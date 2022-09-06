IVF Devices and Consumables Market: 37% of Growth to Originate from North America, Culture Media & Reagents Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " IVF Devices And Consumables Market - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The IVF devices and consumables market share is expected to increase to USD 1.58 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7%. Technavio categorizes the IVF devices and consumables market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the IVF devices and consumables market during the forecast period. To know more about the parent market analysis - Grab a FREE Sample Now!

IVF Devices and Consumables Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

IVF Devices And Consumables Market - Vendor Landscape

The global IVF devices and consumables market is fragmented , with the presence of several global and regional vendors. Global vendors have established a strong foothold in diversified geographies across the globe.

The established vendors present in the global IVF devices and consumables market mainly focus on developing high-quality and advanced products for IVF. Prominent vendors are trying to establish a strong customer base by distributing their products across the world through strong distribution channels. This will also help them remain competitive in the market and garner significant market revenue. They mainly compete in terms of quality, price, and brand. Most manufacturers of IVF devices and consumables are based in North America and Europe.

BIOPSYBELL S.R.L., Cook Group Inc., Esco Micro Pvt. Ltd., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Hamilton Thorne, Inc., The Merck Group, Sysmex Corp, The Cooper Companies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Vitrolife Sweden AB are some of the major vendors.

IVF Devices And Consumables Market - Segmentation Analysis

The IVF devices and consumables market report is segmented by Product (culture media and reagents, accessories and disposables, and instruments) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Regional Highlights - 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for IVF devices and consumables in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and ROW. The significant increase in demand for ART procedures and the rise in the infertility rate in the population will facilitate the IVF devices and consumables market growth in North America over the forecast period.

37% of the market's growth will originate from during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for IVF devices and consumables in . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in and ROW. The significant increase in demand for ART procedures and the rise in the infertility rate in the population will facilitate the IVF devices and consumables market growth in over the forecast period. Revenue Generating Segment - The IVF devices and consumables market share growth by the culture media and reagents segment will be significant during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of the segment include the increasing incidence of infertility among both men and women, the growing focus and awareness of ART procedures among more people, and the introduction of a variety of cultural media and reagents, which are suitable to grow and store the cells at various stages of IVF procedures.

IVF Devices And Consumables Market - Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver - The key factor driving the global in vitro fertilization devices and consumables market growth is the rise in the number of infertility cases. According to a CDC report of 2020, about 6% of married women aged 15-49 years in the US are unable to get pregnant after a year of trying to conceive. Also, about 14% of married women aged 15-49 years in the US have difficulty in carrying a pregnancy to term, which is termed impaired fecundity. As per a CDC report of 2021, both male and female factors contributed equally to about 35% of infertility cases.

The key factor driving the global in vitro fertilization devices and consumables market growth is the rise in the number of infertility cases. According to a CDC report of 2020, about 6% of married women aged 15-49 years in the US are unable to get pregnant after a year of trying to conceive. Also, about 14% of married women aged 15-49 years in the US have difficulty in carrying a pregnancy to term, which is termed impaired fecundity. As per a CDC report of 2021, both male and female factors contributed equally to about 35% of infertility cases. Market Challenges - The key challenge to the global IVF devices and consumables market growth is the high cost of the procedure as it includes the cost of ultrasound, blood tests, counseling, and cycle management planning.

IVF Devices and Consumables Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, Spain, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BIOPSYBELL Srl, CCD Laboratory, Cook Medical LLC, Esco Medical, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Inc., Genea Biomedx, Hamilton Thorne Ltd., Intermedics Ltd., INVO Bioscience Inc., IVFtech ApS, KITAZATO Corp., LabIVF Asia Pte Ltd., Merck KGaA, Progyny Inc., Rocket Medical Plc, SAR Healthline Pvt Ltd., Shivani Scientific Industries Pvt. Ltd., The Cooper Companies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Vitrolife AB Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio " Healthcare Market " Research Reports

