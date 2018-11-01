ITx Integrates the Patient Activation Measure® Survey To Improve Healthcare Account Resolution

PORTLAND, Ore. and FINDLAY, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Insignia Health has partnered with ITx Companies (IntelliHARTx, LLC & ITx Healthcare, LLC) to bring the Patient Activation Measure® (PAM®) survey to hospitals, health systems and large physicians groups across the United States.

ITx will implement PAM to improve patient engagement strategies by tailoring concierge-style balance resolution services according to each patient's level of activation. ITx's clients can also utilize PAM data populated within the patient's electronic medical record to develop personalized care plans for patients and assign resources more efficiently pre- and post-discharge.

"Engaging patients in a way that can best serve our clients to optimize clinical and financial outcomes is mission critical," said Philip Gower, President of ITx Companies. "The ever-increasing consumerism of healthcare means patients have more choices for how and where they receive care. In this new environment, PAM and patient activation data act as the bridge for providers to both improve the patient experience and attain stronger financial viability."

Health activation score and level, as revealed by PAM, have proven to be one of the strongest predictors of health behaviors and outcomes. PAM acts as a segmentation tool to allow providers to better understand which patients are at higher risk for more costly utilization and poor health outcomes, which can in turn affect financial issues related to delivery of healthcare services.

"Understanding health activation is crucial to creating strong, long-term relationships with patients based upon each individual's self-management capabilities," said Craig Swanson, President of Insignia Health. "ITx's implementation of PAM is a terrific example of how activation data can be extended to serve hospitals and health systems in multiple ways."

Insignia Health specializes in helping health systems, health plans, hospitals, care management services, and other organizations assess patient activation and develop strategies for helping individuals become more successful managers of their health and health care. Insignia Health applies its proprietary family of health activation assessments to measure each individual's self-management competencies. The Patient Activation Measure® and over 15 years of health activation research form the cornerstone of a complementary suite of solutions that help clinicians, coaches and population health providers improve health outcomes and lower costs. Today, Insignia Health supports health activation efforts of more than 250 organizations and thousands of patients in over a dozen countries. More information can be found at www.insigniahealth.com or by writing to info@insigniahealth.com.

ITx is a leading healthcare revenue cycle solutions firm working exclusively on Patient Balances. This singular focus coupled with Senior Leadership's decades of healthcare experience and high EQ team members increases revenue through patient-centric advanced strategies and workflows. Incorporating our Patients, Not Debtors ITx Core Values™ we deliver Patient Financial Treatment to Match Your Quality Care™ on behalf of our hospital and physician group clients and their thousands of patients across the country. More information can be found at www.itxcompanies.com or by writing to info@ITxCompanies.com.

