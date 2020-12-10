ItsHot Diamond Jewelry and Watches Announces Iced Out Jewelry 2020 Holiday Gift Guide
ItsHot.com Offers Unbeatable Deals on Diamond Watches and Luxury Jewelry
Dec 10, 2020, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ItsHot Diamond Jewelry and Watches, a leading online retailer of luxury jewelry and diamond watches, today announced its gift guide of iced out jewelry for the holiday season. As the premier provider of custom jewelry to the hip hop community, ItsHot has outfitted artists such as Snoop Dogg and DJ Khaled, celebrities like Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian and top athletes like Serena Williams and Manny Pacquiao.
ItsHot cuts out the middleman and passes the savings directly to its customers by designing and manufacturing its own products. The company guarantees the lowest prices year-round and will offer special promotions including six months of 0% APR financing and discounts as high as 80% off this holiday shopping season.
The jewelry retailer specializes in a wide array of exquisite designs of men's and women's diamond watches and diamond jewelry including rings, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, pendants and more. ItsHot is a one-stop shop for everyone in the family providing options at every price point including the following top gift selections:
Holiday Deals for Men $150 - $500
- Luxurman Men's Real Diamond Watch Yellow Gold Plated 0.12ct, $175
- Solid 10k Gold Mini Power Plug Diamond Pendant for Men 0.2ct By Luxurman, $225
- Yellow Gold Miami Cuban Link Curb Chain Bracelet 14k 3mm 7.5-9in, $443
- Affordable Men's Diamond Ring 10k Gold Pave Diamonds Band 0.33ct, $449
- Oversized Iced Out Men's Diamond Watch by Luxurman White Gold Plated 2ct, $499
Holiday Deals for Women $150 - $500
- Princess Cut Diamond 18k Gold Stud Earrings 0.25ct, $240
- 14k Gold Round Diamond Huggie Earrings Hoops 0.33ct, $399
- Small Pave Diamond Heart Pendant 14k Gold 0.50ct, $399
- 14k Gold Diamond Initial Letter Pendant 0.33ct, $449
- 14k Gold Solitaire Round Diamond Necklace Ladies Pendant with Chain 0.25ct, $499
Holiday Deals for Men $500 - $1,000
- Luxurman Solid 10k Gold Curb Chain for Men Comfort 4.5mm Wide, $525
- Men's Sterling Silver Bracelets: 5 Row Diamond Bracelet 0.81ct, $599
- Solid 10k Gold Lion Head Diamond Ring for Men 0.3ct Luxurman Pinky Rings, $799
- Men's Sterling Silver Bracelets: 6 Row Diamond Bracelet 1.01ct, $699
- Solid 10k Gold Diamond Dog Tag Pendant with Crown 1ct, $899
- Designer 10k Gold Black Diamond Wedding Band for Men 1.67ct Luxurman Ring, $999
Holiday Deals for Women $500 - $1,000
- Round Diamond Huggie Earrings Hoops 0.75ct 14k Gold, $699
- Heart Jewelry 14k Gold Open Heart Diamond Pendant Necklace 1ct by Luxurman, $799
- Halo Diamond Studs 14k Gold Cluster Diamond Stud Earrings .70ct, $799
- 14k Gold 1 Carat Diamond Heart Pendant by Luxurman, $975
- 14k Gold Diamond Circle Medallion Pendant for Women 0.5ct by Luxurman, $985
- Thin 18k Gold G Vs Diamond Eternity Band for Women 0.84ct, $998
- 10k Gold White Black Diamond Unique Bridal Engagement Ring Set 1.2ct, $999
- Luxurman 14k Gold Chandelier Earrings with Diamonds by The Yard 1 Carat, $999
Holiday Deals for Men $1,000+
- Black Diamond Dog Tag Pendant 7.15ct Sterling Silver, $1,495
- 14k Gold Diamond Miami Cuban Link Chain Ring for Men 1.6ct by Luxurman, $1,695
- 24k Gold Pamp Suisse Bar Diamond Pendant 2.5ct Dog Tag, $1,795
- Luxurman Black Diamond Bracelets: 2 Row Men's Diamond Tennis Bracelet 7ctw, $2,395
- Designer Men's Diamond Ring 6ct 14k Gold, $4,495
- Custom Black Diamond Bezel Rolex Datejust Men's Watch 3ct, $4,950
- Men's Iced Out Pave Diamond Bubble Bracelet 8ct 10k or 14k Gold, $5,995
- Unique Diamond and Sapphires Bracelet In 14k Yellow Rose or White Gold, $6,995
- Men's Designer Diamond Ring 1.5 Carat 18k Gold G/Vs Diamonds by Luxurman, $6,595
- Rolex Datejust Men's Diamond Watch Stainless Steel & 18k Gold Blue Dial 36mm, $6,045
Holiday Deals for Women $1,000+
- Round Diamond Tennis Bracelet in White Gold Yellow Gold Rose Gold 1.5ct 10k, $1,095
- 1.5in 14k Gold Diamond Hoop Earrings Inside Out 1ct by Luxurman, $1,449
- 14k Gold Round Diamond Heart Pendant for Women 2.4ct Open Heart Design, $1,895
- Designer 18k Gold Diamond Angel Wing Pendant for Women 2.21ct, $2,374
- Custom Made Diamond Shaker Pendant 8.7ct Circle Jewelry, $4,945
- Unique 14k Gold Large White and Black Diamond Ring 12ct by Luxurman, $4,995
- Air King Rolex Diamond Watch for Women 2ct Pink Dial, $5,495
- Unique Diamond Wedding Bands: 8 Carat Ladies Pave Diamonds Ring 14k Gold, $5,995
- 18k Gold Unique Round and Baguette Diamond Eternity Ring 5.66ct, $6,975
About ItsHot.com
Since 2004, ItsHot.com has been the leading online retailer of luxury jewelry and quality diamond watches. The company is the premier provider of custom jewelry to the hip hop community, outfitting artists such as Snoop Dogg and DJ Khaled, celebrities like Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian and top athletes like Serena Williams and Manny Pacquiao. ItsHot's high-end products are designed and made in New York with the highest level of craftsmanship and quality guaranteed. ItsHot is proud to offer an amazing selection of jewelry items at the lowest prices guaranteed from pendants to watches to rings, for the customer who wants to follow trends or be a trendsetter. Its full range of products are available online, bringing New York's iconic Diamond District to shoppers across the world. For more information visit, www.itshot.com.
Media Contact: Samantha Harber
Media Number: 919-306-9322
Media Email: [email protected]
