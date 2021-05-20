Iveta Cherneva Among Six Finalists For A Seat On The UN Working Group On The Rights Of People Of African Descent, As A Black Lives Matter Candidate

"As a Black Lives Matter advocate, I am delighted to announce my bid for the UN Working Group that defends the rights of African-Americans. The focus this year should be on the United States and the rights of African-Americans especially with regard to US law enforcement and the justice system, where there are still many issues to fix," said Iveta Cherneva.

Cherneva is the only Black Lives Matter candidate among the six finalists.

In June this year, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights is expected to present a report on the situation of the rights of African-Americans in the US before the UN Human Rights Council, one year after the death of George Floyd sparked up the Black Lives Matter movement around the world.

"Black lives still matter. This is the message I would like to bring to the UN this year. We shouldn't let the momentum die out," Iveta Cherneva added.

Cherneva's main point is also one about more diversity in US law enforcement, including the FBI and the police, and reforming the asymmetry in the legal standards applying to the progressive left – topics that she has advocated for and highlighted in the US progressive left media over the past year.

If selected, Iveta Cherneva would become the first Bulgarian to ever hold a UN Special Procedures mandate. Cherneva was also a top finalist for UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of speech in 2020.

The new UN Special Procedures appointments will take place in July this year at the 47th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

SOURCE Iveta Cherneva’s Press Office