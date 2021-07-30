ITSM Market Size to Increase by USD 3.29 Bn during 2020-2024 | Forecasting Strategies for the New Normal | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by the demand for effective IT service incident and problem management solutions. However, the lack of expertise and knowledge will hinder the market growth.

The advent of advanced technologies is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market.

Company Profiles

The ITSM market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Alemba Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Broadcom Inc., BMC Software Inc., Atlassian Corporation Plc, AXIOS SYSTEMS Plc, Cherwell Software LLC, Citrix Systems Inc., DXC Technology Co., EasyVista SA, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive scenario which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their market performance. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into IT and telecom, BFSI, public sector, and others. The market growth in the IT segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe , MEA, North America , and South America . North America will have the largest share of the market.

