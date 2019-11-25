Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Presents Results for The Third Quarter of 2019

- Revenue of $69 million & Adjusted EBITDA of $18.7 million;

- Growth of 20,000 net after-market subscribers in the quarter

Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

Nov 25, 2019, 06:31 ET

AZOUR, Israel, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN), today announced its consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Highlights of the third quarter of 2019

  • Revenue of $69.0 million, up 29% year-over-year;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $18.7 million (26.8% of revenues), up 10% year-over-year
  • Generated $11.5 million in quarterly operating cash flow;
  • Dividend of $5 million declared for the quarter;
  • Ituran added 20,000, net after-market subscribers and no change to OEM subscribers;

Management Comment

Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "While Ituran's aftermarket business in Brazil has been recovering and returning to its growth trend, the OEM segment remains weak as a result of the difficult environment that the car manufacturers in the region are facing. 2019 has been a transitional year for us and we are working on realizing the synergies from the recently acquired OEM business across all our geographies. We are focusing on cross selling our services into new geographies as well as combining the operating footprint which will result in cost saving that will offset any decline in OEM revenues."

Continued Mr. Sheratzky, "In the aftermarket business, the subscriber quarterly growth rate has returned to its long-term target level of around 20,000 subscriber-adds per quarter, which we are very pleased with. We expect that the resumption of aftermarket subscriber growth will translate into improved operating results in the coming year."

The results include the consolidated non-GAAP financial results of Ituran, which exclude revenues and costs related to the purchase price allocation. For further details with regard to the reconciliation between the non-GAAP and GAAP results please see the financial tables with the press release.

Third quarter 2019 Results

Revenues for the third quarter of 2019 were $69.0 million. Non-GAAP revenues for the quarter were $70.0 million representing an increase of 31% compared with revenues of $53.4 million in the third quarter of 2018.

The higher average level of the US dollar exchange rate versus the Brazilian real and the Argentinean peso, during the quarter versus the same period last year reduced the overall revenue level in US dollar terms and had a negative impact on the reported year-over-year revenue growth rate. In local currency terms, third quarter non-GAAP revenue grew 33% year over year.

73% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 27% were from product revenues.

Non-GAAP revenues from subscription fees were $51.2 million, representing an increase of 31% over the same period last year. In local currency terms, subscription fees grew 32% over the same period last year. The subscriber base amounted to 1,781,000 as of September 30, 2019. Ituran added 20,000, net after-market subscribers during the quarter and there was no change to the number of OEM subscribers.

Non-GAAP product revenues were $18.7 million, representing an increase of 31% compared with the same period last year.

Gross profit for the quarter was $31.9 million (46.2% of revenues). Non-GAAP gross profit for the quarter was $32.9 million (47.0% of revenues). This represents an increase of 14% compared with gross profit of $28.9 million (54.1% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2018.

The non-GAAP gross margin in the quarter on subscription fees was 56.3% compared with 61.8% in the same period last year. The lower margin was due to the lower average gross margin on the recently acquired OEM subscribers as well as a decrease in the gross margin from Brazil and Argentina.

The non-GAAP gross margin in the quarter on products was 21.5% compared with 33.0% in the same period last year. The variance in the gross margin between quarters was due to the product mix sold.

Operating profit for the quarter was $11.9 million (17.2% of revenues). Non-GAAP operating profit for the quarter was $13.7 million (19.6% of revenues). This is compared with an operating profit of $14.0 million (26.3% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2018. In local currency terms, the non-GAAP operating profit was unchanged compared with that of last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $18.7 million (26.8% of revenues), an increase of 10% compared to $17.0 million (31.8% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2018. In local currency terms, the increase in adjusted EBITDA was 17% year-over-year.

Net income in the third quarter of 2019 was $6.4 million (9.3% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $0.30. Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the third quarter of 2019 was $7.8 million (11.0% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $0.37.

Net income in the third quarter of 2018 was $26.0 million (48.8% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $1.24 in the third quarter of 2018. This included a one-time other income of $13.8 million, related to an accounting gain from an acquisition following the gain of control of Ituran's joint venture with Road Track Holdings in Brazil and Argentina, which under GAAP rules, is accounted for at market value and was therefore revalued. The total gain is net of transaction related expenses. The net income on a non-GAAP basis in the third quarter of 2018 was $12.5 million (23.4% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $0.60.

Cash flow from operations for the quarter was $11.5 million.

As of September 30, 2019, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $56.5 million and debt of $74.5 million, amounting to a net debt of $18.0 million or $0.86 per share. This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $53.3 million and debt of $73.2 million, amounting to a net debt of $19.9 million, or $0.93 per share, as of December 31, 2018.

Dividend

For the third quarter of 2019, a dividend of $5.0 million was declared in line with the Company's stated current policy of issuing at least $5 million on a quarterly basis.

Share Buy Back

On May 21, 2019, the board of directors approved a share buyback program, which Ituran has commenced. Under the program, the Company is able to repurchase Ituran shares in an amount up to $25 million by December 31, 2020. As of September 30, 2019, Ituran repurchased a total of 121,000 shares amounting to approximately $3.5 million.  

Conference Call Information

The Company will also be hosting a conference call later today, November 25, 2019 at 9am Eastern Time.

On the call, management will review and discuss the results, and will be available to answer investor questions.

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls a few minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

US Dial-in Number: 1 888 407 2553           
ISRAEL Dial-in Number: 03 918 0610
CANADA Dial-in Number: 1 866 485 2399
INTERNATIONAL Dial-in Number:  +972 3 918 0610
at:

9:00am Eastern Time, 6:00am Pacific Time, 4:00pm Israel Time

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available from the day after the call in the investor relations section of Ituran's website.

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.  These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this report that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to approaching 2 million subscribers using its location based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


US dollars

September 30,

December 31,

(in thousands)

2019

2018




Current assets


Cash and cash equivalents

56,254

51,398

Investments in marketable securities 

233

1,897

Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts)

48,667

54,261

Other current assets

48,200

52,983

Inventories

25,642

28,367

_______

_______

178,996

188,906

----------

----------




Long-term investments and other assets


Investments in affiliated companies

2,086

4,872

Investments in other company

3,126

2,772

Other non-current assets

3,325

3,222

Deferred income taxes

10,410

12,127

Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement

11,316

9,497

_______

_______

30,263

32,490

----------

----------




Property and equipment, net

48,438

50,460

----------

----------




Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

6,331

-

----------

----------

Intangible assets, net

37,822

39,040

----------

----------




Goodwill

62,343

62,896




Total assets

364,193

373,792






CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (cont.)


US dollars

September 30,

December 31,

(in thousands)

2019

2018








Current liabilities

Credit from banking institutions 

20,599

10,559

Accounts payable

19,733

23,987

Deferred revenues

30,183

37,671

Operating lease liabilities, current

2,313

-

Other current liabilities

29,883

32,475

             _______

           _______

102,711

104,692

----------

----------




Long-term liabilities


Long term loan

53,924

62,622

Liability for employee rights upon retirement

17,084

14,801

Provision for contingencies

158

201

Deferred income taxes

4,875

6,458

Deferred revenues

8,816

8,221

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

4,018

-

Obligation to purchase non-controlling interests

15,916

16,272

Others non-current

129

325

               ________ 

         ________ 

104,920

108,900

-----------

-----------








Stockholders' equity

150,032

153,693

Non-controlling interests

6,530

6,507

-----------

-----------

Total equity

156,562

160,200

-----------

-----------





                  _______

            _______

Total liabilities and equity

364,193

373,792





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME








US dollars

US dollars








Nine month period
ended September 30,


Three month period
ended September 30,

(in thousands except per share data)

2019

2018

2019

2018









Revenues:



Location-based services

155,086

126,315

50,261

39,126

Wireless communications products

58,755

47,855

18,734

14,250

_______

_______

_______

_______

213,841

174,170

68,995

53,376

----------

----------

----------

----------









Cost of revenues:







Location-based services

67,497

45,994

22,403

14,938

Wireless communications products

46,318

38,899

14,714

9,545

_______

_______

_______

_______

113,815

84,893

37,117

24,483









Gross profit

100,026

89,277

31,878

28,893

Research and development expenses

10,335

3,727

3,207

1,628

Selling and marketing expenses

9,593

8,423

3,290

2,941

General and administrative expenses

41,155

33,385

13,558

10,795

Other income, net

(72)

(308)

(77)

(190)

_______

_______

_______

_______

Operating income

39,015

44,050

11,900

13,719

Other income (expense), net

(37)

13,833

11

13,833

Financing income (expense), net

(2701)

2,134

(847)

1,566

_______

_______

_______

_______

Income before income tax

36,277

60,017

11,064

29,118

Income tax expenses

(10,869)

(12,416)

(3,680)

(3,906)

Share in gains (losses) of affiliated companies ,net 

(2,781)

3,868

(810)

1,644

_______

_______

_______

_______

Net income for the period

22,627

51,469

6,574

26,856

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 

(477)

(2,124)

(175)

(805)

_______

_______

_______

_______

Net income attributable to the Company

22,150

49,345

6,399

26,051









Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Company's stockholders 

1.05

2.35

0.3

1.24









Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands)

21,112

20,982

21,041

21,010






RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP RESULTS











US dollars

US dollars

(in thousands

Nine months ended

Three months ended

September 30,


September 30,

except per share data)

2019

2018

2019

2018








GAAP Revenues:

213,841

174,170

68,995

53,376

Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred

-


-

revenue

2,989


985


________

________

________

________

Non –GAAP revenue 

216,830

174,170

69,980

53,376

------------

------------

------------

------------









100,026

89,277

31,878

28,893

GAAP gross profit 


Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred 

-


-

revenue

3,209


985


________

________

________

________

Non –GAAP gross profit

103,235

89,277

32,863

28,893









39,015

44,050

11,900

13,719




GAAP operating income 


Operation profit adjustments 






Amortization of other intangible assets 

6,354

310

1,803

310

________

________

________

________

Non-GAAP operating income 

45,369

44,360

13,703

14,029








Depreciation and amortization

17,210

9,656

5,030

2,970

________

________

________

________

Adjusted EBITDA

60,179

54,016

18,733

16,999








GAAP net income attributable to


         the company's shareholders

22,150

49,345

6,399

26,051

Operation income adjustment  

6,354

310

1,803

310

Other adjustments, net

(1,776)

(13,833)

(452)

(13,833)

________

________

________

________

Non-GAAP net income attributable to 

26,728

35,822

7,750

12,528

         Iturans' shareholders


Summary of NON –GAAP Financial Information


US dollars

US dollars

(in thousands

Nine months ended

Three months ended

September 30,

September 30,

except per share data)

2019

2018

2019

2018










revenue

216,830

174,170

69,980

53,376

Gross profit

103,235

89,277

32,863

28,893

Operation income

45,369

44,360

13,703

14,029

Net income to shareholders 

26,728

35,822

7,750

12,528

Adjusted EBITDA

60,179

54,016

18,733

16,999

Basic and diluted earnings per share

1.27

1.71

0.37

0.6




















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS






US dollars

US dollars


Nine Month period
ended September 30,

Three month period
ended September 30,

(in thousands)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Cash flows from operating activities






Net income for the period

22,627

51,469

6,574

26,856

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization 

17,210

9,966

5,631

3,277

Interest and exchange rate differences on long term credit

23

-

(8)

-

Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,255

-

219

-

Operating lease liabilities

(2,255)

-

(219)

-

Losses (gain) in respect of trading marketable securities

210

(321)

208

20

Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement

1,294

290

115

363

Share in losses (gains) of affiliated companies, net

2,781

(3,868)

810

(1,644)

Deferred income taxes

252

1,411

269

(408)

Capital gains (losses) on sale of property and equipment, net

47

107

33

38

Capital gains on Acquisition of non-controlling interests

-

(14,677)

-

(14,677)

Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable

6,526

(2,131)

1,968

3,623

Decrease in other current assets

1,115

(5,265)

(1,199)

(1,286)

Decrease (increase) in inventories

3,618

(2,852)

1,613

(2,867)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable

(3,559)

191

(3,212)

2,054

Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues

(7,090)

(2,065)

(947)

(138)

Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities

(3,341)

2,465

(663)

(389)

Increase in obligation for purchase non-controlling interests

967

-

265

-

________

________

________

________

Net cash provided by operating activities

42,680

34,720

11,457

14,822

-----------

-----------

-----------

-----------

Cash flows from investment activities






Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement, net of withdrawals

(1,117)

(372)

(161)

(525)

Capital expenditures

(13,658)

(15,311)

(3,283)

(5,329)

Acquisitions of a subsidiary – Appendix A

-

(68,969)

-

(68,969)

Investments in affiliated companies

(55)

(1,250)

-

-

Investments in other companies

(129)

(1,097)

-

(200)

Sale of (Invest in) marketable securities, net

1,454

1,428

-

(243)

Deposit 

(83)

(175)

69

30

Proceeds from loans to affiliated companies

-

7,317

-

4,055

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

203

341

168

125

________

________

________

________

Net cash used in investment activities

(13,385)

(78,088)

(3,207)

(71,056)

-----------

-----------

-----------

-----------

Cash flows from financing activities






Short term credit from banking institutions, net

387

(34)

998

(1)

Receipt (repayment) of long-term credit from banking institutions

(4,436)

81,695

(4,436)

81,695

Dividend paid 

(14,798)

(15,097)

(5,050)

(5,030)

Dividend paid to non-controlling interest

(1,557)

(1,517)

(748)

(545)

Acquisition of company shares purchased by a wholly owned subsidiary

(3,501)

-

(3,501)

-

________

________

________

________

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(23,905)

65,047

(12,737)

76,119

-----------

-----------

-----------

-----------

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(534)

(2,842)

(1,650)

(248)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

4,856

18,837

(6,137)

19,637

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

51,398

36,906

62,391

36,106

________

________

_______

_______

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

56,254

55,743

56,254

55,743

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com

Company Contact

Udi Mizrahi

udi_m@ituran.com

Deputy CEO & VP Finance, Ituran

(Israel) +972 3 557 1348

International Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

ituran@gkir.com 

GK  Investor & Public Relations

(US) +1 646 201 9246 

