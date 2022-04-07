ITX Corp. Appoints Lesher to New Vice President of Technology Role

Software Firm to Capitalize on Need for Specialized Service Offerings

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Custom software developer ITX Corp. is pleased to announce the promotion of Michael Lesher to the newly created role, Vice President of Technology. Lesher will leverage his 16 years of industry experience to sharpen the firm's focus on technical practice area development as part of its growth strategy.

Lesher will continue to lead ITX's Architecture group as he deepens the company's existing expertise in the application security, software engineering, and deployment practice areas. He will also expand ITX's offerings in application performance, regulatory compliance, and accessibility while recruiting leaders whose skills qualify them as subject matter experts in those and other emerging areas.

"We are pleased to name Mike as our first VP of Technology," said ITX President Fred Beer "Under his technical leadership, we have done amazing work. He's contributed greatly to ITX's growth trajectory. As we look ahead, Mike's plans for team skills development across new and emerging technical practice areas will help us remain focused on client demands and reaffirm ITX as a highly capable technology partner."

Lesher joined ITX in 2011 as the Director of Software Architecture, following several years as the owner of a software development agency. At ITX, he leads an established team of solutions architects and engineers, successfully blending his extensive technical expertise and entrepreneurial mindset.

"ITX is committed to bringing in-house technical expertise to the table, and I'm thrilled to lead that effort in this new role," said Lesher. "ITX has been my professional home for a long time, so this is an honor for me. We know the future of software development is all about offering clients specialization in key areas. Experience counts, and many other vendors are already being left behind."

ITX's renewed focus on practice area skill development equips team members to address complicated client challenges. As the building blocks required for effective and secure software increase in complexity, ITX is prepared to respond with the talent, technology, and teamwork to fulfill our problem-solving mission.

About ITX Corp.

ITX helps mid- to large-sized companies solve complex business challenges through product development, delivering software that builds trust, loyalty, and advocacy. Founded nearly 25 years ago, ITX has expanded beyond its roots in Rochester, NY into a team of hundreds of talented product professionals and technologists throughout the Americas and beyond. Visit itx.com for more.

