itSpray Announces New Partnership with Brett Bakken & the Marshall Group USA

LARGO, Fla., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the 2020 success of itSprays (a Benesprays brand) in the ecommerce market and with independent retailers, we are excited to announce our new partnership with Brett Bakken & the Marshall Group USA. This collaboration will expand the itSpray brand into key strategic retail partnerships in 2021. The Marshall Group USA has a long history of success with growth brands, making this a strong partnership for both companies.

itSpray vitamin spray solutions include BOOSTit for immune support, CHARGEit for sustained energy, and DREAMit for healthier sleep. When you use itSpray products, you are just a few sprays away from feeling your best all day and night.

Consumers continue to choose and benefit from itSpray for a variety of reasons.

Our sublingual sprays are 9x more effective than pills and gummies. The effectiveness of these solutions comes from the delivery method. Unlike pills, itSpray does not contain any binders or fillers for the body to digest. Our proprietary blend of vitamins and minerals enter the bloodstream under the tongue, allowing your body to absorb 85-95% of nutrients in under 30 seconds.

itSpray solutions are easy to customize for your individual lifestyle needs. Each bottle contains 25+ doses and each dose is up to 7 sprays, allowing each consumer to customize their dose.

Convenience is also key & with a 1oz per bottle, itSpray fits easily into your purse or pocket. TSA compliant means no more big bottles or pill boxes when you travel.

About The Marshall Group USA

Led by Brett Bakken, Marshall Group offers a full service, turn-key sales approach into the largest retailers, government and .com arenas. By bringing unique features to the broker world, such as partnering with social media & marketing groups, they specialize in growing businesses and established brands alike.

About itSpray

Founded in 2018 by Kimberly Stiele, a mother of two and a tenured CPG executive, the company's mission is to provide cutting edge alternatives for better health that outperform traditional pills, powders, and gummies. Each of itSpray's formulas are made from the highest quality ingredients with no fillers or binders, they are gluten free, vegan, Non-GMO, and sugar free. All products are available for purchase at www.itspray.com.

Contact:

Vanessa Olson

(813) 856-5350

[email protected]

