Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Results for the Third Quarter 2018

AZOUR, Israel, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN, TASE: ITRN), today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Highlights of the third quarter of 2018

Closed acquisition of the majority stake in Road Track Holdings in mid-September with minimal impact on the financial results of the quarter;

Revenue of $53.4 million and operating profit of $13.7 million (margin of 25.7%)

and operating profit of (margin of 25.7%) Net profit of $26.1 million (including one-time income of $13.8 million );

(including one-time income of ); EBITDA of $17.0 million (31.8% of revenue); in local currency terms, EBITDA grew by 13%;

(31.8% of revenue); in local currency terms, EBITDA grew by 13%; Dividend of $5 million declared for the quarter;

Third Quarter 2018 Results

The closing of the acquisition of Road Track Holdings on September 13, 2018, brought slightly over half a million subscribers and the subscriber base reached 1,752,000 subscribers as of September 30, 2018 compared with 1,137,000 subscribers as of September 30, 2017. Because the acquisition happened toward the end of the third quarter, there was minimal impact on the consolidated profit and loss statement for the quarter.

Revenues for the third quarter of 2018 were $53.4 million, compared with revenues of $60.6 million in the third quarter of 2017. 73% of revenues were from location based service subscription fees and 27% were from product revenues.

The significant strengthening of the US dollar versus the Brazilian real and the Argentinean peso during the third quarter versus the prior quarter as well as the third quarter of 2017 reduced the overall revenue level in US dollars and impacted the growth rate of the revenues in US dollar terms.

Revenues from subscription fees were $39.1 million, compared with $43.8 million in the third quarter last year. Excluding the exchange rate impact, the revenues from subscription fees would have grown by 3.4% year-over-year.

Revenue from products were $14.3 million compared with $16.8 million in the third quarter of last year. The New Year holiday season in Israel fell fully in the third quarter of 2018, while it was divided between the third and fourth quarter of last year, leading to less days of sales in Israel and lower product revenue during the current quarter. In addition, the above mentioned exchange rate volatility also impacted the product revenues. In local currency terms, product revenues would have declined by 13% year-over-year.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2018 was $28.9 million (54.1% of revenues), compared with $30.5 million (50.4% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2017.

The gross margin on subscription fees were 65.3% compared with 66.7% in the same period last year. The gross margin on product sales were 23.4% compared with 7.6% in the same period last year. The change in gross margin was mainly due to the product sales mix sold during the quarter.

Operating profit for the third quarter of 2018 was $13.7 million (25.7% of revenues), compared with an operating profit of $13.9 million (22.9% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2017. Excluding the impact of the change in exchange rates over the period, the operating profit would have increased 15% over the third quarter of 2017.

During the quarter, Ituran had a one-time other income of $13.8 million. This was related to an accounting gain from an acquisition following the gain of control of Ituran's joint venture with Road Track Holdings in Brazil and Argentina, which under GAAP rules, is accounted for at market value and was therefore revalued. The total gain is net of transaction related expenses.

During the quarter, share in affiliates, net was an income of $1.6 million versus an income of $1.0 million in the same quarter of last year.

EBITDA for the quarter was $17.0 million (31.8% of revenues), compared to an EBITDA of $17.4 million (28.7% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2017. Excluding the impact of the change in exchange rates over the period, the EBITDA would have increased by 13%.

Net profit was $26.1 million in the third quarter of 2018 (48.8% of revenues) or fully diluted EPS of $1.24. This is compared with a net profit of $10.5 million (17.4% of revenues) or fully diluted EPS of $0.50 in the third quarter of 2017.

Cash flow from operations for the quarter was $14.8 million.

As of September 30, 2018, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $57.4 million. The company also had short and long-term debt of $84.9 million. On a net basis, the net debt of the company was $27.5 million, compared with net cash of $40.4 million as of December 31, 2017.

Ituran consolidated non-GAAP Pro-Forma Financials

On September 13, 2018, Ituran closed its acquisition of 81.3% of Road Track Holdings. In order to aid investor's understanding of how to model Ituran following the acquisition, the consolidated non-GAAP pro-forma financials of Ituran and Road Track Holdings for the first nine months of 2018 are included in the table below.

US$ millions Actual results (9 months ended September 30, 2018) Non-GAAP Pro-forma results (9 months ended September 30, 2018) Non-GAAP pro-forma at

constant currency ex-rates (based on average 2017 exchange rates) Revenue 174.2 270.4 286.8 EBIT 44.1 59.2 65.9 Net profit 49.3* 41.9 46.6

*Please note that the actual net profit in the table above includes a $13.8 million one-time income while the non-GAAP pro-forma does not include this.

Dividend

For the third quarter of 2018, a dividend of $5.0 million was declared in line with the Company's stated current policy of issuing at least $5 million on a quarterly basis.

Management Comment

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "Ituran continues to grow and is performing well. Again, significant local currency weakness versus the dollar had an impact on our financials. As the solid improvement in our margins indicates, the health of the underlying business is strong and allows us to continually grow profitably for the long-term, independent of the short-term volatility."

Continued Mr. Sheratzky, "We closed the third quarter consolidating Road Track, a company we had been working with closely for five years in Brazil and Argentina. Ituran is now a Company on a completely new scale adding significant operations throughout Latin America. While the impact on our P&L was not significant in the current quarter, we ended the quarter with over 1.7 million subscribers. In only a few weeks since the close, we are already working on leveraging the synergies, given our new scale in the telematics market in Latin America. We look forward to our continued growth and expansion for the foreseeable future."

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this report that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors.

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



US dollars

September 30, December 31, (in thousands) 2018 2017











Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 55,743 36,906 Investments in marketable securities 1,674 3,559 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts) 62,782 41,009 Other current assets 45,591 41,394 Inventories 35,066 14,244

200,856 137,112 Long-term investments and other assets



Investments in affiliated companies 4,088 14,839 Investments in other company 2,400 1,382 Other non-current assets 2,998 939 Deferred income taxes 14,550 8,398 Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement 9,588 9,627

33,624 35,185





Property and equipment, net 52,607 39,047 Intangible assets, net 29,389 38 Goodwill 70,875 3,777





Total assets 387,351 215,159

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)



US dollars

September 30, December 31, (in thousands) 2018 2017





Current liabilities



Credit from banking institutions 8,022 48 Accounts payable 27,990 23,264 Deferred revenues 42,135 12,796 Other current liabilities 38,236 29,644

116,383 65,752





Long-term liabilities



Long term loan 76,895 - Liability for employee rights upon retirement 15,020 14,062 Provision for contingencies 326 400 Deferred income taxes 3,079 - Deferred revenues 7,030 1,241 Others non-current 390 475

102,740 16,178











Stockholders' equity 155,130 125,790 Non-controlling interests 13,098 7,439 Total equity 168,228 133,229

















Total liabilities and equity 387,351 215,159

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



US dollars US dollars

Nine month period Three month period

ended September 30, ended September 30, (in thousands except per share data) 2018 2017 2018 2017









Revenues:







Location-based services 126,315 125,284 39,126 43,847 Wireless communications products 47,855 48,774 14,250 16,764

174,170 174,058 53,376 60,611









Cost of revenues:







Location-based services 41,408 41,889 13,569 14,584 Wireless communications products 43,485 43,362 10,914 15,483

84,893 85,251 24,483 30,067









Gross profit 89,277 88,807 28,893 30,544 Research and development expenses 3,727 2,444 1,628 676 Selling and marketing expenses 8,423 9,551 2,941 3,273 General and administrative expenses 33,385 35,096 10,795 12,705 Other income, net (308) (146) (190) (3) Operating income 44,050 41,862 13,719 13,893 Other income, net 13,833 - 13,833 - Financing income, net 2,134 1,091 1,566 250 Income before income tax 60,017 42,953 29,118 14,143 Income tax expenses (12,416) (12,388) (3,906) (3,944) Share in gains of affiliated companies ,net 3,868 5,487 1,644 998 Net income for the period 51,469 36,052 26,856 11,197 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (2,124) (2,082) (805) (667) Net income attributable to the Company 49,345 33,970 26,051 10,530









Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to

Company's stockholders 2.35 1.62 1.24 0.50









Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares

outstanding (in thousands) 20,982 20,968 21,010 20,968

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP RESULTS



US dollars US dollars

Nine months ended Three months ended (in thousands September 30, September 30, except per share data) 2018 2017 2018 2017









GAAP Revenues: 174,170 174,058 53,376 60,611 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred - - - - revenue







Non –GAAP revenue 174,170 174,058 53,376 60,611









GAAP gross profit 89,277 88,807 28,893 30,544 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred - - - - revenue







Non –GAAP gross profit 89,277 88,807 28,893 30,544









GAAP operating income 44,050 41,862 13,719 13,893 Operation profit adjustments







Amortization of other intangible assets 310 - 310 - Non-GAAP operating income 44,360 41,862 14,029 13,893









GAAP net income attributable to







the company's shareholders 49,345 33,970 26,051 10,530 Operation income adjustment 310 - 310 - Other income, net (13,833) - (13,833) - Non-GAAP net income attributable to sapiens' shareholders 35,822 33,970 12,528 10,530











ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.

Summary of NON –GAAP Financial Information







US dollars US dollars

Nine months ended Three months ended (in thousands September 30, September 30, except per share data) 2018 2017 2018 2017



















revenue 174,170 174,058 53,376 60,611 Gross profit 89,277 88,807 28,893 30,544 Operation income 44,360 41,862 14,029 13,893 Net income to shareholders 35,822 33,970 12,528 10,530 Adjusted EBITDA 54,016 51,844 16,996 17,408









Basic and diluted earnings per share 1.71 1.62 0.60 0.50





























Adjusted EBITDA Calculation



















US dollars US dollars

Nine months ended Three months ended (in thousands September 30, September 30, except per share data) 2018 2017 2018 2017









GAAP operation profit: 44,050 41,862 13,719 13,893 Non –GAAP adjustments

















Amortization of other intangible assets 310 - 310 -









Non –GAAP operating profit 44,360 41,862 14,029 13,893









Depreciation 9,656 9,982 2,967 3,515 Adjusted EBITDA 54,016 51,844 16,996 17,408

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



US dollars US dollars

Nine month period Three month period

ended September 30, ended September 30, (in thousands) 2018 2017 2018 2017





Cash flows from operating activities







Net income for the period 51,469 36,052 26,856 11,197









Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from

operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization 9,966 9,982 3,277 3,515 Losses (gain) in respect of trading marketable securities (321) (201) 20 (134) Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement 290 827 363 339 Share in gains of affiliated companies, net (3,868) (5,487) (1,644) (998) Deferred income taxes 1,411 (268) (408) (488) Capital gains (losses) on sale of property and equipment, net 107 (57) 38 4 Capital gains on Acquisition of non-controlling interests (14,677) - (14,677) - Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable (2,131) (8,908) 3,623 (3,391) Decrease in other current assets (5,265) (8,194) (1,286) (2,383) Decrease (increase) in inventories (2,852) 545 (2,867) 2,009 Increase in accounts payable 191 1,667 2,054 180 Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues (2,065) 2,686 (138) 450 Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities 2,465 535 (389) 1,603 Net cash provided by operating activities 34,720 29,179 14,822 11,903









Cash flows from investment activities







Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon

retirement, net of withdrawals (372) (619) (525) (256) Capital expenditures (15,311) (10,796) (5,329) (4,047) Acquisitions of a subsidiary – Appendix A (68,969) - (68,969) - Investments in affiliated companies (1,250) (97) - - Investments in other companies (1,097) (1,061) (200) - Investment in marketable securities (22,618) (6,607) (243) (3,418) Sale of marketable securities 24,046 3,424 - 1,305 Deposit (175) 132 30 94 Proceeds from loans to affiliated companies 7,317 4,305 4,055 3,743 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 341 305 125 124 Net cash used in investment activities (78,088) (11,014) (71,056) (2,455)









Cash flows from financing activities







Short term credit from banking institutions, net (34) 125 (1) 132 Receipt of long-term credit from banking institutions 81,695 - 81,695 - Dividend paid (15,097) (17,613) (5,030) (5,032) Dividend paid to non-controlling interest (1,517) (1,172) (545) (420) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 65,047 (18,660) 76,119 (5,320)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,842) 1,229 (248) 577









Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 18,837 734 19,637 4,705 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 36,906 31,087 36,106 27,116 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 55,743 31,821 55,743 31,821

Supplementary information on financing and investing activities not involving cash flows: In August 2018, the Company declared a dividend in an amount of US$ 5 million. The dividend was paid in October 2018.

Appendix A - Acquisitions of a subsidiary





US dollars

Nine and three

months ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2018



Working capital (excluding cash and cash equivalents), net (858) Related parties 2,855 Intangible assets, net 29,610 Property and equipment , net 13,766 Liability for employee rights upon retirement (1,337) Goodwill 67,067 Consideration paid by issues of treasury stock (12,038) Deferred income taxes 4,700 Other non-current assets 2,132 Previous investments in acquired companies (24,734) Deferred revenues (6,514) Non-controlling interests (5,680)



Net cash used to pay for the Acquisition 68,969

