ITSM Market Size to Increase by USD 3.29 Bn during 2020-2024 | Forecasting Strategies for the New Normal | Technavio
Jul 30, 2021, 19:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, the ITSM Market report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions.
The ITSM market value is anticipated to grow by USD 3.29 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by the demand for effective IT service incident and problem management solutions. However, the lack of expertise and knowledge will hinder the market growth.
The advent of advanced technologies is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market.
Company Profiles
The ITSM market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Alemba Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Broadcom Inc., BMC Software Inc., Atlassian Corporation Plc, AXIOS SYSTEMS Plc, Cherwell Software LLC, Citrix Systems Inc., DXC Technology Co., EasyVista SA, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive scenario which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their market performance. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By End-user, the market is classified into IT and telecom, BFSI, public sector, and others. The market growth in the IT segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. North America will have the largest share of the market.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application placement
- CM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ITAM and ITSD - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- A and PM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- NM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user placement
- IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- BFSI - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Public sector - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BMC Software Inc.
- Broadcom Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Ivanti Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
- ServiceNow Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
