ITSM Market: 17.86% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | By Application and Geography | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2025

The ITSM Market Share is expected to increase by USD 11.51 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 19.08%- according to the recent market study by Technavio.

One of the key factors driving the ITSM market is the effective enterprise IT service incident and problem management .

. The advent of advanced technologies is another factor supporting the ITSM market growth in the forecast period.

is another factor supporting the ITSM market growth in the forecast period. Accessibility to quality data will be a major challenge for the ITSM market during the forecast period.

will be a major challenge for the ITSM market during the forecast period. North America will register the highest growth rate of 43% among the other regions. Therefore, the ITSM market in North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period.

will register the among the other regions. Therefore, the ITSM market in is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period. In 2021, with the easing of lockdowns and the adoption of effective vaccination measures, companies are trying to recover their business. Hence, companies have announced plans to increase productivity by investing in automation technologies such as IoT and AI, which will accelerate the effects of technology megatrends and investments in software, including ITSM.

with the companies are trying to recover their business. Hence, companies have announced plans to increase which will accelerate the effects of technology megatrends and investments in software, including ITSM. As companies gradually recover from the crisis by the beginning of 2021 , they are expected to increase their investments and adopt various business strategies for technologies and software.

, they are expected to The ITSM market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the IT and telecom segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

Download Sample: for more additional information about the ITSM Market

Scope of the Report

ITSM Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.08% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 11.51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.86 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, China, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Ivanti Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and ServiceNow Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you

Configuration Management (CM) Held the Largest Market Share

The ITSM market share growth by the configuration management (CM) segment during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. CM is the basis of ITSM solutions as it holds all the vital data related to the IT services of enterprises.

as it holds all the vital data related to the IT services of enterprises. The growth of the configuration management segment is driven by the increasing need for unified and accurate technical and relational data on configuration items (CIs) to monitor the IT infrastructure and deliver IT services by ensuring integrity, stability, and continuous service operation to improve customer centricity and profitability.

Purchase our Report to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share of the Market

43% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for ITSM in North America .

of the market's growth will originate from during the forecast period. The for ITSM in . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA and South America .

in MEA and . The increasing adoption of cloud-based ITSM solutions by government organizations will facilitate the ITSM market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Purchase Our Report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Vendor Insights-

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

BMC Software Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Ivanti Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

ServiceNow Inc.

The ITSM market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the acquisition of smaller and regional players for expansion to compete in the market.

Download Sample Report to find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings.

Recent Developments

BMC Software Inc.- The company offers IT service management for software and tools for modern enterprises.

The company offers IT service management for software and tools for modern enterprises. Fujitsu Ltd.- The company offers ServiceNow which drives seamless experience, automates response, drives insights, and delivers.

The company offers ServiceNow which drives seamless experience, automates response, drives insights, and delivers. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.- The company offers IT Service Management Course for students as well as employees.

Download Our Sample Report to learn more about recent Developments in ITSM Market

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Global Cloud-based ITSM Market: This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the global ITSM market by deployment type (on-premise, hybrid, and cloud). It outlines market shares for key regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Green Technology and Sustainability Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The green technology and sustainability market share is expected to reach an estimated USD 26.10 billion by 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 23.8%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

CM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ITAM and ITSD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

A and PM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

NM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BMC Software Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Ivanti Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

ServiceNow Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio