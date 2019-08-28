Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Results for the Second Quarter Of 2019
Revenue of $71.2 million, Net Profit of $7.7 million & EBITDA of $19.4 million;
AZOUR, Israel, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN, TASE: ITRN), today announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Highlights of the second quarter of 2019
- Non-GAAP revenue of $72.2 million, up 25% year-over-year;
- Adjusted EBITDA of $20.6 million (28.5% of revenues), up 15% year-over-year
- Generated $16.3 million in quarterly operating cash flow;
- Dividend of $5 million declared for the quarter;
- Ituran added 21,000 net after-market subscribers;
- Second insurance company signed for Ituran's UBI (usage based insurance) in Israel;
Management Comment
Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "We are very pleased that our aftermarket subscriber quarterly growth rate has jumped back above the 20,000 range for the first time in five quarters. This is a sign that our aftermarket business is now back to its strong performance trend. As this is the more profitable part of our business, we believe our stronger aftermarket subscriber growth will translate into improved operating results in the coming quarters, and more prominently in 2020."
Continued Mr. Sheratzky, "We are pleased with the progress and momentum that our UBI offering is making. We recently signed our second customer in Israel, Shlomo Insurance, and we expect to bring additional customers in the coming months. This offering has significant potential for Ituran and represents an additional growth engine for us."
Concluded Mr. Sheratzky, "We are working hard at integrating and extracting synergies from the new geographies we have penetrated through Road Track. We see strong cross selling opportunities and we expect this to positively impact our results in the future."
The results below also include consolidated non-GAAP financial results of Ituran, which exclude revenues and costs related to the purchase price allocation. For further details with regard to the reconciliation between the non-GAAP and GAAP results please see the financial tables with the press release.
Second Quarter 2019 Results
Revenues for the second quarter of 2019 were $71.2 million. Non-GAAP revenues for the quarter were $72.2 million representing an increase of 25% compared with revenues of $57.7 million in the second quarter of 2018.
The significantly higher average level of the US dollar exchange rate versus the Brazilian real and the Argentinean peso, during the quarter versus the same period last year reduced the overall revenue level in US dollar terms and had a negative impact on the reported year-over-year revenue growth rate. In local currency terms, second quarter non-GAAP revenue grew 33% year over year.
73% of revenues were from location based service subscription fees and 27% were from product revenues.
Non-GAAP revenues from subscription fees were $52.7 million, representing an increase of 27% over the same period last year. In local currency terms, subscription fees grew 37% over the same period last year. The subscriber base amounted to 1,758,000 as of June 30, 2019. Ituran added 21,000 net after-market subscribers during the quarter.
Product revenues were $19.6 million, representing an increase of 21% compared with the same period last year.
Gross profit for the quarter was $33.5 million (47.0% of revenues). Non-GAAP gross profit for the quarter was $34.5 million (47.8% of revenues). This represents an increase of 19% compared with gross profit of $28.9 million (50.1% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2018.
The non-GAAP gross margin in the quarter on subscription fees was 57.2% compared with 63.9% in the same period last year. The lower margin was due to the lower average gross margin on the recently acquired subscribers.
The non-GAAP gross margin in the quarter on products was 22.3% compared with 14.8% in the same period last year. The higher gross margin in the current quarter was due to the product mix sold during the quarter.
Operating profit for the quarter was $13.6 million (19.1% of revenues). Non-GAAP operating profit for the quarter was $15.5 million (21.5% of revenues) which represents an increase of 5%, compared with operating profit of $14.8 million (25.6% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2018. In local currency terms, the year-over-year increase in non-GAAP operating profit was 13%.
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $20.6 million (28.5% of revenues), an increase of 16% compared to $17.8 million (30.9% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2018. In local currency terms, the increase in adjusted EBITDA was 24% year-over-year.
Net income in the second quarter of 2019 was $7.7 million (10.8% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $0.37. Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the second quarter of 2019 was $9.6 million (13.3% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $0.46. This represents a decline of 20% compared with a net income of $12.0 million (20.8% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $0.57 in the second quarter of 2018. In local currency terms the year-over-year decrease in non-GAAP net income was 13%.
The decrease in net income was primarily due to the increase in the finance expenses, primarily related to the acquisition of RoadTrack, and due to increased losses in affiliated company, Bringg, which is one of Ituran's early-stage company investments.
Cash flow from operations for the quarter was $16.3 million.
As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $62.8 million and debt of $76.2 million, amounting to a net debt of $13.4 million or $0.64 per share. This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $53.3 million and debt of $73.2 million, amounting to a net debt of $19.9 million, or $0.93 per share, as of December 31, 2018.
Dividend
For the second quarter of 2019, a dividend of $5.0 million was declared in line with the Company's stated current policy of issuing at least $5 million on a quarterly basis.
Share Buy Back
On May 21, 2019, the board of directors approved a share buyback program, which Ituran has commenced. Under the program, the Company is able to repurchase Ituran shares in an amount up to $25 million by December 31, 2020.
About Ituran
Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.
Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to approaching 2 million subscribers using its location based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has over 3,000 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.
For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
US dollars
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
(in thousands)
|
2019
|
2018
|
(unaudited)
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
62,391
|
51,398
|
Investments in marketable securities
|
441
|
1,897
|
Accounts receivable (net of allowance
|
51,205
|
54,261
|
Other current assets
|
49,150
|
52,983
|
Inventories
|
26,980
|
28,367
|
190,167
|
188,906
|
Non- Current investments and other assets
|
Investments in affiliated companies
|
2,998
|
4,872
|
Investments in other companies
|
3,014
|
2,772
|
Other non-current assets
|
3,858
|
3,222
|
Deferred income taxes
|
11,323
|
12,127
|
Funds in respect of employee rights
|
10,888
|
9,497
|
32,081
|
32,490
|
Property and equipment, net
|
50,804
|
50,460
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
6,962
|
-
|
Intangible assets, net
|
38,582
|
39,040
|
Goodwill
|
63,074
|
62,896
|
Total assets
|
381,670
|
373,792
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)
|
US dollars
|
June 30,
|
December 31
|
(in thousands)
|
2019
|
2018
|
(unaudited)
|
Current liabilities
|
Credit from banking institutions
|
19,200
|
10,559
|
Accounts payable
|
23,879
|
23,987
|
Deferred revenues
|
30,995
|
37,671
|
Operating lease liabilities, current
|
2,724
|
-
|
Other current liabilities
|
30,926
|
32,475
|
107,724
|
104,692
|
Non- Current liabilities
|
Long term loan
|
57,042
|
62,622
|
Liability for employee rights upon retirement
|
16,603
|
14,801
|
Provision for contingencies
|
174
|
201
|
Deferred income taxes
|
5,273
|
6,458
|
Deferred revenues
|
9,353
|
8,221
|
Others non-current liabilities
|
348
|
325
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|
4,238
|
-
|
Obligation to purchase non-controlling interests
|
16,653
|
16,272
|
109,684
|
108,900
|
Stockholders' equity
|
157,972
|
153,693
|
Non-controlling interests
|
6,290
|
6,507
|
Total equity
|
164,262
|
160,200
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
381,670
|
373,792
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
US dollars
|
US dollars
|
Six month period
|
Three month period
|
(in thousands except per share data)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenues:
|
Telematics services
|
104,825
|
87,189
|
51,666
|
41,490
|
Telematics products
|
40,021
|
33,605
|
19,576
|
16,226
|
144,846
|
120,794
|
71,242
|
57,716
|
Cost of revenues:
|
Telematics services
|
45,094
|
31,056
|
22,517
|
14,975
|
Telematics products
|
31,604
|
29,354
|
15,214
|
13,814
|
76,698
|
60,410
|
37,731
|
28,789
|
Gross profit
|
68,148
|
60,384
|
33,511
|
28,927
|
Research and development expenses
|
7,128
|
2,099
|
3,377
|
939
|
Selling and marketing expenses
|
6,303
|
5,482
|
3,373
|
2,630
|
General and administrative expenses
|
27,597
|
22,590
|
13,151
|
10,712
|
Other expense (income), net
|
5
|
(118)
|
1
|
(144)
|
Operating income
|
27,115
|
30,331
|
13,609
|
14,790
|
Other income (expense), net
|
(48)
|
-
|
25
|
-
|
Financing income (expense), net
|
(1,854)
|
568
|
(839)
|
292
|
Income before income tax
|
25,213
|
30,899
|
12,795
|
15,082
|
Income tax expenses
|
(7,189)
|
(8,510)
|
(3,692)
|
(3,853)
|
Share in gains (losses) of affiliated companies, net
|
(1,971)
|
2,224
|
(1,103)
|
1,537
|
Net income for the period
|
16,053
|
24,613
|
8,000
|
12,766
|
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
|
(302)
|
(1,319)
|
(306)
|
(753)
|
Net income attributable to the Company
|
15,751
|
23,294
|
7,694
|
12,013
|
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to
|
0.74
|
1.11
|
0.37
|
0.57
|
Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares
|
21,146
|
20,968
|
21,041
|
20,968
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP RESULTS
|
US dollars
|
US dollars
|
(in thousands
|
Six months ended
|
Three months ended
|
except per share data)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
GAAP Revenues:
|
144,846
|
120,794
|
71,242
|
57,716
|
Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred
|
2,004
|
-
|
985
|
-
|
revenue
|
Non –GAAP revenue
|
146,850
|
120,794
|
72,227
|
57,716
|
GAAP gross profit
|
68,148
|
60,384
|
33,511
|
28,927
|
Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred
|
2,224
|
-
|
985
|
-
|
revenue
|
Non –GAAP gross profit
|
70,372
|
60,384
|
34,496
|
28,927
|
GAAP operating income
|
27,115
|
30,331
|
13,609
|
14,790
|
Operation profit adjustments
|
2,752
|
1,206
|
Amortization of other intangible assets
|
1,799
|
-
|
699
|
-
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
31,666
|
30,331
|
15,514
|
14,790
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
9,780
|
6,689
|
5,081
|
3,066
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
41,446
|
37,020
|
20,595
|
17,856
|
Net income attribute to the company's
|
15,751
|
23,294
|
7,694
|
12,013
|
Operation income adjustment
|
4,551
|
-
|
1,905
|
-
|
Other income, net
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Non-GAAP net income attributable to
Iturans' shareholders
|
20,302
|
23,294
|
9,599
|
12,013
|
Summary of NON –GAAP Financial Information
|
US dollars
|
US dollars
|
Six month period
|
Three month period
|
(in thousands)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenue
|
146,850
|
120,794
|
72,227
|
57,716
|
Gross profit
|
70,372
|
60,384
|
34,496
|
28,927
|
Operation income
|
31,666
|
30,331
|
15,514
|
14,790
|
Net income attribute to shareholders
|
20,302
|
23,294
|
9,599
|
12,013
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
41,446
|
37,020
|
20,595
|
17,856
|
Basic and diluted earnings per share
|
0.96
|
1.11
|
0.46
|
0.57
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
US dollars
|
US dollars
|
Six month period
|
Three month period
|
(in thousands)
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
Net income for the period
|
16,053
|
24,613
|
8,000
|
12,766
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
11,579
|
6,689
|
5,464
|
3,066
|
Interest and exchange rate differences on loans
|
31
|
-
|
44
|
-
|
Losses (gain) in respect of trading marketable securities
|
2
|
(341)
|
(26)
|
(145)
|
Increase (decrease) in liability for employee rights upon retirement
|
1,179
|
(73)
|
905
|
55
|
Share in losses (gains) of affiliated companies, net
|
1,971
|
(2,224)
|
1,103
|
(1,537)
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(17)
|
1,819
|
(101)
|
307
|
Capital gains on sale of property and equipment, net
|
14
|
69
|
8
|
17
|
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable
|
4,558
|
(5,754)
|
(371)
|
(1,637)
|
Decrease (increase) in other current assets
|
2,314
|
(3,979)
|
2,615
|
220
|
Decrease in inventories
|
2,005
|
15
|
713
|
585
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
2,036
|
-
|
843
|
-
|
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
|
(347)
|
(1,863)
|
1,249
|
(2,245)
|
Decrease in deferred revenues
|
(6,143)
|
(1,927)
|
(3,595)
|
(1,591)
|
Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities
|
(2,678)
|
2,854
|
100
|
2,501
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
(2,036)
|
-
|
(843)
|
-
|
Increase in obligation for purchase non-controlling interests
|
702
|
-
|
208
|
-
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
31,223
|
19,898
|
16,316
|
12,362
|
Cash flows from investment activities
|
Decrease (increase) in funds in respect of employee rights
|
(956)
|
153
|
(881)
|
(205)
|
Capital expenditures
|
(10,375)
|
(9,982)
|
(3,445)
|
(3,364)
|
Investments in affiliated companies
|
(55)
|
(1,250)
|
(55)
|
(1,250)
|
Investments in other companies
|
(129)
|
(897)
|
(116)
|
(330)
|
Sale of marketable securities, net
|
1,454
|
1,671
|
1,070
|
1,621
|
Proceed from long term deposit
|
(152)
|
(205)
|
(74)
|
(114)
|
Proceeds from loans to affiliated companies
|
-
|
3,262
|
-
|
550
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
35
|
216
|
8
|
13
|
Net cash used in investment activities
|
(10,178)
|
(7,032)
|
(3,493)
|
(3,079)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
Short term credit from banking institutions, net
|
(611)
|
(33)
|
1,207
|
6
|
Dividend paid
|
(9,748)
|
(10,067)
|
(4,839)
|
(5,033)
|
Dividend paid to non-controlling interest
|
(809)
|
(972)
|
(271)
|
(547)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(11,168)
|
(11,072)
|
(3,903)
|
(5,574)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
1,116
|
(2,594)
|
422
|
(2,337)
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
10,993
|
(800)
|
9,342
|
1,372
|
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
|
51,398
|
36,906
|
53,049
|
34,734
|
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|
62,391
|
36,106
|
62,391
|
36,106
|
Supplementary information on financing and investing activities not involving cash flows:
|
In May 2019, the Company declared a dividend in an amount of US$ 5 million. The dividend was paid in July 2019.
|
