itSpray Partners with AATAC to Offer Their Association Member Businesses Superior Vitamin Supplements

LARGO, Fla., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With 46% of Americans unable to swallow pills, itSpray provides a unique alternative. Their growing line of spray supplements use a sublingual delivery system – making them 9 times more effective than traditional pills, powders, and gummies.

Using a sublingual approach, just a few simple sprays under the tongue, our BOOSTit, DREAMit, and CHARGEit products are faster-acting and allow the body to absorb more nutrients than pills, gummies, and powders. Each liquid formula is made from the highest-quality ingredients with no fillers or binders. And, they are gluten free, vegan, non-gmo, and sugar free - simply good health made easy and convenient. itSpray products help boost your immunity, give you the restful night's sleep you've been dreaming of, and allow you to take charge of your day with a surge of energy.

Spray delivery is absorbed into the bloodstream with in 30 seconds.

Traditional vitamins travel through the digestive system, taking 45-60 minutes to take effect.

46% of the population is unable to swallow pills.

A sublingual approach allows the body to absorb 85-95% of provided nutrients.

Traditional supplements average 20% absorption, due to the use of fillers and binders.

itSpray is non-gmo, gluten-free, sugar-free, and vegan. Currently they offer:

BOOSTit supports immune health.

CHARGEit provides natural sustained energy.

DREAMit delivers anti-anxiety and sleep support.

The vitamin industry, what we take, how we take it, is evolving. According to a recent analysis by Reports and Data, the global dietary supplements market was valued at USD 140.1 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 216.3 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5%. "With this market seeing rapid growth, itSprays is uniquely positioned to stand out against traditional supplements. We chose our distinctive delivery method because we believe it is ahead of the curve on where the market is going. It not only acts quicker; it gives the consumer the highest abortion of nutrients. Purity, ease-of-use, and convenience," notes Kimberly Stiele, Founder.

"We are proud to include itSpray in our network. Their modified twist on energy, immunity, and sleep products with higher quality ingredients is exactly what our retailers need to stay in the forefront of innovation." Brian Chavez, Member Relations AATAC.

To learn more about itSpray, and their parent company BeneSprays visit www.itspray.com.

About itSpray

Founded in 2018 by Kimberly Stiele, a mother of two and a tenured CPG executive, our company's mission is to provide cutting edge alternatives for better health that outperform traditional pills, powders, and gummies.

We offer oral spray vitamins that support your immunity, charge your energy, and help you sleep.

About AATAC

Our national association is comprised of smaller buying groups, regional sub-chapters, and other trade organizations under one blanket that consist of over 50,000 members controlling over 80,000 locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Currently, there are approximately a little over 154,000 C-stores in the country.

