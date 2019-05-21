Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Results for the First Quarter of 2019

AZOUR, Israel, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN) (TASE: ITRN), today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Highlights of the first quarter of 2019

Revenue of $73.6 million , up 17% year-over-year;

, up 17% year-over-year; Adjusted EBITDA of $20.9 million (27.9% of revenues), up 9% year-over-year

(27.9% of revenues), up 9% year-over-year Generated $14.9 million in quarterly operating cash flow;

in quarterly operating cash flow; Dividend of $5 million declared for the quarter;

declared for the quarter; Board of Directors approves share buy-back of up to $25 million ;

Management Comment

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "As we move through 2019, Ituran is a company on a new scale with significantly greater potential. The process of consolidating and combining Road Track with Ituran continues and we are working on building the top-line synergies in many of our regions. We look forward to reaping the rewards from our already highly successful and growing business over the coming quarters and years."

Mr. Sheratzky added, "Today the board declared a share buy-back of up to $25 million. We believe that the ability to buy back our own shares, depending on market conditions, is a tool that will contribute to shareholder value over the long term."

The results below also include consolidated non-GAAP financial results of Ituran, which exclude revenues and costs related to the purchase price allocation. For further details with regard to the reconciliation between the non-GAAP and GAAP results please see the financial tables with the press release.

First quarter 2019 Results

Revenues for the first quarter of 2019 were $73.6 million. Non-GAAP revenues for the quarter were $74.6 million representing an increase of 18% compared with revenues of $63.1 million in the first quarter of 2018.

The significantly higher average level of the US dollar exchange rate versus the Brazilian real, the Argentinean peso and the Israeli shekel, during the quarter versus the same period last year reduced the overall revenue level in US dollar terms and had a negative impact on the reported year-over-year revenue growth rate. In local currency terms, first quarter revenue grew 32% year over year.

72% of revenues were from location based service subscription fees and 28% were from product revenues.

Non-GAAP revenues from subscription fees increased 19% over the same period last year. In local currency terms, subscription fees grew 36% over the same period last year. The subscriber base amounted to 1,782,000 as of March 31, 2019.

Product revenues increased 18% compared with the same period last year.

Gross profit for the quarter was $34.6 million (47.1% of revenues). Non-GAAP gross profit for the quarter was $35.9 million (48.1% of revenues). This represents an increase of 14% compared with gross profit of $31.5 million (49.9% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2018.

The non-GAAP gross margin in the quarter on subscription fees was 58.4% compared with 64.8% in the same period last year. The lower margin was due to the lower average gross margin on the recently acquired subscribers.

The non-GAAP gross margin in the quarter on products was 20.9% compared with 10.7% in the same period last year. The higher gross margin in the current quarter was due to the product mix sold during the quarter.

Operating profit for the quarter was $13.5 million (18.3% of revenues). Non-GAAP operating profit for the quarter was $16.2 million (21.6% of revenues) which represents an increase of 4%, compared with operating profit of $15.5 million (24.6% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2018. In local currency terms, the year-over-year increase was 23%.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $20.9 million (27.9% of revenues), an increase of 9% compared to $19.2 million (30.4% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2018. In local currency terms, the increase was 29% year-over-year.

Net income in the first quarter of 2019 was $8.1 million (10.9% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $0.38. Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the first quarter of 2019 was $10.7 million (14.3% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $0.50. This represents a decline of 5% compared with a net income of $11.3 million (17.9% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $0.54 in the first quarter of 2018. In local currency terms the year-over-year increase in net income was 14%.

Cash flow from operations for the quarter was $14.9 million.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $54.5 million and debt of $73.6 million, amounting to a net debt of $19.1 million or $0.89 per share. This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $53.3 million and debt of $73.2 million, amounting to a net debt of $19.9 million, or $0.93 per share, as of December 31, 2018.

Dividend

For the first quarter of 2019, a dividend of $5.0 million was declared in line with the Company's stated current policy of issuing at least $5 million on a quarterly basis.

Share Buy Back

The board of directors approved a share buyback program under which the Company will be able to repurchase Ituran shares in an amount up to $25 million by December 31, 2020.

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this report that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to approaching 2 million subscribers using its location based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has over 3,000 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

US dollars

March 31, Decmber 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018

(unaudited)













Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 53,049 51,398 Investments in marketable securities 1,486 1,897 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts) 50,192 54,261 Other current assets 52,036 52,983 Inventories 27,489 28,367

184,252 188,906





Non- Current investments and other assets



Investments in affiliated companies 4,158 4,872 Investments in other companies 2,884 2,772 Other non-current assets 4,004 3,222 Deferred income taxes 11,849 12,127 Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement 10,141 9,497

33,036 32,490





Property and equipment, net 51,696 50,460





Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 7,736 -





Intangible assets, net 39,108 39,040





Goodwill 63,007 62,896

















Total assets

378,835

373,792

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)

US dollars

March 31, December 31 (in thousands) 2019 2018

(unaudited)

Current liabilities



Credit from banking institutions 13,319 10,559 Accounts payable 22,535 23,987 Deferred revenues 31,790 37,671 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,975 - Other current liabilities 30,209 32,475

100,828 104,692





Non- Current liabilities



Long term loan 60,314 62,622 Liability for employee rights upon retirement 15,766 14,801 Provision for contingencies 186 201 Deferred income taxes 6,064 6,458 Deferred revenues 11,896 8,221 Others non-current liabilities 298 325 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 4,761 - Obligation to purchase non-controlling interests 16,567 16,272

115,852 108,900





Stockholders' equity 156,015 153,693 Non-controlling interests 6,140 6,507 Total equity 162,155 160,200

















Total liabilities and equity

378,835

373,792

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

US dollars (in thousands except per share data) Three months period

ended March 31 ,







2019 2018

(unaudited) Revenues:



Telematics services 53,159 45,699 Telematics products 20,445 17,379

73,604 63,078 Cost of revenues:



Telematics services 22,577 16,081 Telematics products 16,390 15,540

38,967 31,621





Gross profit 34,637 31,457 Research and development expenses 3,751 1,160 Selling and marketing expenses 2,930 2,852 General and administrative expenses 14,446 11,878 Other expenses, net 4 26 Operating income 13,506 15,541 Other expenses, net (73) - Financing income (expenses), net (1,015) 276 Income before income tax 12,418 15,817 Income tax expenses (3,497) (4,657) Share in gains (losses) of affiliated companies ,net (868) 687 Net income for the period 8,053 11,847 Less: Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest 4 (566) Net income attributable to the Company

8,057

11,281





Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Company's stockholders

0.38

0.54





Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)

21,342

20,968

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP RESULTS



US dollars



Three months period

ended March 31 , (in thousands)



2019 2018





(unaudited)









GAAP Revenues



73,604 63,078 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue



1,019 - Non –GAAP revenue



74,623 63,078



















GAAP gross profit



34,637 31,457 Gross profit adjustment



1,239 - Non –GAAP gross profit



35,876 31,457



















GAAP operating income



13,506 15,541 Other profit adjustments



1,546 - Amortization



1,100 - Non-GAAP operating income





16,152

15,541









Depreciation and amortization



4,699 3,623 Adjusted EBITDA



20,851 19,164



















Net income attribute to the company's shareholders



8,057 11,281 Operation income adjustment



2,646 - Non-GAAP net income attributable to Iturans' shareholders





10,703

11,281











Summary of NON –GAAP Financial Information



US dollars (in thousands

Three months period

ended March 31 , except per share data)



2019 2018





(unaudited)









revenue



74,623 63,078 Gross profit



35,876 31,457 Operation income



16,152 15,541 Net income attribute to shareholders



10,703 11,281 Adjusted EBITDA



20,851 19,164









Basic and diluted earnings per share



0.50 0.54











CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



US dollars



Three months period

ended March 31 , (in thousands)



2019 2018





(unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities







Net income for the period



8,053 11,847 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization



6,115 3,623 Interest on long term credit



(13) - Loss (gains) in respect of trading marketable securities



28 (196) Increase (decrease) in liability for employee rights upon retirement, net



274 (128) Share in losses (gains) of affiliated company, net



868 (687) Deferred income taxes



84 1,512 Capital losses from sale of property and equipment, net



6 52 Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable



4,929 (4,117) increase in other current and non-current assets



(301) (4,199) Decrease (increase) in inventories



1,292 (570) Operating lease right-of-use assets



1,193 - Increase (decrease) in accounts payable



(1,596) 382 Decrease in deferred revenues



(2,548) (336) Increase (decrease) in other current and non-current liabilities



(2,778) 353 Operating lease liabilities



(1,193) - Increase in obligasion for purechase non-controling interests



494 - Net cash provided by operating activities



14,907 7,536









Cash flows from investment activities







Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon







retirement, net of withdrawals



(75) 358 Capital expenditures



(6,930) (6,618) Investments in other companies



(13) - Repayment of loans from affiliated companies



- 2,145 Proceed from long term deposit



(78) (91) Sale of marketable securities,net



384 50 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



27 203 Net cash used in investment activities



(6,685) (3,953)









Cash flows from financing activities







Short term credit from banking institutions, net



(1,818) (41) Dividend paid



(4,909) (5,032) Dividend paid to non-controlling interest



(538) (425) Net cash used in in financing activities



(7,265) (5,498)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



694 (257)









Net Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



1,651 (2,172) Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



51,398 36,906









Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period



53,049 34,734

Supplementary information on financing and investing activities not involving cash flows: In March 2019, the Company declared a dividend in the amount of US$ 5 million. The dividend was paid in April 2019

