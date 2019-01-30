Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Results for Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018

AZOUR, Israel, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN) (TASE: ITRN), today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.

Highlights of 2018

Closed acquisition of Road Track Holdings in mid-September;

Number of subscribers increased to 1,770,000 at year-end;

Revenue of $253.3 million , up 8% year-over-year;

, up 8% year-over-year; Net income of $64.5 million , up 47% year-over-year;

, up 47% year-over-year; Adjusted EBITDA of $79.2 million (31.2% of revenues), up 13% year-over-year;

(31.2% of revenues), up 13% year-over-year; Generated $53.2 million in full year operating cash flow;

in full year operating cash flow; Total dividends of $20 million declared to shareholders for 2018;

Highlights of the Fourth Quarter of 2018

Revenue of $79.2 million , up 31% year-over-year;

, up 31% year-over-year; Net income of $15.2 million , up 55% year-over-year;

, up 55% year-over-year; Adjusted EBITDA of $25.2 million (31.7% of revenues), up 38% year-over-year

(31.7% of revenues), up 38% year-over-year Generated $18.5 million in quarterly operating cash flow;

in quarterly operating cash flow; Dividend of $5 million declared for the quarter;

Management Comment

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "Our growth in 2018 was driven by both organic growth at Ituran as well as the consolidation of Road Track, which has significantly expanded our business. This is the first full quarter that we are reporting our results as a consolidated company. As can be seen in the results, we are now a company on a completely new scale. We have an adjusted EBITDA annual run-rate of $100 million. We also see increased potential due to the multiple top-line synergies that we are looking to harvest, throughout the regions in which we operate. We look forward to further building on our already highly successful business over the coming quarters and years."

Fourth Quarter 2018 Results

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $79.2 million, representing an increase of 31% compared with revenues of $60.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The significantly higher average level of the US dollar exchange rate versus the Brazilian real, the Argentinean peso and the Israeli shekel, during the quarter versus the same period last year reduced the overall revenue level in US dollar terms and had a negative impact on the reported year-over-year revenue growth rate. In local currency terms, fourth quarter revenue grew 39% year over year.

70% of revenues were from location based service subscription fees and 30% were from product revenues.

Revenues from subscription fees increased by 24% over the same period last year. In local currency terms, subscription fees grew 33% over the same period last year. The growth was driven primarily by the increase in the subscriber base which amounted to 1,770,000 as of December 31, 2018, representing a year over year increase of 610,000.

Product revenues increased by 50% compared with the same period last year, with the majority of the increase being due to the full consolidation of Road Track Holdings.

Gross profit for the quarter was $38.1 million (48.1% of revenues). This represents an increase of 25% compared with gross profit of $30.6 million (50.4% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The gross margin in the quarter on subscription fees was 57.9% compared with 67.0% in the same period last year. The lower margin was due to the lower average gross margin on the newly acquired subscribers. The gross margin in the quarter on products was 25.5% compared with 4.8% in the same period last year. The higher gross margin in the current quarter was due to the product mix sold during the quarter as well as the higher product gross margin from in the acquired business.

Operating profit for the quarter was $18.3 million (23.2% of revenues). Non-GAAP operating profit for the quarter was $18.9 million (23.9% of revenues). This represent an increase of 25% and 29% respectively, compared with an operating profit of $14.7 million (24.2% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2017. In local currency terms, the year-over-year increase was 37% and 41%, respectively.

Share in affiliates, net, during the quarter was an income of $4.2 million versus an income of $3.0 million in the same quarter of last year. In each respective quarter, the majority of this income was due to a capital gain from an investment round at Bringg, one of Ituran's early stage mobility technology companies.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $25.2 million (31.7% of revenues), an increase of 38% compared to $18.2 million (30.1% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2017. In local currency terms, the increase was 50% year-over-year.

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $15.2 million (19.2% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $0.71. Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $15.8 million (19.9% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $0.74. This represents a growth rate of 55% and 61%, respectively, compared with a net income (GAAP and non-GAAP) of $9.8 million (16.2% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $0.47 in the fourth quarter of 2017. In local currency terms the year-over-year increase was 67% and 73%, respectively.

Cash flow from operations for the quarter was $18.5 million.

On September 13, 2018, Ituran closed its acquisition of 81.3% of Road Track Holdings. In order to aid investor's understanding of modeling Ituran following the acquisition, the consolidated fourth quarter non-GAAP financials of Ituran, which exclude revenues and costs related the purchase price allocation, are included in the table below. For further details with regard to the reconciliation between the non-GAAP and the GAAP results please see the tables published with the press release.

US$ millions Actual Results Fourth Quarter 2018 Non-GAAP Results Fourth Quarter 2018 Revenue 79.2 79.4 Gross Profit 38.1 39.8 EBIT 18.3 18.9 Net Profit 15.2 15.8 EBITDA 23.4 25.2

Full Year Results

Revenues for 2018 were $253.3 million, representing an increase of 8% compared with revenues of $234.6 million in 2017.

The significantly higher average level of the US dollar exchange rate versus the Brazilian real and the Argentinean peso during 2018 versus 2017 reduced the overall reported revenue level and had an impact on the year-over-year revenue growth rate in US dollar terms. In local currency terms, revenues increased by 20% year-over-year.

72% of revenues were from location based service subscription fees and 28% from product revenues.

Revenues from subscription fees increased by 7% over those of last year and in local currency terms, they increased by 23% over those of last year. Product revenues increased by 11% over those of last year.

Gross profit for the year was $127.3 million (50.3% of revenues). This represents an increase of 7% compared with gross profit of $119.4 million (50.9% of revenues) in 2017.

The gross margin in the year on subscription fees was 64.4% compared with 66.7% in the same period last year. The gross margin in the year on products was 14.6% compared with 9.5% in 2017.

Operating profit for the year was $62.4 million (24.6% of revenues). Non-GAAP operating profit for the year was $63.3 million (25.0% of revenues). This represents an increase of 10% and 12% respectively, compared with an operating profit of $56.5 million (24.1% of revenues) in 2017. In local currency terms, the year-over-year increase was 19% and 21% respectively.

Share in affiliates, net for the year was an income of $8.1 million, compared with an income of $8.5 million last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $79.2 million (31.2% of revenues), an increase of 13% compared to $70.1 million (29.9% of revenues) in 2017. In local currency terms, the increase was 23% year-over-year.

Net income on a GAAP basis in 2018 was $64.5 million (25.5% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $3.06. Net income on a non-GAAP basis was $51.6 million (20.4% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $2.45. This represents a growth rate of 47% and 18%, respectively, compared with a net profit (GAAP and non-GAAP) of $43.8 million (18.7% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $2.09 in 2017. In local currency terms, the year-over-year increase was 55% and 26%, respectively.

Cash flow from operations for 2018 was $53.2 million.

Please find below the consolidated non-GAAP and Pro-forma noon GAAP full year financials of Ituran which exclude revenues and costs related to the purchase price allocation. The Pro-forma financials assumes full consolidation of Road Track on January 1 2018. For further details with regard to the reconciliation between the non-GAAP and GAAP results please see the tables with the press release.

US$ millions Actual Results Full Year 2018 Non-GAAP Results Full Year 2018 Non-GAAP Pro-Forma Full Year 2018 Revenue 253.3 253.6 346.3 Gross Profit 127.3 129.1 167.3 EBIT 62.4 63.3 78.0 Net Profit 64.5 51.6 57.7 EBITDA 77.5 79.2 101.4

As of December 31, 2018, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $53.3 million or $2.50 per share. Following the acquisition of Road Track, as of December 31, 2018, the Company had debt of $73.2 million or $3.43 per share, This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $40.4 million or $1.93 per share, and zero debt, as of December 31, 2017.

Dividend

For the fourth quarter of 2018, a dividend of $5.0 million was declared in line with the Company's stated current policy of issuing at least $5 million on a quarterly basis.

For the full year of 2018, the total dividend declared including that of the fourth quarter of 2018, was $20 million, representing 31% of the full year net income.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to well over 1.7 million subscribers using its location based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has over 3,000 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



US dollars

December 31, (in thousands) 2018 2017

















Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 51,398 36,906 Investments in marketable securities 1,897 3,559 Accounts receivable (net of allowance

for doubtful accounts) 54,261 41,009 Other current assets 52,983 41,394 Inventories 28,367 14,244

188,906 137,112





Long-term investments and other assets



Investments in affiliated companies 8,574 14,839 Investments in other companies 2,772 1,382 Other non-current assets 3,222 939 Deferred income taxes 12,127 8,398 Funds in respect of employee rights

upon retirement 9,497 9,627

36,192 35,185





Property and equipment, net 50,460 39,047





Intangible assets, net (*) 39,040 38





Goodwill (*) 69,874 3,777

















Total assets 384,472 215,159 (*) based on provisional measurement











ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)



US dollars

December 31, (in thousands) 2018 2017





Current liabilities



Credit from banking institutions 10,559 48 Accounts payable 23,987 23,264 Deferred revenues 37,671 12,796 Other current liabilities 32,475 29,644

104,692 65,752





Long-term liabilities



Long term loan 62,622 - Liability for employee rights

upon retirement 14,801 14,062 Provision for contingencies 201 400 Deferred income taxes 2,636 - Deferred revenues 8,221 1,241 Others non-current liabilities 325 475 Obligation to purchase

non-controlling interests(*) 16,272 -

105,078 16,178

















Stockholders' equity 168,195 125,790 Non-controlling interests 6,507 7,439 Total equity 174,702 133,229





























Total liabilities and equity 384,472 215,159 (*) based on provisional measurement











ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



US dollars US dollars

(in thousands

Year ended December 31, Three months period ended December 31,

except per share data) 2018 2017 2018 2017













Telematics services 181,357 169,752 55,042 44,468

Telematics products 71,978 64,884 24,123 16,110



253,335 234,636 79,165 60,578













Cost of revenues:









Telematics services 64,555 56,572 23,147 14,683

Telematics products 61,452 58,680 17,967 15,318



126,007 115,252 41,114 30,001













Gross profit 127,328 119,384 38,051 30,577

Research and development expenses 6,223 3,160 2,496 716

Selling and marketing expenses 11,340 12,246 2,917 2,695

General and administrative expenses 47,693 47,590 14,308 12,494

Other expenses (income), net (306) (147) 2 (1)

Operating income 62,378 56,535 18,328 14,673

Other income (expenses), net 13,138 - (695) -

Financing income (expenses), net 1,236 (989) (898) (2,080)

Income before income tax 76,752 55,546 16,735 12,593

Income tax expenses (17,273) (17,705) (4,857) (5,317)

Share in gains of affiliated companies ,net 8,079 8,520 4,211 3,033

Net income for the period 67,558 46,361 16,089 10,309

Less: Net income attributable to

non-controlling interest (3,023) (2,567) (899) (485)

Net income attributable to the Company 64,535 43,794 15,190 9,824













Basic and diluted earnings per share

attributable to Company's stockholders 3.06 2.09 0.71 0.47













Basic and diluted weighted average

number of shares outstanding (in thousands) 21,077 20,968 21,342 20,968























ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP RESULTS











US dollars US dollars

Year ended December 31, Three months period ended December 31, (in thousands) 2018 2017 2018 2017









GAAP Revenues 253,335 234,636 79,165 60,578 Valuation adjustment on acquired

deferred revenue 263 - 263 - Non –GAAP revenue 253,598 234,636 79,428 60,578



















GAAP gross profit 127,328 119,384 38,051 30,577 Gross profit adjustment 1,773 - 1,773 - Non –GAAP gross profit 129,101 119,384 39,824 30,577



















GAAP operating income 62,378 56,535 18,328 14,673 Other profit adjustments 1,773 - 1,463 - Amortization (837) - (837) - Non-GAAP operating income 63,314 56,535 18,954 14,673









Depreciation and amortization 15,917 13,519 6,261 3,537 Adjusted EBITDA 79,231 70,054 25,215 18,210



















Net income attribute to the company's

shareholders 64,535 43,794 15,190 9,824 Operation income adjustment 936 - 626 - Capital gain on acquisition of non-controlling

interest (14,677) - - - Other transaction expenses 844 - - - Non-GAAP net income attributable to Iturans' shareholders 51,638 43,794 15,816 9,824





















ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. Summary of NON –GAAP Financial Information



US dollars US dollars (in thousands Year ended

December 31, Three months period ended

December 31, except per share data) 2018 2017 2018 2017



















revenue 253,598 234,636 79,428 60,578 Gross profit 129,101 119,384 39,824 30,577 Operation income 63,314 56,535 18,954 14,673 Net income attribute to shareholders 51,638 43,794 15,816 9,824 Adjusted EBITDA 79,231 70,054 25,215 18,210









Basic and diluted earnings per share 2.45 2.09 0.74 0.47











ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



US dollars US dollars

Year ended

December 31, Three months period

ended December 31 , (in thousands) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities







Net income for the period 67,558 46,361 16,089 10,309 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:







Depreciation, amortization and impairment of goodwill 14,608 13,519 4,642 3,537 Interest on long term credit 88 - 88 - Loss (gains) in respect of trading marketable securities (166) (397) 155 (196) Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement 491 1,025 201 198 Share in gains of affiliated company, net (8,079) (8,520) (4,211) (3,033) Deferred income taxes 3,285 (516) 1,874 (248) Capital (gain) losses on sale of property and equipment, net 85 (1) (22) 56 Capital gain on acquisition of non-controlling interests (14,677) - - - Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable 6,182 (4,769) 8,313 4,139 increase in other current and non-current assets (10,656) (11,517) (5,391) (3,323) Decrease in inventories 3,580 1,632 6,432 1,087 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable (3,837) 3,751 (4,028) 2,084 Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues (4,418) 2,238 (2,353) (448) Increase (decrease) in other current and non-current liabilities (780) 1,101 (3,245) 566 Net cash provided by operating activities 53,264 43,907 18,544 14,728









Cash flows from investment activities







Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon







retirement, net of withdrawals (576) (844) (204) (225) Capital expenditures (21,744) (16,159) (6,433) (5,363) Acquisition of subsidiary (Appendix A) (68,969) - - - Investments in affiliated companies (1,250) (900) - (803) Investments in other companies (1,517) (1,274) (420) (213) Repayment of loans from affiliated companies 7,317 6,982 - 2,677 Proceed from long term deposit 10 450 185 318 Sale of (investment in) marketable securities 1,494 (3,255) 66 (72) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 381 315 40 10 Net cash used in investment activities (84,854) (14,685) (6,766) (3,671)









Cash flows from financing activities







Repayment of long term credit (7,994) - (7,994) - Receipt of long term credit from bank institution 81,695 - - - Short term credit from banking institutions, net (1,004) 23 (970) (102) Dividend paid (20,219) (22,645) (5,122) (5,032) Dividend paid to non-controlling interest (2,709) (1,644) (1,192) (472) Net cash provided by (used in) in financing activities 49,769 (24,266) (15,278) (5,606) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,687) 863 (845) (366) Net Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 14,492 5,819 (4,345) 5,085 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 36,906 31,087 55,743 31,821 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period 51,398 36,906 51,398 36,906









Supplementary information on financing and investing activities not involving cash flows: During the years, 2018 and 2017, the Company purchased property and equipment in an amount US$ 11 thousand and US$ 373 thousand, respectively, using a directly related liability. In November 2018, the Company declared a dividend in the amount of US$ 5 million. The dividend was paid in January 2019

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. Appendix A - Acquisitions of a subsidiary

US dollars

Year ended December 31, (in thousands) 2018



Working capital (excluding cash and cash equivalents), net 2,084 Related parties 2,855 Intangible assets, net (*) 38,583 Property and equipment , net 11,014 Liability for employee rights upon retirement (1,337) Goodwill (*) 66,380 Consideration paid by issues of treasury stock (12,038) Deferred income taxes 4,585 Other non-current assets 2,132 Previous investments in acquired companies (24,734) Deferred revenues (4,411) Obligation to purchase non-controlling interests(*) (16,144)



Net cash used to pay for the Acquisition 68,969



(*) based on provisional measurement







Company Contact Udi Mizrahi udi_m@ituran.com Deputy CEO &VP Finance, Ituran (Israel) +972 3 557 1348 International Investor Relations Ehud Helft ituran@gkir.com GK Investor & Public Relations (US) +1 646 201 9246

