It's Travel Time! Keep memories close with UniKeep's Two-In-One Mini Vacation Planner + Scrapbook

"This binder is pretty special because it's a combined travel planner, journal and a scrapbook, all in one. It helps you get ready and organized before you leave and provides space to jot down travel memories once you've arrived. Slip a few photos and mementos inside the mini page protectors and you've got a quick and easy scrapbook once you're back home", said Michele Cole, UniKeep President.

UniKeep's mini travel binder contains travel journal essentials such as exclusive themed content pages for jotting notes, archival-quality page protectors for photos and mementos, and an enclosed case that snaps closed to protect inside contents from damage and loss. The compact mini-binder size means you can pop it in a bag and go.

Priced at $16.99, UniKeep's travel journal includes 14 printed content pages for each of 3 trips:

Choice of two bright, colorful designed case binders

Packing lists

Logs for where to eat/where to stay

Pages for destination research and ideas

Daily plans/activities on your vacation

Logs for trip details – hotels/locations/flight numbers and specifics; car rental specifics

15 page protectors to store and organize your tickets, maps, notes, photos, mementos

UniKeep case style binder kits are made in the USA and are made of 100% recyclable and reusable polypropylene. Proudly made in Ohio, the binders can be purchased online at www.unikeep.com or on Amazon. All orders are shipped for free.

