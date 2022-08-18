IVD market in the US register growth of USD 7.39 Bn, increasing geriatric population, chronic, and infectious diseases to boosting market growth - Technavio

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Major Five IVD in US Companies:

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers products for rhythm management, electrophysiology, heart failure, vascular, structural heart, and neuromodulation.

The company offers products for rhythm management, electrophysiology, heart failure, vascular, structural heart, and neuromodulation. Becton Dickinson and Co.: The company offers a wide range of IVD devices such as blood culture systems, clinical microbiology, dehydrated culture media, and Point care testing among others.

The company offers a wide range of IVD devices such as blood culture systems, clinical microbiology, dehydrated culture media, and Point care testing among others. Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.: The company offers a wide range of IVD devices, namely CFX96 in vitro diagnostics and real-time PCR systems.

The company offers a wide range of IVD devices, namely CFX96 in vitro diagnostics and real-time PCR systems. bioMerieux SA: The company offers a range of products under the head immunoassay, microbiology, molecular diagnosis, performance management, and lab automation.

The company offers a range of products under the head immunoassay, microbiology, molecular diagnosis, performance management, and lab automation. Danaher Corp.: The company offers a wide range of IVD devices through its brands Beckman Coulter , Leica Biosystems, and Radiometer.

Technavio's sample reports contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Download Free Sample Report.

Technavio categorizes the IVD market in the US as a part of the global healthcare equipment market within the global Health Care industry. The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the healthcare equipment market includes the following core components:

Research and development

Inputs

Operations

Distribution

Marketing and sales

Post-sales and services

Industry innovations

For additional information related to market growth factors Buy Sample Report.

Related Reports:

Patch-based Wound Healing Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The patch-based wound healing market share is expected to increase by USD 329.13 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.8%.

Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The transcatheter pulmonary valve market share is expected to increase by USD 51.74 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1%.

IVD Market Scope in the US Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.41% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 7.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.97 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Sysmex Corp., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent Market

Exhibit 05 Parent market

Exhibit 06: Market characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 07: Value Chain Analysis: Healthcare Equipment

2.2.1 Research and development

2.2.2 Inputs

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Distribution

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Post-sales and services

2.2.7 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 08: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 09: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 10: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 11: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 12: Five forces analysis 2020 - 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 13: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 15: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 16: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 17: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 18: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 19: Technology- Market share 2020 - 2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 20: Comparison by Technology

5.3 Immunochemistry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Immunochemistry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 22: Immunochemistry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Molecular diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Molecular diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 24: Molecular diagnostics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Tissue diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Tissue diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 26: Tissue diagnostics - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Hematology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: Hematology - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 28: Hematology - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 31: Market opportunity by Technology

6 Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 32: Component- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 33: Comparison by Component

6.3 Consumables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: Consumables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 35: Consumables - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Instruments - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: Instruments - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 37: Instruments - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 39: Services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Component

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix compares Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate, and Key purchase criteria

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 41: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing geriatric population, chronic, and infectious diseases

8.1.2 High demand for personalized medicine

8.1.3 Industry developments

8.2 Market challenges

1.1.1 Stringent regulatory bodies guiding IVD manufacturers

1.1.2 Lack of skilled professionals

1.1.3 Inadequate reimbursements

1.1.4 Reduction in profits of manufacturers due to US medical device tax policies

Exhibit 42: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Technological advances in IVD

8.3.2 Adoption of advanced treatment solutions

8.3.3 Innovations in the digital IVD sector

8.3.4 Growing adoption of automated diagnostic devices in the healthcare industry

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 43: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 44: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Industry Risk

9.3 Competitive Landscape

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 46: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 47:?Market positioning of vendors?

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 48: Abbott Laboratories - Overview

Exhibit 49: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments

Exhibit 50: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings

Exhibit 51: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

Exhibit 52: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 53: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 54: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 55: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

10.5 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 56: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 57: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 58: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 59: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 bioMerieux SA

Exhibit 60: bioMerieux SA - Overview

Exhibit 61: bioMerieux SA - Product and service

Exhibit 62: bioMerieux SA - Key offerings

10.7 Danaher Corp.

Exhibit 63: Danaher Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 64: Danaher Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 65: Danaher Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 66: Danaher Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 67: Danaher Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 DiaSorin SpA

Exhibit 68: DiaSorin SpA - Overview

Exhibit 69: DiaSorin SpA - Business segments

Exhibit 70: DiaSorin SpA - Key offerings

Exhibit 71: DiaSorin SpA - Segment focus

10.9 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 72: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 73: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 74: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 75: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 Siemens Healthineers AG

Exhibit 76: Siemens Healthineers AG - Overview

Exhibit 77: Siemens Healthineers AG - Business segments

Exhibit 78: Siemens Healthineers AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 79: Siemens Healthineers AG - Segment focus

10.11 Sysmex Corp

Exhibit 80: Sysmex Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 81: Sysmex Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 82: Sysmex Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 83: Sysmex Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 84: Sysmex Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 85: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 86: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 87: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 88: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 89: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market Definition

11.1.2 Objectives

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology

Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 93: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio