IV Ketamine Infusions Dramatically Improve the Quality of Life for Severe Migraine Patient

But there is hope. New treatment options such as IV ketamine are helping refractory patients get relief. After 42 years suffering from severe migraines, Diana Solverson had no quality of life. She was unable to function and to perform the basics of everyday tasks. Diana tried many other treatments, but the pain always seemed to return. Her doctor suggested she try an alternative approach - IV Ketamine treatments with a local doctor, Dr. Ashraf Hanna, one of the world's top physicians for Ketamine infusion treatments.

Dr. Ashraf Hanna, a board certified physician and Director of Pain Management at the Florida Spine Institute in Clearwater, FL discusses this breakthrough treatment: "IV Ketamine Infusions offer hope to my treatment-resistant migraine patients and give them relief from their pain and suffering. There are numerous research studies by top universities and hospitals regarding the use of Ketamine for numerous conditions such as migraine."

After just a few Ketamine infusions, Diana had incredible results as shown in her video testimonial. She stated: "I used to only be able to lay in bed in a dark room and could barely function. Now, after treatments, I feel so much better and the cycle of pain has been broken. I have gone three weeks without a migraine, after having a migraine almost everyday for the last twenty years. I am a happy person now and I owe it all to Dr. Hanna and his Ketamine treatments."

IV Ketamine has been a safe and effective FDA-approved anesthetic for nearly 50 years. At a molecular level, Ketamine blocks the NMDA receptor. The NMDA receptor is responsible for the body's underlying neural network (similar to a computer network) and its ability to process pain signals to the central nervous system. Over-activation of this receptor can result in excitotoxicity, resulting in a myriad of pain disorders. Ketamine is thought to correct this over-activation by blocking the NMDA receptor. However, the therapeutic effects of ketamine far outlast the actual drug levels in the body leading many to hypothesize that ketamine induces secondary changes that produce long-lasting therapeutic effects in a myriad of disease states.

"We use IV Ketamine Infusions for chronic pain as well as treatment-resistant depression, PTSD, OCD, anxiety and many more." stated Dr. Hanna. "The fact that insurance is now accepted for these conditions has really opened up the possibility of this treatment for many patients from around the world." stated Dr. Hanna.

For more information regarding IV Ketamine Infusions, please visit ivketamine.com or call 727-KETAMINE (727-538-2646).

SOURCE IVKetamine.com

Related Links

http://ivketamine.com

