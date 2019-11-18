ITVantix Acquires WAHL Telecommunication Systems of Conyers, Georgia

WARNER ROBINS, Ga., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ITVantix, LLC ("ITVantix"), a leading IT, Voice and Security Services provider in middle Georgia, today announced it has acquired WAHL Telecommunication Systems ("WAHL"), a traditional low voltage cabling and telephone systems provider in Conyers, GA and surrounding areas. The acquisition combines WAHL's expertise and traditional customer service style with ITVantix's comprehensive managed services portfolio in support of strategic and operational growth.

WAHL specializes in delivering traditional business phone systems, as well as, modern Voice-over-IP ("VoIP") solutions that leverage current and emerging technologies. Its clients represent small to medium businesses in all industry sectors.

ITVantix will leverage WAHL's extensive portfolio of experience and resources to boost technology support for customers throughout the metro Atlanta and north Georgia markets.

"We're happy to welcome WAHL into the ITVantix family, and we're looking forward to combining efforts to further our One-Stop-Shop for technology experience," said Jerry Bryan, Co-Founder and CEO of ITVantix. "This acquisition brings tremendous value to ITVantix and WAHL's long-standing customer relationships. ITVantix is a growing Technology Services Provider (TSP) with increasing reach in the Georgia markets and we look forward to working with the WAHL team to further our reach in low-voltage cabling & fiber infrastructure industries, as well as, provide new and innovative Voice-over-IP (VoIP) solutions to our respective customers."

In partnership, the ITVantix leadership team will take over management responsibilities for WAHL with ITVantix Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jerry Bryan continuing as CEO. ITVantix Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Shane Sanders, will also serve as Interim Operations Manager for WAHL. Bill Wahl, Owner of WAHL Telecommunication Systems, will retire following three decades of successful leadership of the Conyers based, family owned and operated business.

About ITVantix

ITVantix is a leading Information Technology Services Provider in middle Georgia providing best-in-class technology services to small-medium businesses across various sectors including agricultural, retail, automotive, healthcare, engineering, real estate, religious and non-profit organizations.

A Comprehensive Provider Partnering in Your Success

ITVantix offers Managed IT, Voice and Security products and services to include networking, voice communications, low-voltage infrastructure and commercial & residential security.

For over 35 years, the team at ITVantix has been perfecting IT consulting services and technology solutions to meet the changing needs of small and midsize businesses. Our diverse practice areas, strategic partnerships with leading technology vendors such as Canon, Cisco, Datto, Dell, Google, Grandstream Networks, HP, NCR, Microsoft, Samsung and Toshiba, and highly trained and certified IT consultants make ITVantix uniquely qualified to provide comprehensive, high-value solutions that deliver real business impact to our customers as we partner in your business' success.

