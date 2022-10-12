ITX Corp. Celebrates 25 Years of Creating Client Value

Building Future-Facing Custom Software to Solve Complex Business Challenges

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ITX Corp., an award-winning software development firm in Rochester, NY, today celebrates 25 years of delivering high-tech solutions to their clients. Over the past quarter-century, ITX has elevated the performance of hundreds of organizations by combining industry-leading technical expertise with a unique approach to the client relationship.

Founder and CEO Ralph Dandrea established ITX in 1997. As client needs deepened and technology grew more sophisticated, the company expanded from a 2-person consultancy to a full-service developer of custom software. Under Dandrea's leadership, ITX's growth was methodical, deliberate, and the direct result of a culture driven by like-minded problem solvers. The ITX team is now comprised of 250+ technologists and product professionals across the United States, throughout the Americas, and around the world.

"I started ITX to give myself a steady diet of interesting problems to solve," Dandrea said. "I quickly realized I'd need many more passionate problem solvers to help our clients. So, I've spent the last 25 years building a team who are as enthusiastic about the work as I was then and continue to be," he added. "Many members of our team have been with ITX for over 20 years, and I think that's a testament to the sense of belonging people at ITX feel. The problems just keep getting more interesting – more sophisticated."

As do the technical capabilities of the company, whose ranks now include designers, developers, architects, product managers, and security professionals. By blending its expertise with that of its clients, ITX finds just the right balance of talent and teamwork to optimize positive outcomes. Since ITX's inception and refined over time, this approach helps client-organizations of all sizes and industries build and sustain a competitive edge well into the future.

"I am proud of the environment we have created here," Dandrea shared. "We lean on our values to ensure a positive, supportive workplace where experimentation and learning and innovation can thrive. These same values enable us today to bring new ideas, new practices, and new capabilities to our clients. In short, ITX's environment is what helps our clients stay ahead. That's the culture we have built, and it gives me great confidence for the next 25 years."

As demand for their expertise continues to accelerate, ITX remains committed to equipping its teams with talented technologists and product specialists who are eager to continue ITX's mission to help clients move, touch, and inspire the world.

About ITX Corp.

ITX helps mid- to large-sized companies solve complex business challenges through product development, delivering software that builds trust, loyalty, and advocacy. Remote-first since inception 25 years ago, the company was named Best Tech Workplace by the non-profit trade association TechRochester in 2021. ITX has expanded beyond its roots in Rochester, NY into a team of hundreds of talented product professionals and technologists throughout the Americas and beyond. Visit itx.com for more.

