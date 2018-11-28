IV Catheters, Needles, and Syringes Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This market research report on IV catheters, needles, and syringes market offer analysis on market size & forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The market study also includes insights on segmentation by product (syringes, needles, and intravenous catheters), by end-users (hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, ASCs, individuals, and academic & research centers), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW).



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5482341



IV Catheters, Needles, and Syringes Market - Overview



The increasing use of needle and syringes for the administration of insulin and drawing blood samples for monitoring glucose level will propel the growth of the global IV catheters, needles, and syringes market. The introduction of various kind of disposable medical devices will help avoid infections and reduce the number of incidences of hospital-acquired infection due to the negligence of the medical professionals and staffs in the global market. The rising incidence of trauma cases (accidents, burn cases), growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing cases of hospital-acquired infections are some of the factors attributing to the growth of the global market. The increasing availability of these products leads to the popularity and are the most commonly used devices in healthcare centers for the administration of drugs, fluids, parenteral nutrition, and withdrawing a blood sample from the patient's body. The rise in healthcare expenditure and hospitalizations and growing awareness of good health practices will create a demand for advanced medical products in the global market. The growing demand for safety IV catheters and other such products across the developed economies of the US, Germany, Japan, and the UK will result in the evolution of the market. The increasing awareness about the advantages of safety devices will boost the growth of the global IV catheters, needles, and syringes market.

The rising incidences of needlestick injuries (NSIs) and the establishment of stringent government regulations for these devices will result in the evolution of the global market. The exponential growth of online retail stores for the distribution and sale of medical disposable products will help vendors reach a wide group of audience in the global market. The global IV catheters, needles, and syringes market are anticipated to reach values of over $26 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of more than 7% during 2017-2023.



IV Catheters, Needles, and Syringes Market – Dynamics



The rising number of technological innovations in terms of tip design, material usage, delivery mechanism, and safety will boost the demand in the global IV catheters, needles, and syringes market. The vendors are investing in the development of technologically advanced platforms to meet the growing demand, improve safety and efficacy, and sustain the intense competition in the global market. The introduction of advanced needles that can withstand high pressure and compatible with power injectable systems will fuel the transformation of the patient care system in the global market. The top companies are offering a broad range of safety medical products to address needlestick issues and protect healthcare professionals from harmful pathogens in the global market. The design improvements in IV catheters and using flexible materials to improve the efficacy of these devices will improve sales volumes and revenues in the global IV catheters, needles, and syringes market. The increasing focus on technological advancements to develop and commercialize innovative and advanced devices will propel the growth of the global market.



IV Catheters, Needles, and Syringes Market - Segmentation



This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by products, end-users, distribution channel, and geography.



IV Catheters, Needles, and Syringes Market – By Products

Introduction of the sterilizable syringe will fuel development in the global IV catheters, needles, and syringes market



The global IV catheters, needles, and syringes market by products are categorized into syringes, needles, and intravenous catheters. Syringes are the most commonly used device and dominated the majority of the market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of approximately 8% during the forecast period. The increasing availability of various types of products that are used for the administration of drug, acupuncture, and withdrawing nutrition sample will augment the growth of this segment in the global market. Depending on the usability this segment is categorized into sterilizable and disposable syringes. The growing awareness about the use of disposable medical devices to reduce the risk of blood-borne diseases, hospital-acquired infections, and other contamination is propelling the growth of this segment in the global. The demand for pre-filled syringes is expected to increase during the forecast period. The implementation of safety guidelines by healthcare systems and focus on safety procedures is attributing to the growing demand for disposable and sterilizable products in the global IV catheters, needles, and syringes market. Additionally, this segment is further classified by product type and it includes general syringes and specialized syringes.



IV Catheters, Needles, and Syringes Market – By End-Users

Introduction of the sterilizable syringe will fuel development in the global IV catheters, needles, and syringes market



The end-user segment in the global IV catheters, needles, and syringes market is divided into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, ASCs, individuals, and academic & research centers. The hospitals and clinics segment occupied more than half of the market share in 2017. The increasing use of IV lines that offer higher efficiency associated with the dual use of a single venous access for both infusion of medication and collection of multiple blood specimens for diagnosis and treatment purposes is attributing to the growth of this segment in the global market. The use of advanced medical devices will help improve the medical process and patient care system in the global market. The top companies are organizing training and awareness programs in hospitals and clinics for educating healthcare professionals to promote the use of safe injection and other practices to boost the adoption of these devices in the IV catheters, needles, and syringes market. The use of online channels for the procurement of medical devices through online channels that help in the speedy delivery of products, offer discounted prices, and ensure timely delivery will transform the market over the next few years. The adoption of safety-engineered needles and syringes will create lucrative opportunities for leading vendors in the global IV catheters, needles, and syringes market.



IV Catheters, Needles, and Syringes Market – By Geography

US and Canada to contribute the highest revenues in the global IV catheters, needles, and syringes market during the forecast period



The global IV catheters, needles, and syringes market by geography are segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW. North America dominated market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period. The rising demand for safety products and advanced medical devices that will help reduce the incidence of NSIs is one of the primary factors attributing to the growth of North America in the market. The North American market is witnessing increasing demand that is driving the spending power of end-users, for the administration of drugs, and vaccination. The high use of insulin pens will boost the demand in the North American market. The growing preference of end-users towards the use of safety-engineered products and the practice of safe community disposable that will help reduce contamination will promote the development of North America in the global IV catheters, needles, and syringes market during the forecast period. The establishment of United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that regulates stringent emission standards for the medical waste incinerators will have a positive impact in the North American market.



Key Countries Profiled

• US

• Canada

• Germany

• UK

• France

• China

• India

• Japan



Key Vendor Analysis

The global IV catheters, needles, and syringes market are moderately fragmented with many international players offering a wide range of products. The top vendors are redefining and altering the products to follow the changes in the legislation and regulations to sustain the competition in the global market. The companies are competing on the basis of terms of features such as quality, quantity, technology, safety, and price to gain an advantage in the global market. The improving global economic conditions are encouraging vendors to launch new products in the IV catheters, needles, and syringes market. Some of the international players are focusing on expanding their businesses and distribution network across emerging countries in the world market.



The major vendors in the global IV catheters, needles, and syringes market are:

• Teleflex

• Smiths Medical

• Terumo

• BD

• B. Braun Melsungen

• Nipro

• AngioDynamics



Other prominent vendors include Allison Medical, APEXMED International, Argon Medical Devices, Artsana Group, Baxter International, CODAN Medizinische Geräte GmbH, CONMED, Connecticut Hypodermics, Cardinal Health, Catalent, DELTA MED, EXELINT International, Gerresheimer, Hamilton Company, Hi-Tech Medicare Devices, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices, ICU Medical, International Medsurg Connection, Merit Medical Systems, MedPro Safety Products, RenovoRx, Retractable Technologies, Ulticare, Unimed, Vetter, Vigmed, Vita Needle Company, Vygon, West Pharmaceutical Services, and Ypsomed Holding.



Key market insights include

1. The analysis of global IV catheters, needles, and syringes market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2018-2023.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global IV catheters, needles, and syringes market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of global IV catheters, needles, and syringes market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.



Report Snapshot



The global IV catheters, needles, and syringes market size are expected to reach values of over $26 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of more than 7% 2017–2023.



The global IV catheters, needles, and syringes market are driven by the incidence of chronic diseases and high medical tourism demand in emerging countries. The advent of the online retail market and the dominant presence of online retailers such as Amazon, Alibaba, and eBay offering disposable medical products will transform the global healthcare industry in the IV catheters, needles, and syringes market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global IV catheters, needles, and syringes market by products, end-users, distribution channel, and geography.



Base Year: 2017

Forecast Year: 2018–2023



The report considers the present scenario of the global IV catheters, needles, and syringes market and its market dynamics for the period 2018?2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. It covers four geographic regions (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW); end-users (hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, ASCs, individuals, and Academic and research centers) under the study elaborating the present market scenario and discussing the futuristic demand in the market for IV catheters, needles, and syringes It also profiles and analyzes seven major market vendors namely AngioDynamics, BD, B. Braun Melsungen, Nipro, Smiths Medical, Teleflex, and Terumo. The report also provides a brief summary of around 30 other prominent companies operating in the IV catheters, needles, and syringes market. The competitive landscape segments the top market vendors in individual product segments, providing overall market ranking in the global IV catheters, needles, and syringes market. The report also discussed the future market growth, improvement areas and strategic recommendation for the market vendors.



Major Vendors in the IV Catheters, Needles, and Syringes Market

• Teleflex

o Business Overview

o Teleflex in the Global IV Catheters, Needles, and Syringes Market

o Major Product Offerings

o Key Strategies

o Key Strengths

o Key Opportunities

• Smiths Medical

• Terumo

• BD

• B. Braun Melsungen

• Nipro

• AngioDynamics



Prominent Players in the IV Catheters, Needles, and Syringes Market

• Allison Medical

o Business Overview

• APEXMED International

• Argon Medical Devices

• Artsana Group

• Baxter International

• CODAN Medizinische Geräte GmbH

• CONMED

• Connecticut Hypodermics

• Cardinal Health

• Catalent

• DELTA MED

• EXELINT International

• Gerresheimer

• Hamilton Company

• Hi-Tech Medicare Devices

• Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices

• ICU Medical

• International Medsurg Connection

• Merit Medical Systems

• MedPro Safety Products

• RenovoRx

• Retractable Technologies

• Ulticare

• Unimed

• Vetter

• Vigmed

• Vita Needle Company

• Vygon

• West Pharmaceutical Services

• Ypsomed Holding



Market Segmentation by Product Type

• Syringes

o By Usability

Sterilizable Syringes

Disposable Syringes

o By Product Type

General Syringes

Specialized Syringes

• Needles

o Standard Needles

o Safety Needles

• Intravenous Catheters

o Peripheral IV Catheters

o Central IV Catheters

PICCs

CVCs

Implantable Ports



Market Segmentation by End-users

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• ASCs

• Individuals

• Academic & Research Centers



Market Segmentation by Geography

• APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

• North America

o US

o Canada

• ROW



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5482341



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

