ITX Corp. Names Burns Vice President of Global Talent

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ITX Corp. is proud to announce the appointment of Collene M. Burns to the position of Vice President of Global Talent. Burns will leverage her 20 years of experience in human resources and operations to shepherd ITX's culture and champion its continued commitment to its team as the firm grows.

ITX Appoints New VP of Global Talent

Burns joined the Global Talent organization as a Human Resources Consultant in 2019 and was named acting Vice President of the group in late 2021. She brings a wealth of international human resources experience to the position, having held HR leadership roles at Microsoft and Aramark. Burns earned her master's degree in Business Administration from the Simon Business School, at the University of Rochester; her commitment to lifelong learning and entrepreneurial experience both align well with ITX's values.

"Collene steps into this important role at a critical time," said ITX CEO, Ralph Dandrea. "I appreciate the experience and knowledge she brings to the company, and I look forward to watching her flourish as we continue our growth throughout 2022 and beyond."

Burns assumes the role with a focus on continuing the expansion of the ITX workforce and adjusting her department's approach to serve the needs of an evolving job market.

"ITX has an agile and committed Global Talent team, and I'm excited to work alongside them," said Burns. "Together, we are adjusting the ways we recruit and retain great talent – from the tools we use to locate new members, to the processes we use to ensure their onboarding journeys are smooth. We are also examining ITX's career offerings and making sure they serve our existing team members as well as those seeking new opportunities."

The demand for ITX's expertise in software product development is accelerating as the economy emerges from the pandemic-driven recession. ITX remains committed to equipping its teams with highly qualified technologists and product specialists who align well with the company's rich, mission-driven culture. Information about employment at ITX as well as postings reflecting dozens of new and open positions can be found at itx.com/careers.

About ITX Corp.

ITX helps mid- to large-sized companies solve complex business challenges through product development, delivering software that builds trust, loyalty, and advocacy. Founded nearly 25 years ago, ITX has expanded beyond its roots in Rochester, NY into a team of hundreds of talented product professionals and technologists throughout the Americas and beyond. Visit itx.com for more.

Media Contact

Kyle Psaty, Vice President of Marketing

585.899.4895

[email protected]

Career Inquiries: 585.899.4888

SOURCE ITX Corp.