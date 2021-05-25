Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Results For The First Quarter Of 2021

AZOUR, Israel, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN), today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2021.

Highlights of the first quarter of 2021

Continued growth as the Company continues to successfully overcome and exits the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic;

Net increase in aftermarket subscribers of 25,000; net decrease in OEM subscribers of 5,000;

Revenue of $67.4 million at around the same level as in the first quarter of last year and up 6% sequentially;

at around the same level as in the first quarter of last year and up 6% sequentially; Net income of $8.3 million , up 30% year-over-year and adjusted EBITDA of $17.1 million , up 12% year-over-year;

, up 30% year-over-year and adjusted EBITDA of , up 12% year-over-year; Generated $9.2 million in quarterly operating cash flow;

in quarterly operating cash flow; Declared dividend of $3 million ;

Management Comment

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "We are happy with the continued improvement in our quarterly results with a solid increase in profitability. We are especially pleased with the strong growth in our after-market subscriber base which grew by 25,000, above our typically expected range. While the pandemic continues to impact many people in many of the countries we operate in, we are pleased that we are successfully overcoming the challenges and moving through 2021, we have returned to growth and improving profitability.

Mr. Sheratzky concluded, "Our results demonstrate that Ituran is emerging from this period as a stronger company, with a platform for continued sustainable and profitable growth. We expect the positive trends in our results to continue throughout the year ahead."

First Quarter 2021 Results

Revenues for the first quarter of 2021 were $67.4 million, a decrease of 1% compared with revenues of $68.4 million in the first quarter of 2020.

The higher average level of the US dollar exchange rate versus the Brazilian real during the quarter compared with the same period last year, reduced the overall revenue level in US dollar terms. In local currency terms, first quarter revenue were at the same level as those of the first quarter of last year.

68% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 32% were from product revenues.

Revenues from subscription fees were $45.6 million, a decrease of 7% over first quarter 2020 revenues. In local currency terms, first quarter subscription fees decreased by 4% year-over-year.

The subscriber base amounted to 1,788,000 as of March 31, 2021.

This represents an increase of 20,000 net over that of the end of the prior quarter. During the quarter, there was an increase of 25,000 in the aftermarket subscriber base and a decline of 5,000 in the OEM subscriber base.

Product revenues were $21.7 million, an increase of 12% compared with that of the first quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the quarter was $30.4 million (45.1% of revenues), a 2% decrease compared with gross profit of $31.0 million (45.3% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2020.

The gross margin in the quarter on subscription revenues was 54.5%, compared with 54.4% in the first quarter of 2020. The gross margin on products was 25.4%, compared with 22.3% in the first quarter of 2020.

Operating income for the quarter was $12.8 million (19.0% of revenues), an increase of 27% compared with an operating income of $10.1 million (14.7% of revenues), in the first quarter of last year. In local currency terms, the operating income would have grown by 30%.

EBITDA for the quarter was $17.1 million (25.4% of revenues), an increase of 12% compared with an EBITDA of $15.3 million (22.4% of revenues) in the first quarter of last year. In local currency terms, the EBITDA would have increased by 16% year over year.

Financial expense for the quarter was $1.0 million compared with a financial expense of $0.7 million in the first quarter of last year.

Net income for the first quarter of 2021 was $8.3 million (12.3% of revenues) or earnings per share of $0.40. This is an increase of 30% compared to a net income of $6.4 million and earnings per share of $0.31 in the first quarter of 2020.

Cash flow from operations for the first quarter of 2021 was $9.2 million.

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $70.1 million and debt of $41.8 million, amounting to a net cash of $28.3 million. This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $78.8 million and debt of $54.5 million, amounting to a net cash of $24.3 million, as of December 31, 2020.

Dividend

For the first quarter of 2021, a dividend of $3.0 million was declared. This is in line with the Board's current policy of issuing at least $3 million on a quarterly basis.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to approaching 2 million subscribers using its location based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



US dollars

March 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020

(unaudited)







Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 64,133 72,183 Investments in marketable securities 5,967 6,663 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts) 43,336 39,343 Other current assets 36,377 38,624 Inventories 20,442 22,622







170,255 179,435





Non- Current investments and other assets



Investments in affiliated companies 900 908 Investments in other companies 1,495 1,263 Other non-current assets 3,396 2,953 Deferred income taxes 12,268 11,910 Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement 13,798 13,558

31,857 30,592





Property and equipment, net 35,099 37,653





Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 4,942 5,548





Intangible assets, net 18,460 19,382





Goodwill 39,716 39,862











Total assets 300,329 312,472













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)



US dollars

March 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020

(unaudited)

Current liabilities



Credit from banking institutions 17,220 20,388 Accounts payable 17,753 19,716 Deferred revenues 25,445 24,351 Obligation to purchase non-controlling interests 10,595 10,595 Other current liabilities 45,520 37,677

116,533 112,727





Non- Current liabilities



Long term loan 24,568 34,068 Liability for employee rights upon retirement 19,515 19,715 Deferred income taxes 2,356 2,494 Deferred revenues 8,773 8,536 Others non-current liabilities 2,261 2,692 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 2,078 2,341

59,551 69,846











Stockholders' equity 121,024 127,192 Non-controlling interests 3,221 2,707 Total equity 124,245 129,899











Total liabilities and equity 300,329 312,472

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





US dollars (in thousands

Three months period

ended March 31, except per share data)



2021 2020





(unaudited) Revenues:







Telematics services



45,619 48,976 Telematics products



21,746 19,398





67,365 68,374









Cost of revenues:







Telematics services



20,770 22,342 Telematics products



16,231 15,063





37,001 37,405









Gross profit



30,364 30,969 Research and development expenses



3,546 3,886 Selling and marketing expenses



2,957 3,059 General and administrative expenses



11,098 13,923 Other expenses (income), net



(12) 27 Operating income



12,775 10,074 Other expenses, net



(3) (10) Financing expenses, net



(993) (654) Income before income tax



11,779 9,410 Income tax expenses



(2,813) (1,926) Share in losses of affiliated companies ,net



(11) (903) Net income for the period



8,955 6,581 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest



(694) (214) Net income attributable to the Company



8,261 6,367









Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Company's stockholders



0.40 0.31









Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)



20,813 20,813

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





US dollars





Three months period

ended March 31 ,

(in thousands)



2021 2020







(unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities









Net income for the period



8,955 6,581

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization



4,352 5,223

Interest and exchange rate on short and long term credit



(29) (598)

Loss in respect of trading marketable securities



481 90

Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement, net



462 834

Share in losses of affiliated company, net



11 903

Deferred income taxes



(921) 798

Capital losses (gain) from sale of property and equipment, net



(4) 60

Increase in accounts receivable



(5,588) (4,491)

Increase in other current and non-current assets



(520) (528)

Decrease (increase) in inventories



1,660 (378)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable



(956) 190

Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues



1,821 (1,403)

Increase (decrease) in other current and non-current liabilities



(521) 3,380

Increase in obligation for purchase non-controlling interests



- 51

Net cash provided by operating activities



9,203 10,712













Cash flows from investment activities









Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon









retirement, net of withdrawals



(739) (108)

Capital expenditures



(2,717) (3,451)

Investments in affiliated and other companies



(282) (496)

Investment in long term deposit



(79) (22)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



221 166

Net cash used in investment activities



(3,596) (3,911)













Cash flows from financing activities









Short term credit from banking institutions, net



(49) 2,660

Repayment of long term loan



(10,771) (4,285)

Dividend paid



- (5,050)

Dividend paid to non-controlling interest



(29) -

Net cash used in in financing activities



(10,849) (6,675)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(2,808) (4,232)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents



(8,050) (4,106)

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



72,183 53,964

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period



64,133 49,858



Supplementary information on financing and investing activities not involving cash flows:

In March 2021, the Company declared a dividend in the amount of US$ 10 million. The dividend was paid on April 2021

SOURCE Ituran Location and Control Ltd.