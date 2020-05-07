ITX Corp. Joins Fight to Combat COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ITX Corp., a leading producer of custom software products headquartered in Rochester, NY, announced today the company has taken up a front-line position in the fight against the novel coronavirus by launching Vitals Update. The new software solution enables healthcare professionals to monitor potential COVID-19 cases while patients self-monitor from quarantine. Vitals Update is currently being offered completely free by ITX, and is currently being used by Oklahoma State University Medical Center to manage care among its population of potential and confirmed COVID-19 patients. Support was also provided by Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the form of an in-kind grant.

"The healthcare professionals bravely combating this disease day-in and day-out deserve every solution the software world can provide them," said ITX CEO Ralph Dandrea. "ITX is eager to do its part to support the incredible caregivers at OSU Medical Center in the fight against coronavirus. We're humbled by their dedication to patient care."

By capturing patient data remotely, organizations like OSU Medical Center can safely, securely, and accurately monitor patients while reducing the likelihood of being overwhelmed by these "persons under investigation" (PUIs) who may not require hospitalization.

"With the help of ITX and Amazon, our hospital and clinic system is operating more safely and efficiently," said Heidi Holmes, Chief Information Officer at OSU Medical Center. "ITX's Vitals Update app is a simple tool that's helping us monitor COVID PUIs and positive patients' vitals and symptoms — and ultimately allowing us to save lives."

"ITX's technology teams are committed to providing these heroes with the necessary tools to make sure patients whose needs are most critical get the treatment they require," Dandrea added. "We are thankful to have support from AWS in this effort."

Vitals Update delivers critical benefits to organizations like OSU Medical Center: reducing the demand on personal protective equipment, avoiding unnecessary calls and visits from PUIs, and enabling staff to quickly identify potential cases and take action fast.

With Vitals Update, patients simply submit information about their symptoms, collected from their home setting, to their treatment providers via their computers or mobile devices. Caregivers observe patient information as cases unfold, reviewing the latest status information from an intuitive dashboard. The Vitals Update system is HIPAA compliant, and can be quickly integrated with the facility's Electronic Health Records (EHR) system.

About ITX Corp. ITX delivers software solutions to challenging business problems so that its clients can move, touch, and inspire the world. Since 1997, ITX and its more than 250 technology designers, product specialists, architects, and engineers have powered the development of customized software, digital tools, and web-based solutions worthy of the most treasured brands. Headquartered in Rochester, NY, ITX boasts a truly global presence with team members located across the United States, throughout the Americas, and around the world.

