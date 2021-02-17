iTV Dr Rick Howe and TV insiders diagnose industry conditions and discuss cures, every Friday

Like Centriply, Rick is an advocate for moving linear TV into the future and has become a key voice in helping advance advertising automation in the broadcast TV arena. He notes "With the expansion of local news audiences during the Covid-19 pandemic, television broadcast groups are moving quickly to leverage that growth by meeting the needs of media buyers nationwide. Centriply lives at the cutting edge of that technology." By supporting marketers looking to grow their businesses, broadcasters can offer multi-market, custom audience targeting by location, network, and daypart, which is a giant leap for cross-screen effectiveness.

TV advertisers can use the same audience segments across digital and television campaigns. The iTV Dr provides the cure.

Building on his 2020 roster of over 30 elite industry pros (see video list), the 2021 sessions keep the conversations going with colorful and experienced guests ready to provide insights into current and future industry developments. As a TV veteran with vast experience on the operator and programmer sides of the business, Rick's passion for entertaining, enlightening storytelling was a natural match with Centriply's dedication for using custom technology to find the stories embedded in data, and from that-- directing client messages to the right audience at the right time.

Shelley Stansfield, Co-Founder of Centriply remarked "Rick Howe shares the Centriply mission of bringing linear TV into the future, using technology, and applying it to effectively solve the challenges that all advertisers face in 2021 and beyond. His weekly video chats with industry luminaries from all sectors reveals how broadcasters will be able to compete with new TV advances and have a vibrant future ahead. It's great to know the Doctor is in (every Friday)!"

Centriply is a New York-based, independent media/tech agency that specializes in advanced TV advertising solutions using the same audience data as digital campaigns to provide audience buying capabilities with additional insights into location and cost. Centriply transforms traditional linear TV into ATV solutions enabling brands and agencies can grow their business. To keep up to date with Advanced TV options follow us on LinkedIn/Centriply or check out our blog http://blog.centriply.com/. The Search Engine for TV Audiences®.

Rick is an expert in the advanced and interactive TV space, consulting for some of the largest players in the media industry. In addition to consulting and hosting Friday Fireside chats on thetvoftomorrowshow.com he's a well-known industry author, pundit, and panel moderator at events such as NAB, TVOT, and OTT Executive Summit. The co-author of a patent for the use of multiscreen mosaics in Electronic Program Guides, Rick was elected to the Cable Pioneers in 2011, and is a member of the Interactive Media Peer Group of The Television Academy.

Contact: All inquiries: Rich Kaufman, [email protected], linkedin.com/in/rich-kaufman-9207ba

Rick Howe: linkedin.com/in/rick-howe-3a054 and The TV of tomorrow Show: https://thetvoftomorrowshow.com/

