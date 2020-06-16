Ivalua Launches Pre-Packaged Spend Management Solutions for Healthcare Providers
Accelerated digital transformation of healthcare supply chains to lower the cost of care and improve patient outcomes now possible
Jun 16, 2020, 07:00 ET
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a leading provider of global Spend Management Cloud solutions, today announced the availability of a pre-packaged suite of solutions for healthcare providers. The new packages span the full source-to-pay process and enable healthcare providers to digitally transform their supply chain processes to lower the cost of care and free caregivers to focus on patient care and outcomes.
The package is on the same, single code base as Ivalua's full suite and offers the full capabilities and extensibility of the Ivalua platform. Healthcare providers can quickly deploy tailored best practices and realize rapid benefits, yet maintain the agility required in the highly regulated and evolving healthcare industry.
Ivalua already counts many of the world's leading healthcare providers as customers, including Cleveland Clinic, Select Medical, Baylor Scott & White Health, Laerdal Medical, the University of Chicago Medicine and many others. The new solution captures the knowledge gained serving these leaders so new customers can digitally transform faster. It also adds new capabilities to deliver greater value to all healthcare customers. Customers are empowered to:
- Increase supply chain efficiency by digitizing all processes across all spend and suppliers, including unique workflows such as those for operating room purchase orders and capital equipment receiving
- Reduce clinical variations by understanding costs and utilization in order to standardize without impact to patient care
- Optimize savings and provide visibility across clinical and non-clinical spend
- Directly collaborate and manage supplier relationships with a comprehensive view of performance and risk
- Leverage a highly secure and HIPAA compliant platform
- Eliminate data siloes and make smarter decisions with an open platform to harmonize data across multiple systems
"Healthcare providers today face unique and mounting challenges," said Dan Amzallag, CEO of Ivalua, Inc. "Digital transformation of healthcare supply chains is essential to success, and is now possible to achieve rapidly."
About Ivalua
Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management solutions. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, lowering risk and improving employee productivity. Trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts, Ivalua maintains the industry's leading 98%+ customer retention rate. Learn more at www.ivalua.com.
