of the season including:
- Kindi Kids: Kindi Kids are four quirky, colorful bobble head dolls with big glittery eyes, designed to help make going to kindergarten a bit less scary and show just how fun and safe it can be.
- Disney Junior T.O.T.S. Nursery Headquarters Playset: Inspired by the Disney Junior series T.O.T.S. (Tiny Ones Transport Service), kids can bring the adorable baby animals' home with the T.O.T.S. Nursery Headquarters Playset.
- Masha & the Bear - My Busy Books: Join Masha and her friends for adventures in the forest! A book and toy all in one, children's imaginations are sure to be ignited as they learn about the characters and bring the book scenes to life.
- SpongeBob SquarePants Giggle Blaster: Celebrate SpongeBob SquarePants 20th anniversary with the Giggle Blaster. Kids can get silly with their favorite wacky sponge with the SpongeBob-styled giggle blaster and +20 silly SpongeBob phrases and sound effects.
- LEGO Star Wars Kylo Ren Shuttle: This year celebrates 20 years of LEGO Star Wars, and just in time for the final instalment of the Star Wars saga, The Rise of Skywalker, fans can experience this new storyline with this LEGO Star Wars Kylo Ren's Shuttle.
- Toilet Paper Blasters™ Sheet Storm™: Holy sheets! Rapid-fire pump action lets kids splatter the competition! Transforming toilet paper into clean spitballs, it features rapid-fire pump action to blast spitballs up to 50 feet!
- Boppi, "The Booty Shakin'' Llama: Topping toy list after toy award, Boppi is the new IT item and 'must-have' toy for the holiday. The most lifelike and fantastical creatures ever created, ZURU's Pets Alive new robotics collection of fun and playful pets is led by Boppi the "Booty Shakin'' Llama.
- Platinum Package From Santa: The nation's leading Santa-letter-package service provider, arms parents with an array of magical tools to help children delight and believe in Santa through a personalized letter, call, and video from Santa. A beloved family tradition used by parents to kick-start the season right with holiday magic & wonder -- one your kids will want to continue with their own children.
Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8597251-chris-byrne-the-toy-guy-unveils-hottest-toys-of-2019/
SOURCE The Toy Guy
Share this article