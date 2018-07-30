Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Results for the Second Quarter 2018
Revenue of $57.7m, net profit of $12.0m & EBITDA of $17.8m
AZOUR, Israel , Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ : ITRN ) (TASE: ITRN), today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.
Highlights of the second quarter of 2018
- Agreement to acquire Road Track Holdings with closing expected in the third quarter;
- Net subscribers adds in the quarter amounted to 17,000, reaching 1.2 million subscribers;
- Revenue of $57.7 million, up 1% year-over-year;
- In local currency terms, revenues grew 7% and revenues from subscriptions grew 9%;
- Net profit of $12.0 million, up 15% year-over-year and in local currency terms grew 25%;
- Dividend of $5 million declared for the quarter;
Second quarter 2018 results
Revenues for the second quarter of 2018 were $57.7 million, representing an increase of 1% from revenues of $57.4 million in the second quarter of 2017. The significant strengthening of the US Dollar versus the Brazilian Real and the Argentinean Peso during the second quarter versus the prior quarter as well as the second quarter of 2017 reduced the overall revenue level in US Dollars and impacted the growth rate of the revenues in US Dollar terms. Excluding the exchange rate impact, in local currency terms, compared with those of the second quarter of 2017, the increase in revenues would have been 7%.
72% of revenues were from location based service subscription fees and 28% were from product revenues.
Revenues from subscription fees were at a similar level as those of the same period last year. Excluding the exchange rate impact the revenues from subscription fees would have grown 9%. The subscriber base increased by 86,000 year over year, from 1,112,000 as of June 30, 2017, to 1,198,000 as of June 30, 2018.
Product revenues increased by 3% compared with the same period last year.
Gross profit for the second quarter of 2018 was $28.9 million (50.1% of revenues), a decrease of 4% compared with $30.2 million (52.6% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2017. The weakening of the Brazilian Real and the Argentinean Peso versus the US Dollar in the second quarter had a negative impact on the gross profit. Excluding the exchange rate impact, the gross profit would have increased by 3%.
The gross margin in the quarter on subscription fees improved to 67.7% compared with 66.9% in the same period last year.
The gross margin in the quarter on products was 4.9% compared with 14.6% in the same period last year.
Operating profit for the second quarter of 2018 was $14.8 million (25.6% of revenues), an increase of 4% compared with an operating profit of $14.2 million (24.7% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2017. Excluding the impact of the change in exchange rates over the period, the operating profit would have increased 15% over the second quarter of 2017.
Taxes in the quarter amounted to $3.9 million, at approximately the same level as in the second quarter of last year.
During the quarter, share in affiliates, net was an income of $1.5 million versus an income of $0.5 million in the same quarter of last year. The main contribution was from Ituran's joint venture with Road Track, Ituran Road Track (IRT) in Brazil and Argentina.
EBITDA for the quarter was $17.8 million (30.9% of revenues), an increase of 2% compared to an EBITDA of $17.4 million (29.7% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2017. Excluding the impact of the change in exchange rates over the period, the EBITDA would have increased by 12%.
Net profit was $12.0 million in the second quarter of 2018 (20.8% of revenues) or fully diluted EPS of $0.57, an increase of 15% compared with a net profit of $10.4 million (18.2% of revenues) or fully diluted EPS of $0.50 in the second quarter of 2017. Excluding the impact of the change in exchange rates as described above, the net profit would have increased 25% over the second quarter of last year.
Cash flow from operations for the quarter was $12.4 million.
As of June 30, 2018, the Company had net cash, including marketable securities, of $37.4 million or $1.78 per share, compared with $40.4 million or $1.93 per share as of December 31, 2017.
Acquisition of Road Track
On July 24, 2018, Ituran announced its acquisition of 81.3% of Road Track Holdings for $91.7 million, valuing the company at approximately $113 million. Subject to various approvals and customary closing conditions, the closing is expected during the third quarter of 2018.
Road Track's major customers include two global automotive manufacturers as well as car dealers, insurance companies, car financing companies and fleet operators.
On a consolidated 2017 pro-forma non-GAAP basis, Ituran including Road Track would have had $366 million in revenue, $98 million in EBITDA and $51 million in net profit and total subscribers at year-end 2017 would have totaled 1.7 million. Following the closing in the third quarter, Ituran expects that the combined business will have approximately 1.8 million subscribers with an annual revenue run-rate of approximately $400 million.
Dividend
For the second quarter of 2018, a dividend of $5.0 million was declared in line with the Company's stated current policy of issuing at least $5 million on a quarterly basis.
Management Comment
Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "Our business continues to perform well and in line with our targets. This strong performance was masked this quarter by the impact that currency volatility had on our financial results. Most significant, from a strategic perspective, was our agreement to acquire Road Track, a company we have been working with closely for five years in Brazil and Argentina. Road Track and Ituran, together bring significant synergies for us to leverage, providing significant scale in the telematics market, allowing us to provide a broader service offering into new regions. We have already been working closely together to ensure the acquisition will be a success, and we see many opportunities for cross selling. We see this acquisition as a game changer for Ituran and the telematics industry in Latin America as a whole. We look forward to unlocking and realizing the substantial inherent value over the coming quarters."
Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this report that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors.
About Ituran
Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.
Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to well over 1 million subscribers using its location based services with a market leading position in Israel and Brazil. Established in 1995, Ituran has over 1,700 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, India, Canada and the United States.
For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com
|
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
US dollars
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
(in thousands)
|
2018
|
2017
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
36,106
|
36,906
|
Investment in marketable securities
|
1,319
|
3,559
|
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts)
|
43,097
|
41,009
|
Other current assets
|
39,746
|
41,394
|
Inventories
|
13,526
|
14,244
|
133,794
|
137,112
|
Long-term investments and other assets
|
Investments in affiliated companies
|
13,774
|
14,839
|
Investments in other companies
|
2,186
|
1,382
|
Other non-current assets
|
1,062
|
939
|
Deferred income taxes
|
6,450
|
8,398
|
Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement
|
9,006
|
9,627
|
32,478
|
35,185
|
Property and equipment, net
|
37,232
|
39,047
|
Intangible assets, net
|
77
|
38
|
Goodwill
|
3,758
|
3,777
|
Total assets
|
207,168
|
215,159
|
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
US dollars
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
(in thousands)
|
2018
|
2017
|
Current liabilities
|
Credit from banking institutions
|
3
|
48
|
Accounts payable
|
19,059
|
23,264
|
Deferred revenues
|
14,045
|
12,796
|
Other current liabilities
|
27,525
|
29,644
|
60,632
|
65,752
|
Long-term liabilities
|
Liability for employee rights upon retirement
|
13,245
|
14,062
|
Provision for contingencies
|
513
|
400
|
Deferred revenues
|
612
|
1,241
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
402
|
475
|
14,772
|
16,178
|
Stockholders' equity
|
124,526
|
125,790
|
Non-controlling interests
|
7,238
|
7,439
|
Total equity
|
131,764
|
133,229
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
207,168
|
215,159
|
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
US dollars
|
US dollars
|
Six month period
|
Three month period
|
ended June 30,
|
ended June 30,
|
(in thousands except per share data)
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
Revenues:
|
Location-based services
|
87,189
|
81,437
|
41,490
|
41,698
|
Wireless communications products
|
33,605
|
32,010
|
16,226
|
15,695
|
120,794
|
113,447
|
57,716
|
57,393
|
Cost of revenues:
|
Location-based services
|
27,839
|
27,305
|
13,386
|
13,814
|
Wireless communications products
|
32,571
|
27,879
|
15,403
|
13,397
|
60,410
|
55,184
|
28,789
|
27,211
|
Gross profit
|
60,384
|
58,263
|
28,927
|
30,182
|
Research and development expenses
|
2,099
|
1,768
|
939
|
986
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
5,482
|
6,278
|
2,630
|
3,450
|
General and administrative expenses
|
22,590
|
22,391
|
10,712
|
11,629
|
Other income, net
|
(118)
|
(143)
|
(144)
|
(55)
|
Operating income
|
30,331
|
27,969
|
14,790
|
14,172
|
Financing income, net
|
568
|
841
|
292
|
352
|
Income before income tax
|
30,899
|
28,810
|
15,082
|
14,524
|
Income tax expense
|
(8,510)
|
(8,444)
|
(3,853)
|
(3,868)
|
Share in gains of affiliated companies, net
|
2,224
|
4,489
|
1,537
|
489
|
Net income for the period
|
24,613
|
24,855
|
12,766
|
11,145
|
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
(1,319)
|
(1,415)
|
(753)
|
(692)
|
Net income attributable to the Company
|
23,294
|
23,440
|
12,013
|
10,453
|
1.11
|
1.12
|
0.57
|
0.5
|
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to
|
Basic and diluted weighted average number of
|
20,968
|
20,968
|
20,968
|
20,968
|
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
|
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
US dollars
|
US dollars
|
Six month period
|
Three month period
|
ended June 30,
|
ended June 30,
|
(in thousands)
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
Net income for the period
|
24,613
|
24,855
|
12,766
|
11,145
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
6,689
|
6,467
|
3,066
|
3,239
|
Gains in respect of trading marketable securities
|
(341)
|
(67)
|
(145)
|
(37)
|
Increase (decrease) in liability for employee rights upon retirement
|
(73)
|
488
|
55
|
192
|
Share in gains of affiliated companies, net
|
(2,224)
|
(4,489)
|
(1,537)
|
(489)
|
Deferred income taxes
|
1,819
|
220
|
307
|
109
|
Capital losses (gains) on sale of property and equipment, net
|
69
|
(61)
|
17
|
(31)
|
Increase in accounts receivable
|
(5,754)
|
(5,517)
|
(1,637)
|
(2,302)
|
Increase in other current assets
|
(3,979)
|
(5,811)
|
220
|
(1,675)
|
Decrease (increase) in inventories
|
15
|
(1,464)
|
585
|
(599)
|
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
|
(1,863)
|
1,487
|
(2,245)
|
2,630
|
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues
|
(1,927)
|
2,236
|
(1,591)
|
1,151
|
Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities
|
2,854
|
(1,068)
|
2,501
|
804
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
19,898
|
17,276
|
12,362
|
14,137
|
Cash flows from investment activities
|
Decrease (Increase) in funds in respect of employee rights
|
153
|
(363)
|
(205)
|
(244)
|
Capital expenditures
|
(9,982)
|
(6,749)
|
(3,364)
|
(3,993)
|
Investment in marketable securities
|
(22,375
|
(3,189)
|
(20,081)
|
(1,761)
|
Sale of marketable securities
|
24,046
|
2,119
|
21,702
|
940
|
Investments in affiliated companies
|
(1,250)
|
(97)
|
(1,250)
|
-
|
Proceeds from loans to affiliated companies
|
3,262
|
562
|
550
|
562
|
Investment in other companies
|
(897)
|
(1,061)
|
(330)
|
-
|
Proceed from (invest in) long term deposit
|
(205)
|
38
|
(114)
|
36
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
216
|
181
|
13
|
115
|
Net cash used in investment activities
|
(7,032)
|
(8,559)
|
(3,079)
|
(4,345)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
Short term credit from banking institutions, net
|
(33)
|
(7)
|
6
|
(406)
|
Dividend paid
|
(10,067)
|
(12,581)
|
(5,033)
|
(8,388)
|
Dividend paid to non-controlling interests
|
(972)
|
(752)
|
(547)
|
(39)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(11,072)
|
(13,340)
|
(5,574)
|
(8,833)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
(2,594)
|
652
|
(2,337)
|
(453)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
(800)
|
(3,971)
|
1,372
|
506
|
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
36,906
|
31,087
|
34,734
|
26,610
|
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|
36,106
|
27,116
|
36,106
|
27,116
Supplementary information on investing activities not involving cash flows:
In April 2018, the Company declared a dividend in an amount of US$ 5 million. The dividend was paid in July 2018.
|
