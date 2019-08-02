IVD Market Trends Summary 2019

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IVD Market Trends Summary" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In vitro diagnostic (IVD) products continue to see positive sales growth in many categories, while others mature. New products, changes in global health spending, regulatory changes in major markets and disease trends are among the factors that produce a constantly changing market picture.

IVD Market Trends Summary features current trends and updates in the worldwide IVD market. Highlights of these updates include:

Market developments in developing markets - Latin America , the Middle East and Eastern Europe

, the and Effects of PAMA in the US IVD market

Effects of US tariffs on the Chinese IVD market

Molecular point-of-care market

New products receiving with either FDA 510(k) clearance, CLIA waiver or CE marking

New developments in tick-borne disease testing

Babesiosis testing

Development of a point-of-care concussion testing/brain trauma

Importance of flu testing - development in over-the-counter (OTC) flu tests

Infectious diseases testing - Zika, Ebola and Chagas

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Eastern Europe



3. The Middle East



4. Latin America



5. Molecular Point-of-Care Diagnostics



6. New FDA Clearance, CLIA Waive and CE Mark Products



7. Tick-Borne Diseases



8 Babesiosis



9. New Developments

ChemBio Diagnostics, Inc. ( Medford, NY )

) Cue Health, Inc. ( San Diego, CA ) and Diassess, Inc. ( Emeryville, CA )

) and Diassess, Inc. ( ) ChromaCode ( Carlsbad, CA )

) Curetis (Holzgerlingen, Germany )

) Infectious Diseases

10. Summary

