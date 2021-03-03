Ituran Location And Control Ltd. Presents Results For The Fourth Quarter & Full Year Of 2020

AZOUR, Israel, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN), today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020.

Highlights of full year 2020

Number of subscribers reached 1,768,000 at year-end;

Revenue of $245.6 million ;

; Adjusted EBITDA of $60.8 million ;

; Generated $60.1 million in full year operating cash flow;

in full year operating cash flow; Year-end net cash and marketable securities of $24.3 million ;

Highlights of the fourth quarter of 2020

Improved results versus the prior quarter, as the Company continues to successfully overcome some of the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic;

Net increase in aftermarket subscribers of 21,000 and net decrease in OEM subscribers of 5,000;

Revenue of $63.6 million , up 5.4% sequentially;

, up 5.4% sequentially; Adjusted EBITDA of $16.6 million , up 10% sequentially;

, up 10% sequentially; Generated $16.5 million in quarterly operating cash flow;

in quarterly operating cash flow; Declared dividend of $10 million ;

Management Comment

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "We are very happy with the continued improvement in our results which outperformed our expectations, particularly the sequential growth in revenue and EBITDA. We are also pleased with our highest-ever full year operating cash flow of $60 million. This is despite a difficult year for everyone, demonstrating the resilience and stability of our business even in the toughest of times. Our improving financial performance into the fourth quarter as well as our after-market net subscriber growth of 21,000, a growth rate we typically expect in normal times, demonstrate that Ituran is well on the way to recovery. We expect the positive trend to continue in the quarters ahead."

Mr. Sheratzky continued, "Given the improvements in our business and the strong cash generation, the Board decided to renew our dividend payments, while maintaining a level of conservatism, as long as the pandemic impact continues globally. We look forward to sharing the ongoing fruits of our success with our shareholders."

Mr. Sheratzky concluded, "I am confident that Ituran is emerging from this period in a much stronger position with a platform for long-term sustainable and profitable growth for the years ahead."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $63.6 million, a decrease of 3% compared with revenues of $65.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The revenue level was impacted by the continuing Covid-19 pandemic on new car sales in the regions in which Ituran operates. Furthermore, the higher average level of the US dollar exchange rate versus the Brazilian real during the quarter compared with the same period last year, reduced the overall revenue level in US dollar terms. In local currency terms, fourth quarter revenue increased by 2.6% year-over-year.

72% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 28% were from product revenues.

Revenues from subscription fees were $45.8 million, a decrease of 8% over fourth quarter 2019 revenues. In local currency terms, subscription fees were at the same level as that of the fourth quarter last year.

The subscriber base amounted to 1,768,000 as of December 31, 2020. This represents an increase of 16,000 net over that of the end of the prior quarter. During the quarter, there was an increase of 21,000 in the aftermarket subscriber base and a decline of 5,000 in the OEM subscriber base.

Product revenues were $17.9 million, an increase of 12.7% compared with that of the fourth quarter of 2019.

Gross profit for the quarter was $29.5 million (46.4% of revenues), a 3% decrease compared with gross profit of $30.5 million (46.6% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The gross margin in the quarter on subscription revenues was 54.5%, compared with 54.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The gross margin on products was 25.6%, compared with 22.2% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Operating income for the quarter was $12.1 million (19.0% of revenues) compared with an operating loss of $16.4 million, in the fourth quarter of last year.

It is noted that fourth quarter 2019 operating expenses included an impairment loss of $26.2 million related to the acquisition of Road Track Holdings. Excluding this impairment loss, the operating profit in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $9.8 million (15.0% of revenues) and compared with this figure, operating income in the fourth quarter of 2020 grew by 23%.

In local currency terms and excluding last year's fourth quarter impairment, the operating income would have grown by 33%.

EBITDA for the quarter was $16.6 million (26.1% of revenues) compared with an EBITDA loss of $10.7 million in the fourth quarter of last year. Excluding the above-mentioned fourth quarter 2019 impairment, EBITDA for that quarter was $15.5 million (24.0% of revenues). Therefore EBITDA for the current quarter grew by 7%. In local currency terms, the EBITDA would have increased by 17% year over year.

Financial expense for the quarter was $2.2 million compared with a financial income of $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of last year. The financial expense in the quarter was impacted by non-cash expenses, primarily due to exchange rate changes on Ituran's US dollar cash holdings in Israel as well as the change in market value of SaverOne, while the financial income last year was as a result of the change in obligation to purchase the non-controlling interest of Road Track in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $6.8 million (10.7% of revenues) or earnings per share of $0.33. This is compared to a net loss of $15.3 million and loss per share of $0.73 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Cash flow from operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $16.5 million.

Full Year 2020 Results

Revenues for 2020 was $245.6 million, 12% below the $279.3 million reported in 2019.

The higher average level of the US dollar exchange rate versus the Brazilian real during the 2020 versus 2019 reduced the overall revenue level in US dollar terms and had a negative impact on the reported year-over-year revenue growth rate. In local currency terms, revenue decreased by 6% year over year.

74% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 26% were from product revenues.

Revenues from subscription fees were $182.9 million, representing a decrease of 11% over the same period last year. In local currency terms, subscription fees were at a similar level to those of 2019.

Product revenues were $62.7 million, representing a decrease of 16% compared with the same period last year.

Gross profit for the year was $115.5 million (47.0% of revenues). This represents a decrease of 11% compared with gross profit of $130.5 million (46.7% of revenues) in 2019. The gross margin in the year on subscription revenues was 55.5%, compared with 56.0% in 2019. The gross margin on products was 22.2%, compared with 21.4% in 2019.

Operating profit for 2020 was $27.8 million (11.3% of revenues) an increase of 23% compared with operating profit of $22.7 million (8.1% of revenues) in 2019. In local currency terms, the operating profit increased by 38% year-over-year. Excluding the impairments in both 2019 and 2020, the operating profit in local currency terms decreased by 7%.

EBITDA for 2020 was $46.7 million (19.0% of revenues), an increase of 3% compared to $45.5 million (16.3% of revenues) in 2019. In local currency terms, the EBITDA increased by 16% year-over-year. Excluding the impairments in both 2019 and 2020, the adjusted EBITDA in local currency terms decreased by 7% .

Net income in 2020 was $16.1 million (6.6% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $0.77, compared with net income of $6.9 million (2.5% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $0.33 in 2019.

Cash flow from operations for the year was $60.1 million.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $78.8 million and debt of $54.5 million, amounting to a net cash of $24.3 million. This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $54.3 million and debt of $67.9 million, amounting to a net debt of $13.6 million, as of December 31, 2019.

Dividend

For the fourth quarter of 2020, a dividend of $10.0 million was declared.

The Board decided to restart dividend payments to shareholders and resumed a new policy of issuing at least $3 million on a quarterly basis.

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this report that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors, as well as factors related to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to approaching 2 million subscribers using its location based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



US dollars

December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019















Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 72,183 53,964 Investments in marketable securities 6,663 358 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts) 39,343 45,090 Other current assets 38,624 49,201 Inventories 22,622 25,537

179,435 174,150





Long-term investments and other assets



Investments in affiliated companies 908 1,666 Investments in other companies 1,263 3,260 Other non-current assets 2,953 3,365 Deferred income taxes 11,910 10,385 Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement 13,558 11,476

30,592 30,152





Property and equipment, net 37,653 48,866





Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 5,548 12,626





Intangible assets, net 19,382 23,355





Goodwill 39,862 50,086























Total assets 312,472 339,235











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)



US dollars

December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019





Current liabilities



Credit from banking institutions 20,388 18,110 Accounts payable 19,716 22,656 Deferred revenues 24,351 29,146 Obligation to purchase non-controlling interests 10,595 - Other current liabilities 37,677 31,153

112,727 101,065





Long-term liabilities



Long term loan 34,068 49,803 Liability for employee rights upon retirement 19,715 17,000 Deferred income taxes 2,494 2,867 Deferred revenues 8,536 9,763 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 2,692 10,839 Others non-current liabilities 2,341 241 Obligation to purchase non-controlling interests - 11,743

69,846 102,256

















Stockholders' equity 127,192 129,330 Non-controlling interests 2,707 6,584 Total equity 129,899 135,914























Total liabilities and equity 312,472 339,235











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





US dollars

US dollars ( in thousands except per share data)

Year ended

December 31,

Three months period

ended December 31 ,



2020 2019

2020 2019



















Revenues:













Telematics services

182,944 204,728

45,759 49,642

Telematics products

62,683 74,604

17,854 15,849





245,627 279,332

63,613 65,491

















Cost of revenues:













Telematics services

81,365 90,158

20,812 22,661

Telematics products

48,747 58,656

13,289 12,338





130,112 148,814

34,101 34,999

















Gross profit

115,515 130,518

29,512 30,492

Research and development expenses

12,767 13,913

2,808 3,578

Selling and marketing expenses

11,014 12,778

2,586 3,185

General and administrative expenses

49,705 55,166

12,070 14,011

Impairment of goodwill

10,508 12,292

- 12,292

Impairment of intangible assets and Other expenses (income), net

3,690 13,715

(22) 13,787

Operating income (loss)

27,831 22,654

12,070 (16,361)

Other income (expenses), net

(272) (26)

(277) 11

Financing income (expenses), net

1,480 576

(2,171) 3,277

Income (loss) before income tax

29,039 23,204

9,622 (13,073)

Income tax expenses

(10,856) (12,234)

(2,261) (1,365)

Share in gains (losses) of affiliated companies, net

(842) (3,203)

16 (422)

Net income (loss) for the period

17,341 7,767

7,377 (14,860)

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest

(1,218) (878)

(555) (401)

Net income (loss) attributable to the Company

16,123 6,889

6,822 (15,261)

















Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Company's stockholders

0.77 0.33

0.33 (0.73)

















Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)

20,813 21,037

20,813 20,875





















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





US dollars US dollars





Year ended

December 31, Three months period

ended December 31 ,

(in thousands)

2020 2019

2020 2019

Cash flows from operating activities













Net income for the period

17,341 7,767

7,377 (14,860)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization

18,831 22,843

4,521 5,633

Interest and exchange rate differences on loans

(266) 26

157 3

Loss (gain) in respect of marketable securities and other investments

(4,101) 241

858 31

Increase (decrease) in liability for employee rights upon retirement

1,445 1,094

95 (200)

Share in losses in (gains of) affiliated company, net

842 3,203

(16) 422

Deferred income taxes

(2,158) (2,246)

(914) (2,498)

Capital losses on sale of property and equipment, net

199 112

81 65

Decrease in accounts receivable

4,496 10,704

2,991 4,178

Decrease (increase) in other current and non-current assets

3,064 2,021

(1,583) 906

Decrease in inventories

3,120 3,815

1,295 197

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable

(658) (1,125)

(856) 2,434

Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues

(5,367) (7,392)

154 (302)

Decrease in obligation for purchase non-controlling interests

(848) (3,215)

(168) (4,182)

Impairment of goodwill

10,508 12,292

- 12,292

Impairment of other intangible assets

3,661 13,862

- 13,862

Increase (decrease) in other current and non-current liabilities

9,959 (4,323)

2,506 (982)

Net cash provided by operating activities

60,068 59,679

16,498 16,999

















Cash flows from investment activities













Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon













retirement, net of withdrawals

(1,148) (1,191)

(358) (74)

Capital expenditures

(10,234) (18,310)

(2,728) (4,652)

Investments in affiliated and other companies

(557) (284)

(12) (100)

Proceed from (repayment of) long term deposit

(32) (16)

11 67

Sale of (investment in) marketable securities

269 1,298

- (156)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

223 216

- 13

Net cash used in investment activities

(11,479) (18,287)

(3,087) (4,902)

















Cash flows from financing activities













Repayment of long term credit

(18,157) (8,938)

(4,804) (4,502)

Short term credit from banking institutions, net

1,186 (2,167)

(1,428) (2,554)

Purchase of shares from non-controlling interests

(750) -

- -

Acquisition of company shares purchased by a wholly owned subsidiary

- (6,001)

- (2,500)

Dividend paid

(9,967) (19,848)

- (5,050)

Dividend paid to non-controlling interests

(1,761) (1,973)

(300) (416)

Net cash used in in financing activities

(29,449) (38,927)

(6,532) (15,022)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(921) 101

3,468 635

Net Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

18,219 2,566

10,347 (2,290)

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

53,964 51,398

61,836 56,254

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period

72,183 53,964

72,183 53,964



Supplementary information on financing and investing activities not involving cash flows:

During 2020, one of the Company's subsidiary declare a dividend that include an amount of US$ 3.4 million to non-controlling interests.

