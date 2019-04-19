Ivanti Interchange Nashville 2019 Attendees to Receive Complementary One-Year License of Ivanti Cloud

SALT LAKE CITY, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivanti, the company that unifies IT to better manage and secure the digital workplace, today announced that attendees of its annual customer event, Interchange Nashville 2019, will receive a complementary one-year license of the newly released Ivanti Cloud, normally valued at $15 per node. Ivanti Cloud gives organizations insights and the ability to take action in their environment within seconds, while providing a real-time view into device analytics and offering prescriptive recommendations. The conference, which visits Nashville, Tenn. for the first time, will be held April 29 through May 2, 2019 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort.

"This year, Interchange attendees are in for an event they won't soon forget," said Steve Morton, chief marketing officer of Ivanti. "In addition to seeing the power of unified IT in action, they will also be hearing from our thought-provoking keynote guests and learning directly from Ivanti partners and customers how Ivanti has helped them unify and transform IT. It's an event any IT professional won't want to miss."

Interchange Nashville 2019 will host the renowned neuroscientist Poppy Crum as the event's closing keynote. In her presentation, Crum, a chief scientist for The Dolby Laboratories and an adjunct Stanford University professor, will explore the promise of empathetic technology. She will show how the convergence of human experience, artificial intelligence, sensory data science, and immersive technology makes it possible to understand ourselves—and the people around us—in profound and meaningful new ways.

As part of our day two keynote, Bobby Cameron, vice president and principal analyst at Forrester, will highlight the role of technology in today's customer-obsessed culture.

"Interchange is a great event for anyone interested in learning more about IT topics such as: securing their environment, automation or increasing ROI," said Rick Smith, technical systems admin III at Sharp Healthcare. "I also enjoy spending one-on-one time with Ivanti's developers and product owners – something that doesn't usually happen in a training or over the phone. It's a fun event, with great people, and worth attending."

Ivanti Interchange 2019 builds on the success of last-year's conference. This year, attendees will have exclusive access to:

Advanced Technical Workshops . This new benefit for 2019 will offer all-new, highly-advanced technical deep dives before the content is generally available on Ivanti Global Academy. Topic areas include service management, endpoint management and security. Offered at low introductory prices, these sessions can be counted toward attendees' Continuing Education Credit (CEUs).

. This new benefit for 2019 will offer all-new, highly-advanced technical deep dives before the content is generally available on Ivanti Global Academy. Topic areas include service management, endpoint management and security. Offered at low introductory prices, these sessions can be counted toward attendees' Continuing Education Credit (CEUs). Comprehensive Technical Tracks . Educational conference sessions will be offered across a range of technology topic areas including IT asset management, identity management & automation, security controls, service management, unified endpoint management, user workspace management and strategic IT.

. Educational conference sessions will be offered across a range of technology topic areas including IT asset management, identity management & automation, security controls, service management, unified endpoint management, user workspace management and strategic IT. Expert One-on- One Sessions and Hands-on Demos . Conference attendees can discuss unifying technology capabilities with Ivanti experts, one-on-one, and see exclusive Ivanti product demos. – including one with the new Ivanti Cloud which unifies IT operations and security processes.

. Conference attendees can discuss unifying technology capabilities with Ivanti experts, one-on-one, and see exclusive Ivanti product demos. – including one with the new Ivanti Cloud which unifies IT operations and security processes. After-hours Networking. Interchange 2019 will offer several opportunities to network and connect with industry experts and peers. Among the networking sessions is a dedicated Women in Technology event.

Interchange 2019 will offer several opportunities to network and connect with industry experts and peers. Among the networking sessions is a dedicated Women in Technology event. Real-World Case Studies. Ivanti customers and partners will showcase their use case stories across Ivanti product areas, delivering valuable takeaways attendees can put into practice in their own environments.

To register to attend Ivanti Interchange Nashville 2019, visit: https://interchange.ivanti.com/nashville.

Ivanti unifies IT and Security Operations to better manage and secure the digital workplace. From PCs to mobile devices, VDI, and the data center, Ivanti discovers IT assets on-premises and in the cloud, improves IT service delivery, and reduces risk with insights and automation. The company also helps organizations leverage modern technology in the warehouse and across the supply chain to improve delivery without modifying backend systems. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

