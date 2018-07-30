Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Results for the Second Quarter 2018

AZOUR, Israel , Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ : ITRN ) (TASE: ITRN), today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Highlights of the second quarter of 2018

Agreement to acquire Road Track Holdings with closing expected in the third quarter;

Net subscribers adds in the quarter amounted to 17,000, reaching 1.2 million subscribers;

Revenue of $57.7 million , up 1% year-over-year;

, up 1% year-over-year; In local currency terms, revenues grew 7% and revenues from subscriptions grew 9%;

Net profit of $12.0 million , up 15% year-over-year and in local currency terms grew 25%;

, up 15% year-over-year and in local currency terms grew 25%; Dividend of $5 million declared for the quarter;

Second quarter 2018 results

Revenues for the second quarter of 2018 were $57.7 million, representing an increase of 1% from revenues of $57.4 million in the second quarter of 2017. The significant strengthening of the US Dollar versus the Brazilian Real and the Argentinean Peso during the second quarter versus the prior quarter as well as the second quarter of 2017 reduced the overall revenue level in US Dollars and impacted the growth rate of the revenues in US Dollar terms. Excluding the exchange rate impact, in local currency terms, compared with those of the second quarter of 2017, the increase in revenues would have been 7%.

72% of revenues were from location based service subscription fees and 28% were from product revenues.

Revenues from subscription fees were at a similar level as those of the same period last year. Excluding the exchange rate impact the revenues from subscription fees would have grown 9%. The subscriber base increased by 86,000 year over year, from 1,112,000 as of June 30, 2017, to 1,198,000 as of June 30, 2018.

Product revenues increased by 3% compared with the same period last year.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2018 was $28.9 million (50.1% of revenues), a decrease of 4% compared with $30.2 million (52.6% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2017. The weakening of the Brazilian Real and the Argentinean Peso versus the US Dollar in the second quarter had a negative impact on the gross profit. Excluding the exchange rate impact, the gross profit would have increased by 3%.

The gross margin in the quarter on subscription fees improved to 67.7% compared with 66.9% in the same period last year.

The gross margin in the quarter on products was 4.9% compared with 14.6% in the same period last year.

Operating profit for the second quarter of 2018 was $14.8 million (25.6% of revenues), an increase of 4% compared with an operating profit of $14.2 million (24.7% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2017. Excluding the impact of the change in exchange rates over the period, the operating profit would have increased 15% over the second quarter of 2017.

Taxes in the quarter amounted to $3.9 million, at approximately the same level as in the second quarter of last year.

During the quarter, share in affiliates, net was an income of $1.5 million versus an income of $0.5 million in the same quarter of last year. The main contribution was from Ituran's joint venture with Road Track, Ituran Road Track (IRT) in Brazil and Argentina.

EBITDA for the quarter was $17.8 million (30.9% of revenues), an increase of 2% compared to an EBITDA of $17.4 million (29.7% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2017. Excluding the impact of the change in exchange rates over the period, the EBITDA would have increased by 12%.

Net profit was $12.0 million in the second quarter of 2018 (20.8% of revenues) or fully diluted EPS of $0.57, an increase of 15% compared with a net profit of $10.4 million (18.2% of revenues) or fully diluted EPS of $0.50 in the second quarter of 2017. Excluding the impact of the change in exchange rates as described above, the net profit would have increased 25% over the second quarter of last year.

Cash flow from operations for the quarter was $12.4 million.

As of June 30, 2018, the Company had net cash, including marketable securities, of $37.4 million or $1.78 per share, compared with $40.4 million or $1.93 per share as of December 31, 2017.

Acquisition of Road Track

On July 24, 2018, Ituran announced its acquisition of 81.3% of Road Track Holdings for $91.7 million, valuing the company at approximately $113 million. Subject to various approvals and customary closing conditions, the closing is expected during the third quarter of 2018.

Road Track's major customers include two global automotive manufacturers as well as car dealers, insurance companies, car financing companies and fleet operators.

On a consolidated 2017 pro-forma non-GAAP basis, Ituran including Road Track would have had $366 million in revenue, $98 million in EBITDA and $51 million in net profit and total subscribers at year-end 2017 would have totaled 1.7 million. Following the closing in the third quarter, Ituran expects that the combined business will have approximately 1.8 million subscribers with an annual revenue run-rate of approximately $400 million.

Dividend

For the second quarter of 2018, a dividend of $5.0 million was declared in line with the Company's stated current policy of issuing at least $5 million on a quarterly basis.

Management Comment

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "Our business continues to perform well and in line with our targets. This strong performance was masked this quarter by the impact that currency volatility had on our financial results. Most significant, from a strategic perspective, was our agreement to acquire Road Track, a company we have been working with closely for five years in Brazil and Argentina. Road Track and Ituran, together bring significant synergies for us to leverage, providing significant scale in the telematics market, allowing us to provide a broader service offering into new regions. We have already been working closely together to ensure the acquisition will be a success, and we see many opportunities for cross selling. We see this acquisition as a game changer for Ituran and the telematics industry in Latin America as a whole. We look forward to unlocking and realizing the substantial inherent value over the coming quarters."

Conference Call Information

The Company will also be hosting a conference call later today, August 30, 2018 at 9am Eastern Time. On the call, management will review and discuss the results, and will be available to answer investor questions.

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls a few minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

US Dial-in Number: 1 888 407 2553



ISRAEL Dial-in Number: 03 918 0644



CANADA Dial-in Number: 1 888 604 5839



INTERNATIONAL Dial-in Number: +972 3 918 0644



At:



9:00am Eastern Time, 6:00am Pacific Time, 4:00pm Israel Time

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available from the day after the call in the investor relations section of Ituran's website.

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this report that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to well over 1 million subscribers using its location based services with a market leading position in Israel and Brazil. Established in 1995, Ituran has over 1,700 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS US dollars June 30, December 31, (in thousands) 2018 2017 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 36,106 36,906 Investment in marketable securities 1,319 3,559 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts) 43,097 41,009 Other current assets 39,746 41,394 Inventories 13,526 14,244 133,794 137,112 Long-term investments and other assets Investments in affiliated companies 13,774 14,839 Investments in other companies 2,186 1,382 Other non-current assets 1,062 939 Deferred income taxes 6,450 8,398 Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement 9,006 9,627 32,478 35,185 Property and equipment, net 37,232 39,047 Intangible assets, net 77 38 Goodwill 3,758 3,777 Total assets 207,168 215,159

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS US dollars June 30, December 31, (in thousands) 2018 2017 Current liabilities Credit from banking institutions 3 48 Accounts payable 19,059 23,264 Deferred revenues 14,045 12,796 Other current liabilities 27,525 29,644 60,632 65,752 Long-term liabilities Liability for employee rights upon retirement 13,245 14,062 Provision for contingencies 513 400 Deferred revenues 612 1,241 Other non-current liabilities 402 475 14,772 16,178 Stockholders' equity 124,526 125,790 Non-controlling interests 7,238 7,439 Total equity 131,764 133,229 Total liabilities and equity 207,168 215,159

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME US dollars US dollars Six month period Three month period ended June 30, ended June 30, (in thousands except per share data) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues: Location-based services 87,189 81,437 41,490 41,698 Wireless communications products 33,605 32,010 16,226 15,695 120,794 113,447 57,716 57,393 Cost of revenues: Location-based services 27,839 27,305 13,386 13,814 Wireless communications products 32,571 27,879 15,403 13,397 60,410 55,184 28,789 27,211 Gross profit 60,384 58,263 28,927 30,182 Research and development expenses 2,099 1,768 939 986 Selling and marketing expenses 5,482 6,278 2,630 3,450 General and administrative expenses 22,590 22,391 10,712 11,629 Other income, net (118) (143) (144) (55) Operating income 30,331 27,969 14,790 14,172 Financing income, net 568 841 292 352 Income before income tax 30,899 28,810 15,082 14,524 Income tax expense (8,510) (8,444) (3,853) (3,868) Share in gains of affiliated companies, net 2,224 4,489 1,537 489 Net income for the period 24,613 24,855 12,766 11,145 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (1,319) (1,415) (753) (692) Net income attributable to the Company 23,294 23,440 12,013 10,453 1.11 1.12 0.57 0.5 Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to



Company's stockholders Basic and diluted weighted average number of



shares outstanding 20,968 20,968 20,968 20,968

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS US dollars US dollars Six month period Three month period ended June 30, ended June 30, (in thousands) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities Net income for the period 24,613 24,855 12,766 11,145 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from



operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,689 6,467 3,066 3,239 Gains in respect of trading marketable securities (341) (67) (145) (37) Increase (decrease) in liability for employee rights upon retirement (73) 488 55 192 Share in gains of affiliated companies, net (2,224) (4,489) (1,537) (489) Deferred income taxes 1,819 220 307 109 Capital losses (gains) on sale of property and equipment, net 69 (61) 17 (31) Increase in accounts receivable (5,754) (5,517) (1,637) (2,302) Increase in other current assets (3,979) (5,811) 220 (1,675) Decrease (increase) in inventories 15 (1,464) 585 (599) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable (1,863) 1,487 (2,245) 2,630 Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues (1,927) 2,236 (1,591) 1,151 Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities 2,854 (1,068) 2,501 804 Net cash provided by operating activities 19,898 17,276 12,362 14,137 Cash flows from investment activities Decrease (Increase) in funds in respect of employee rights



upon retirement, net of withdrawals 153 (363) (205) (244) Capital expenditures (9,982) (6,749) (3,364) (3,993) Investment in marketable securities (22,375 (3,189) (20,081) (1,761) Sale of marketable securities 24,046 2,119 21,702 940 Investments in affiliated companies (1,250) (97) (1,250) - Proceeds from loans to affiliated companies 3,262 562 550 562 Investment in other companies (897) (1,061) (330) - Proceed from (invest in) long term deposit (205) 38 (114) 36 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 216 181 13 115 Net cash used in investment activities (7,032) (8,559) (3,079) (4,345) Cash flows from financing activities Short term credit from banking institutions, net (33) (7) 6 (406) Dividend paid (10,067) (12,581) (5,033) (8,388) Dividend paid to non-controlling interests (972) (752) (547) (39) Net cash used in financing activities (11,072) (13,340) (5,574) (8,833) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,594) 652 (2,337) (453) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (800) (3,971) 1,372 506 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 36,906 31,087 34,734 26,610 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 36,106 27,116 36,106 27,116

Supplementary information on investing activities not involving cash flows:

In April 2018, the Company declared a dividend in an amount of US$ 5 million. The dividend was paid in July 2018.

Company Contact Udi Mizrahi udi_m@ituran.com VP Finance, Ituran (Israel) +972 3 557 1348 International Investor Relations Ehud Helft ituran@gkir.com GK Investor & Public Relations (US) +1 646 201 9246

